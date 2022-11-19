Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken

Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse

93 Reviews

$$

1117 Hwy 96 Ste 100

Kathleen, GA 31047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic
Everything Avocado
Blackberry BBQ

N/A Beverages

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$1.50+

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

NA Cherry Lemonade

$3.50

NA Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.50

NA Mango Lemonade

$3.50

NA Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

NA Watermelon Lemonade

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Bottle/Can

Service - Freedom Machine

$5.00Out of stock

Service - Operation Space Suit

$5.00Out of stock

Service - Rally Point

$2.00

Service - Gun Bunny

$2.00

Service - Savannah Bananas

$4.00

Specials

Margarita Shot

$7.00

Blush Sangria

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Winter Refresher

$6.00Out of stock

Apps

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Jumbo Pretzels

$10.00

Bacon Pimento Dip

$11.00

Barley Nachos

$7.00

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$9.00

Wings

5 Traditional Wings

$9.00

10 Traditional Wings

$15.00

15 Traditional Wings

$20.00

20 Traditional Wings

$25.00

25 Traditional Wings

$31.00

30 Traditional Wings

$36.00

5 Boneless Wings

$9.00

10 Boneless Wings

$15.00

15 Boneless Wings

$20.00

20 Boneless Wings

$25.00

25 Boneless Wings

$31.00

30 Boneless Wings

$36.00

Craft Burgers

Classic

$11.00

Black -n- Bleu

$14.00

Jalapeño Business

$13.00Out of stock

Aloha

$14.00

Blackberry BBQ

$16.00

Bacon Pimento Burger

$14.00

Everything Avocado

$13.00

Cheezy Boi

$15.00

Greens

Dinner Caesar Salad

$10.00

Dinner House Salad

$10.00

Sides

Side Waffle Fries

$3.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

House Loaded Spuds

$5.00Out of stock

BBQ Loaded Spuds

$5.00

Buffalo Loaded Spuds

$5.00

Sauces

$0.50

Extras

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Boneless

$8.00

Kids Traditional

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCryptocurrency
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Experience the best in quality American craft beer and food at our kitchen & taphouse in Warner Robins! Come enjoy a variety of beverages, from the best local and regional craft beers, hard ciders, and meads, to our signature cocktails!

Website

Location

1117 Hwy 96 Ste 100, Kathleen, GA 31047

Directions

Gallery
Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse image
Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Warner Robins, GA
orange starNo Reviews
1080 hwy 96 warner robbins, GA 31088
View restaurantnext
Pond
orange starNo Reviews
2407 Moody Rd. Warner Robins, GA 31088
View restaurantnext
Tic Toc Room - Historic Downtown Macon
orange starNo Reviews
408 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Macon-Bibb, GA 31201
View restaurantnext
Cru - Warner Robins - WarTown
orange starNo Reviews
85 HIGHWAY 247 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
View restaurantnext
Marie’s Lounge - 4581 Forsyth Rd Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
4581 Forsyth Rd Macon, GA 31210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Kathleen
Warner Robins
review star
No reviews yet
Macon
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston