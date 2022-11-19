Main picView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Vegan

Black and Blue Diner

review star

No reviews yet

315 S Decatur Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BENNY BABY

Classic

$15.99

Veggie Pattie

$16.49

Country Benny

$15.99

Florentine

$16.49

South of the Border

$16.99

BOWLIN' IT

The Country BOWL

$14.99

The Philly BOWL

$15.99

The Fiesta Bowl

$14.99

The Veggie Bowl

$14.99

B N B FAVS

Beef Tips/Steak and Eggs

$20.99

Seared beef tips/onions/mushrooms/choice of 2 eggs/choice of potato/choice of toast or grits

Country Fried New York Steak

Country Fried New York Steak

$19.49

2 eggs cooked to order/house country gravy/choice of potato/choice of toast or grits

French Toast Waffle

$12.99

2 poached eggs, toasted English muffin, Hollandaise sauce, choice of potato

Huevos Taquitos

$14.49

3 beef roll tacos/refried beans/2 eggs cooked to order/green and red salsa/poblano chilis/melted cheddar cheese/served with choide of potato

Breakfast Burrito

$14.49

2 scramble eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese, side of salsa, choice of meat

Jackpot Breakfast

$16.99

1 waffle or 2 French toast or 2 pancakes/eggs cooked to order/potatoes/choice of toast or grits

New York Classic Breakfast Sandwich

New York Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$14.49

Fried egg/choice of meat/American cheese/butter toast Kaiser/choice of potato

Nice and Easy Classic Breakfast

$14.49

2 eggs to order/choice of meat/choice of potato/choice of toast or grits

Body Builder

Body Builder

$14.49+

NEED TO HAVE ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS as a MODIFIER

Spam Bam

$14.49

Seared spam/2 eggs cooked to order/choice of white rice of potato/choice of toast or grits

