Bars & Lounges
American
Black Bear Bar 205 Washington St
1,427 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
205 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
515 Washington Street - NJ, Hoboken [19]
No Reviews
515 Washington Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hoboken
Pilsener Haus & Biergarten
4.2 • 1,718
1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurant