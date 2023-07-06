Main picView gallery

Black Acres Roastery

112 North Eutaw Street

Stall 42

Baltimore, MD 21201

Drinks

Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Espresso and water

Cappuccino

$3.50

8oz Espresso with milk steamed to a thick foam

Chai Latte

$4.75

Cuples Tea Bmore Chai, agave, milk

Cold Brew

Flat - Marrakesh | Timor coffee steeped in cinnamon, cardamom. Nitro - Timor FTO | notes of bakers chocolate, molasses, brown sugar.

Cortado

$3.25

4oz Espresso and steamed milk

Drip

$2.50

Lexington Blend | notes of cherry cordials, praline, chocolate

Espresso

$3.00

2oz Golden Acres Blend | notes of dark chocolate, caramel, apricot

Hi-Fi Berry Seltzer

$4.00

hibiscus berry tea, agave, lime garnish

Honey Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.50

housemade honey lavender syrup, vanilla, milk, espresso

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

London Fog

$4.50

earl grey tea, vanilla syrup, steamed milk

Iced Tea: Yunnan Black

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Espresso and steamed milk.

Marrakesh Morning

$5.50

Marrakesh cold brew, coconut cream, oat milk, agave

Matcha Oat Latte

$5.00

Spirit Then & Now matcha, agave, oat milk

Milk

$2.00

Mint Matcha-Aid

$5.50

ceremonial matcha, mint tea, lemon juice, agave

Pourover

Salt Bae

$5.50

Mouth Party chocolate sea salt caramel sauce, espresso, milk

Tea

$3.50

Yuzu Cold Brew Soda

$5.50

cold brew, housemade yuzu lime syrup, sparkling water

Bottled Beverages

Juice

$3.00

Open Water - Still Water

$2.50

Topo Chico - Sparkling Mineral Water

Wild Bay Kombucha

Food

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

SOFT, CHEWY COOKIE WITH CHOCOLATE CHIPS. INGREDIENTS: WHITE FLOUR, CHOCOLATE CHIPS, SUGAR, BROWN SUGAR, BUTTER, EGGS, VANILLA EXTRACT, SEA SALT, BAKING SODA, BAKING POWDER. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, EGG, SOY

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

CLASSIC CINNAMON ROLL MADE WITH CROISSANT DOUGH. TOPPED WITH PEARL SUGAR. INGREDIENTS: HIGH GLUTEN FLOUR, BUTTER, SEA SALT, ORGANIC BROWN SUGAR, GROUND CINNAMON, EGGS, DRY MILK, MALT SYRUP, PEARL SUGAR. CONTAINS: MILK, WHEAT, EGG, SOY

Crogel (Croissant Bagel)

Crogel (Croissant Bagel)

$5.50

CROISSANTS ARE DELICIOUS. BAGELS ARE TASTY. SO [FRESH BAGUETTE] SHAPED CROISSANT DOUGH INTO A BAGEL AND VIOLA! THE CRO'GEL WAS BORN. INGREDIENTS: HIGH GLUTEN FLOUR, WATER, BUTTER, EGGS, SUGAR, DRY MILK, MALT SYRUP, DRY YEAST, SEA SALT, EVERYTHING BAGEL MIX. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, EGG, SOY

Croissant

Croissant

Danish

Danish

Doughnut

Flourless Brownie

Flourless Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

SWEET CAKE MADE FROM A RICH CHOCOLATE BATTER INFUSED WITH CHOCOLATE CHIPS. IT HAS A DELICATE AND MOIST TEXTURE AND IS FLOURLESS. INGREDIENTS: SUGAR, EGGS, CANOLA OIL, OAT FLOUR, CHOCOLATE CHIPS, COCOA POWDER, CONFECTIONERS SUGAR, WATER, VANILLA EXTRACT, COFFEE EXTRACT, SEA SALT. CONTAINS: MILK, EGG, SOY

Muffin

Muffin

Raisin Bun

Raisin Bun

$4.50Out of stock

MADE WITH CROISSANT DOUGH. BETWEEN EACH ROLL IS A LAYER OF VANILLA PASTRY CREAM AND RAISINS. TOPPED WITH SUGAR AND LIME ZEST. INGREDIENTS: HIGH GLUTEN FLOUR, WATER, BUTTER, EGG, SUGAR, DRY MILK, MALT SYRUP, DRY YEAST, SEA SALT, WHOLE MILK, ORANGE JUICE, LIME ZEST, CREAM POWDER. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, EGG, SOY

Scone

Sweet Bread

Prepared Foods

H3irloom Breakfast Sammie

$7.00

everything buttermilk biscuit, frittata-style egg, topped with seasonal seasonal preserves. choice of bacon

Overnight Oats

served cold | oat milk, apples, dried cranberries, brown sugar, cinnamon apple butter, maple honey, seed mix

Retail Bags & Cans

Single Serve

5-Pack Box - Midnight Train Steeped Bags

$12.50

Whole Bean

Ayarza El Porvenir

Ayarza El Porvenir

$20.00Out of stock
Colombia La Serrania Peebies Decaf SCP

Colombia La Serrania Peebies Decaf SCP

$15.50
Ethiopian Guji Uraga

Ethiopian Guji Uraga

$19.00
Fazenda Big Vale

Fazenda Big Vale

$16.00
Golden Acres Espresso Blend

Golden Acres Espresso Blend

$15.50
Lexington Market Blend

Lexington Market Blend

$13.00

Origin: Mexico Mico de Noche, Organic Colombia Sierra Nevada Tasting Notes: Cherry Cordials, Praline, Rich Chocolate Process: Washed Roast: Dark

Midnight Train Blend

Midnight Train Blend

$17.00

Origin: Brazil Cerrado Mineiro Designation of Origin accredited farms + Organic Honduras COMSA - Royal Reserva Natural Fair Trade (GP) Tasting Notes: Cocoa Nibs, Graham Cracker, Stone Fruit Process: Natural Roast: Dark

Pink Bourbon

Pink Bourbon

$23.00
SEYA Blend

SEYA Blend

$15.50

Origin: Brazil Cerrado Mineiro Designation of Origin accredited farms + Organic Ethiopia Dur Feres Guji Tasting Notes: Chocolate Bar, Sweet Berries Process: Natural Roast: Medium

Merch

Drinkware

Fellow Carter Move Mug

BAR Can Glass

$9.00

BAR Ceramic Mug

$20.00

16oz ceramic mug

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Artisan coffee roasted in Baltimore!

Location

112 North Eutaw Street, Stall 42, Baltimore, MD 21201

