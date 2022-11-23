  • Home
Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN 455 West North Avenue

No reviews yet

455 West North Avenue

Chicago, IL 60610

Popular Items

BLACK BARREL BURGER
CHICKEN WINGS
TURKEY BURGER

STARTERS

BAKED MEATBALLS

$15.00

BREAD SERVICE

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$18.00

BURRATTA

$14.00

CALAMARI

$18.00

CHICKEN GYROS

$15.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

CRAB CAKES

$19.00

EGG ROLLS BUFFALO

$15.00

EGG ROLLS SOUTHWEST

$15.00

LOADED FRIES

$13.00

TUNA TACOS

$19.00

SOUPS & SIDES

BROCCOLI RAPINI

$8.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$9.00

ELOTE

$8.00

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

GREEN BEANS

$8.00

MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

MASHED POTATOES

$8.00

SEASONAL SOUP

$8.00

SIDE SALAD

$9.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

TOMATO SOUP

$7.00

SALADS

CALI TOMATO SALAD

$13.00

CAPRESE SALAD

$13.00

COBB SALAD

$14.00

HARVEST SALAD

$13.00

KALE CEASR SALAD

$14.00

HANDHELDS

BEYOND BURGER

$17.00

BLACK BARREL BURGER

$15.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$15.00

CLUB CHICKEN

$16.00

CUBAN SANDWICH

$16.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$14.00

NASHVILLE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

PORK BELLY RUBEN

$18.00

PRIME RIB SANDWICH

$20.00

TUNA CLUB

$20.00

TURKEY BURGER

$17.00

HAPPY HOUR MENU

HAPPY HOUR CRAB CAKE

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR EGG ROLLS

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR GYRO

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR MEATBALL

$6.00

ENTREES

ALFREDO FETTUCCINI

$18.00

BLACK FETTUCCINI

$24.00

BRICK CHICKEN

$19.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN DINNER

$21.00

NYE STRIP STEAK

$27.00

PAN SEARED TUNA

$26.00

PORK CHOP

$24.00

RIBS

RIGATONI A LA VODKA

$21.00

SALMON

$26.00

SWEET TOOTH

CHEESECAKE

$9.00Out of stock

RED VELVET CAKE

$9.00

TRES LECHES CAKE

$9.00

COMMANDS

*** ALLERGY ALERT ***

DO NOT MAKE

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
The Black Barrel Tavern is an updated Americana & Brunch fare tavern with a sport friendly attitude. It is a meeting place for patrons of Chicago and those visiting, all are welcome! With our long list of speciality cocktails and craft beer, there is an option for everyone.

455 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60610

