Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken
Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse
93 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Experience the best in quality American craft beer and food at our kitchen & taphouse in Warner Robins! Come enjoy a variety of beverages, from the best local and regional craft beers, hard ciders, and meads, to our signature cocktails!
Location
1117 Hwy 96 Ste 100, Kathleen, GA 31047
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Warner Robins, GA
No Reviews
1080 hwy 96 warner robbins, GA 31088
View restaurant
Tic Toc Room - Historic Downtown Macon
No Reviews
408 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Macon-Bibb, GA 31201
View restaurant