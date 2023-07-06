Black Acres Roastery

Raisin Bun

$4.50 Out of stock

MADE WITH CROISSANT DOUGH. BETWEEN EACH ROLL IS A LAYER OF VANILLA PASTRY CREAM AND RAISINS. TOPPED WITH SUGAR AND LIME ZEST. INGREDIENTS: HIGH GLUTEN FLOUR, WATER, BUTTER, EGG, SUGAR, DRY MILK, MALT SYRUP, DRY YEAST, SEA SALT, WHOLE MILK, ORANGE JUICE, LIME ZEST, CREAM POWDER. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, EGG, SOY