Two Egg Breakfast

$12.99

2 eggs cooked to order/choice of meat/choice of potato/side biscuits and gravy

Biscuit & Gravy Bkfst

$15.49

KIDDO BREAKFAST

Kiddo Nice N' Easy

$7.99

Fried chicken breast, butter, syrup, powdered sugar

Pancake

$7.99

Fried chicken breast, butter, syrup, powdered sugar

Waffle

$7.99

Fried chicken breat, butter, syrup, powdered sugar

French Toast

$6.99

OMELETS

Build Your Own

$14.49

Denver

$15.49

Mexican

$15.49

Meat Lovers

$15.99

Western

$15.99

Supreme

$16.99

Veggie

$15.99

California

$15.99

PANCAKES/WAFFLES/FRENCH TOAST

Waffle

Waffle

$11.99

Pancake Short Stack

$10.99

Pancake Full Stack

$11.99

French Toast 2 piece

$11.99

French Toast 3 piece

$12.99

Chicken & Waffle

$15.99

Chicken & Pancakes

$15.99

Chicken & French Toast

$16.49

VEGAN BREAKFAST

V- French Toast

$13.49

V- Omelet

$17.99

Choice of protein and toppings

V-Breakfast Sandwich

$15.49

V-Steak N Eggs

$21.49

Sandwich with Cheese

V-Breakfast Bowl

$17.99

V-Two Eggs Breakfast

$14.99

V - Nice N Easy

$15.49

V - Waffle

$12.99

V - Chicken Waffle

$15.99

V - Jackpot Breakfast

$17.99

Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Sweet Mustard Chicken Club

$14.99

Southern Chicken Honey

$13.99

American Chicken Club

$14.99

Salads

Chicken Raz

Chicken Raz

$15.49

Steak House Salad

$16.99

with Buffalo sauce, mayo, lettuce, pickle

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$15.49

Grilled Shrimp Louie Salad

$19.99

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Burger Bar

Double Burger

Double Burger

$11.99

turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Quad Burger

$15.49

with mustard on choice of bread or roll

Triple Burger

$14.49

onion, lettuce, tomato on choice of toasted bread or croissant

Veggie Burger

$14.49

Single Burger

$10.99

Your Crazy

$16.99

French Toast Burger

$12.49

Loaded Fries

Loaded Bacon Ranch

Loaded Bacon Ranch

$9.49

Loaded Green Chili

$8.99

Just Fries

$4.99

Loaded Philly Steak

$9.99

Loaded Cheese

$6.99

Vegan

V- Chicken Philly Grilled Cheese

$17.99

V- Steak Grilled Cheese

$17.99
V-Toasted Caprese

V-Toasted Caprese

$15.99
V- Grilled Cheese

V- Grilled Cheese

$13.99

V - Chicken Tenders

$16.99

V - Loaded Fries

$12.99

V - Chicken Salad

$16.99

Kiddos

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kiddos Burger

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

Desserts

Regular Sundae with One Topping

$2.49

Fried Apple Pie

$1.49

Sides

Fruit

$4.49

Potato Salad

$4.29

Side Salad

$3.99

Rice

$3.49

Fried Rice

$5.49

Coleslaw

$4.99

Side of Tomatoes

$3.49

B&B Favorites

The Monto

$14.99

Philly Grilled Cheese

$15.99

Tuna Melt Down

$16.49
Pastrami Swirl Rueben

Pastrami Swirl Rueben

$16.99

Shrimp N Grits

$18.49

Classic Staples

Club Sandwich

$15.99

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Pastrami

$15.49

Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Patty Melt

$15.49

BLT

$14.99

BOTTLED DRINKS

Bottled Water 16 oz.

$2.49
Yoo-hoo

Yoo-hoo

$3.99

COLD DRINKS

Ice Tea 20 oz.

$4.49

Milk

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.79

HOT DRINKS

Black Coffee 12 oz

Black Coffee 12 oz

$3.49
Black Coffee 20 oz

Black Coffee 20 oz

$3.99

Hot Chocolate 12 oz. whip cream, chocolate sauce

$2.99

Hot Chocolate 20 oz. whip cream chocolate sauce

$3.49

Hot Tea 12 oz.

$2.99

Hot Tea 20 oz.

$3.49
NY Coffee 12 oz

NY Coffee 12 oz

$3.49
NY Coffee 20 oz

NY Coffee 20 oz

$3.99

JUICES

Cranberry Juice 12 oz

$3.29

Orange Juice 12 oz.

$3.99

Apple Juice 12 oz.

$3.99

KIDS DRINKS

Chocolate Milk

$3.79

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Coke

Kids Cranberry Juice

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Diet Dr. Pepper

Kids Dr. Pepper

Kids Lemonade

Kids Orange Juice

Kids Orange Soda

Kids Root Beer

Kids Seltzer

Kids Sprite

Kid's Regular Milk

$3.49

NO DRINKS

NO DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

Cherry Lime Aid

$3.49

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Orange Soda

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Seltzer

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

WATER

WATER

BREAKFAST SIDES

Biscuit & Gravy (2)

$4.99

American Cheese

$1.49

Avocado

$3.99

Cheddar Cheese

$1.49

Dressing

Eggs

Fruit

$4.49

Grilled Vegetables

Grits

House Salad

$3.99

Meat

Potato Salad

$4.29

Potatoes

Sauces

Swiss Cheese

$1.49

Toast

LUNCH SIDES

Avocado

$3.49

Biscuit and Gravy

$4.49

Cheese

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Dressing

Fried Rice

$4.99

Fruit

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Grilled Vegetables

Grits

Grits

$3.49

Meat

Plain Biscuit

$1.99

Potato Salad

$3.79

Potatoes

Refried Beans

$2.29

Rice

$2.99

Sauces

Side Salad

$3.79

Toast

$3.29

B&B Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.49
Chocolate Thunder Cake

Chocolate Thunder Cake

$7.29
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$6.99

One Scoop Ice Cream

$1.49
Oreo Cookie Bash Pie

Oreo Cookie Bash Pie

$7.99

Root Beer Float

$3.49

Two Scoops Ice Cream

$1.99

ADD ON: Blueberries

$1.99

ADD ON: Strawberries

$1.99

ADD ON: Caramel

$0.99

Fried Apple Pie

$4.99Out of stock

VEG5.9AN Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$5.99

VEGAN Raspberry Passion Cake

$5.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

315 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

YOURWAY Breakfast + Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
6121 W Lake Mead St Las Vegas, NV 89108
View restaurantnext
Old Soul
orange star4.5 • 89
495 Grand Central Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89106
View restaurantnext
POTs - Las Vegas
orange star5.0 • 1,035
333 West Saint Louis Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
orange star4.5 • 286
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130 Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
18bin
orange star3.6 • 326
107 E Charleston Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli
orange star4.2 • 2,095
9500 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Via Brasil Steakhouse
orange star4.0 • 1,893
1225 South Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's #293
orange star4.1 • 1,852
8175 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
The Martini - The Martini
orange star4.2 • 1,166
1205 South Fort Apache Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV
orange star4.3 • 1,124
9350 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Texas Meltz - W. Sahara
orange star4.6 • 1,065
4604 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston