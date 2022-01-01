Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 1835 East Colonial Drive

review star

No reviews yet

1835 East Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32803

Popular Items

White Chicken
Empanadas
The Cuban

Sandwiches

The Cuban

The Cuban

$10.00

sweet ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, pickles, on cuban bread

Pan Con Lechon

Pan Con Lechon

$10.00

slow-cooked pulled pork drizzled with garlic mojo, side of creamy aioli, on cuban bread

Sandwich de Pavo

Sandwich de Pavo

$10.00

white turkey, lettuce, tomato, side of avocado dressing, on cuban bread

Sandwich de Atún

Sandwich de Atún

$10.00

tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, on cuban bread

Pan con Bistec

Pan con Bistec

$14.00

mojo palomilla steak, crispy potatoes, salsa rosada, raw onion, on cuban bread

Plates & Bowls

Vegeterian

Vegeterian

$11.00

yellow rice, beans, sweet plantains, and a green salad with house avocado vinaigrette

Picadillo

Picadillo

$13.00

ground beef prepared with carrots and potatoes, golden raisins, and sliced green olives. served with rice, beans, sweet plantains, and a green salad with house avocado vinaigrette

Havana Pork

Havana Pork

$14.00

shredded pork prepared with garlic, onions and mojo. served with rice, beans, sweet plantains, and a green salad with house avocado vinaigrette.

Dark Chicken

Dark Chicken

chicken leg and thigh served as a plate with rice, beans, sweet plantains, and a green salad with house avocado vinaigrette. or served as a salad bowl!

White Chicken

White Chicken

chicken breast baked in garlic mojo, served with rice, beans, sweet plantains, and a green salad with house avocado vinaigrette. or served as a salad bowl!

5" Cuban Sandwich Platter

5" Cuban Sandwich Platter
$13.00

$13.00

5" cuban sandwich served with rice, beans, plantains, salad, and a side of avocado dressing

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$6.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, black beans, onion, avocado dressing

Sides & Snacks

Empanadas

Empanadas

fried savory pastry filled with your choice of protein

Ham Croquetas

Ham Croquetas
$0.75

$0.75

deviled ham coated with bread crumbs and fried

Beef/Pork Papa Relleña

Beef/Pork Papa Relleña
$2.50

$2.50

crispy-coated potato balls filled with a savory ground beef/pork mixture

Maduros

Maduros

$4.00

sweet plantains

Tostones

$4.00Out of stock
Yuca

Yuca

$6.00
Cuban Tostada

Cuban Tostada

cuban bread pressed with butter

Side Salad

$3.00

8oz green leaf lettuce with tomatoes/cucumbers served with house made avocado dressing on the side

Rice

your choice of white or yellow rice

Additional Sauces

Avocado Vinaigrette Bottle

Avocado Vinaigrette Bottle
$7.00

$7.00

our house favorite avocado vinaigrette bottled

Beans & Soups

Black Beans

Black Beans

Garbanzo Beans

Garbanzo Beans

Red Beans

Red Beans

Sopa de Pollo

Sopa de Pollo

Coffee & Drinks

Regular Café con leche

Regular Café con leche
$4.50

$4.50

double shot of cuban espresso with steamed milk

Small Café Con Leche

Small Café Con Leche
$3.50

$3.50

single shot of cuban espresso with milk

Cafecito

Cafecito

cuban espresso

Colada

Colada

$4.00

four shots of cuban espresso

Cortadito

Cortadito

cuban espresso with steamed evaporated milk

Americano

Americano

cuban espresso with water

Bottled Oat Cold Brew

Bottled Oat Cold Brew
$4.50

$4.50

bustelo cold brew bottled in-house, sweetened, with your choice of milk.

Bustelo Bag

$30.00

Baby Bustelo Bag
$15.00

$15.00
Fall Café Con Leche

Fall Café Con Leche
$6.00

$6.00

our delicious coffee with a blend of seasonal fall flavors!

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Jupiña

$2.50

Champ Cola

$2.50

Ironbeer

$2.50

Materva

$2.50

Mexican Coke
$2.75

$2.75

Mexican Sprite
$2.75

$2.75

Boylan Gingerale
$3.00

$3.00

Boylan Rootbeer
$3.00

$3.00

Malta

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Bottled Water
$1.50

$1.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice
$3.50

$3.50

Guava Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Brewed Iced Tea
$2.50

$2.50

Aveleda Vinho Verde, Portugal (White)
$25.00

$25.00

Simonet Sparkling Wine, France (Sparkling White)
$25.00

$25.00

Figuière Rosé, Provence, France (Rose)
$25.00

$25.00

Sean Minor, Cabernet Sauvignon
$25.00

$25.00

City Beautiful IPA
$5.00

$5.00

OBP Honey Pilsner (5.5% ABV)
$5.00

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Rekorderlig Wild Berries (4.5% ABV)
$6.00

$6.00

Juneshine Topical Citrus
$6.00

$6.00

Palma Ceveza
$5.00

$5.00

Desserts

Quesitos

Quesitos

$2.00

sweet cream cheese pastry

Guava & Cheese Pastelito

Guava & Cheese Pastelito
$2.00

$2.00

puff pastry with guava and sweet cream cheese filling

Guava Pastelito

Guava Pastelito
$2.00

$2.00

puff pastry with guava filling

Sweet Cornbread

Sweet Cornbread
$3.00

$3.00

cornbread with a sugar top coating

Rum Cake

Rum Cake

$4.50

pound cake with walnuts baked with rum

Flan

Flan

$4.00

cuban-style custard with caramel

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$4.50

pound cake soaked in three milks, topped with meringue

Retail

Orlando Tote

Orlando Tote

$12.00
Hat

Hat

$18.00
Koozie

Koozie

$1.00
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
A Cuban Café

Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 image
Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 image
Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 image

Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
