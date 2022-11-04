  • Home
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop 1061 West Madison Street

1061 West Madison Street

Chicago, IL 60607

Popular Items

BLACK BARREL BURGER
CHICKEN WINGS
KALE CEASR SALAD

STARTERS

BAKED MEATBALLS

$11.00

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$14.00

BURRATTA

$11.00

CALAMARI

$14.00

CHICKEN GYROS

$12.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

CRAB CAKES

$15.00

EGG ROLLS BUFFALO

$12.00

EGG ROLLS SOUTHWEST

$12.00

MIXED GRILL

$15.00

POUTINE

$12.00

SAUSAGE BOARD

$16.00

TUNA TACOS

$15.00

SOUPS & SIDES

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$7.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$5.00

ELOTE

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

GARLIC BREAD

$3.00

GREEN BEANS

$7.00

GRILLED BROCCOLI

$7.00

MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

SEASONAL SOUP

$7.00

SIDE SALAD

$7.00

SUCCOTASH SALAD

$7.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

TOMATO BISQUE

$6.00

SALADS

CALI TOMATO SALAD

$12.00

CAPRESE SALAD

$13.00

COBB SALAD

$14.00

HARVEST SALAD

$12.00

KALE CEASR SALAD

$13.00

HANDHELDS

BEYOND BURGER

$16.00

BLACK BARREL BURGER

$14.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$14.00

CLUB CHICKEN

$15.00

CUBAN SANDWICH

$14.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

NASHVILLE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

PORK BELLY RUBEN

$16.00

PRIME RIB SANDWICH

$18.00

TUNA CLUB

$18.00

TURKEY BURGER

$15.00

ENTREES

ALFREDO FETTUCCINI

$15.00

BLACK FETTUCCINI

$22.00

BRICK CHICKEN

$18.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN DINNER

$18.00

NYE STRIP STEAK

$24.00

PAN SEARED TUNA

$24.00

PORK CHOP

$17.00

RIBS

RIGATONI A LA VODKA

$19.00

SALMON

$23.00

SWEET TOOTH

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

GELATO

$5.00

RED VELVET CAKE

$8.00

TRES LECHES CAKE

$8.00

COMMANDS

*** ALLERGY ALERT ***

BREAD SERVICE

DO NOT MAKE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Updated Americana fare served with craft beers and signature cocktails. Located on Madison Row in the heart of West Loop and now off Well on North Avenue in Old Town!

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60607

