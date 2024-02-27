Black Acres Roastery - Open Works
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Cafe inside Open Works featuring locally-roasted coffee, artisan teas, local pastries & lite fare. Black Acres Roastery is a small batch coffee roaster located in Baltimore City.
Location
1400 Greenmount Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202
Gallery