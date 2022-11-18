Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Black Bear Bar 205 Washington St

1,427 Reviews

$$

205 Washington St

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Bites
Famous Black Bear Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

APPS

Blazing Buffalo Mac n' Cheese

$14.00

Grilled chicken tossed in hot sauce topped with crumbled blue cheese

Buffalo Bites

$14.00

Breaded boneless chicken bites tossed in one of our signature sauces served with blue cheese or ranch

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Cheddar jack cheese and grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with a side of blue cheese or ranch

Chicken and Chili Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips topped with cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips topped with cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese and Pico de Gallo with a side of guacamole, salsa Verde, and sour cream

Chili Mac n' Cheese

$14.00

our homemade chili mixed with our mac n' cheese

Chili Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips topped with cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Double Wings

$29.00

14 crispy wings tossed in 1 or 2 of our signature sauces with blue cheese or ranch

Famous Black Bear Wings

$15.00

7 crispy wings tossed in one of our signature sauces with blue cheese or ranch

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Homemade Chili

$8.00

Topped with jalapenos and onions

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Fries topped with chili and cheddar jack cheese

Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips topped with cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Original Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

Choice or regular or spicy

Pork Tacos

$13.00

Pulled pork with onions, cilantro, guacamole, and salsa Verde

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$15.00

Pulled pork, chipotle BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese with a side of sour cream

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Fried Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and spicy aioli

Steak Nachos

$17.00

Tortilla chips topped with cheddar jack cheese, Pico de gallon, sour cream, and guacamole

Steak Tacos

$13.00

Steak with onions, cilantro, guacamole, and salsa Verde

Fried Pickles

$13.00

SALADS

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, romaine lettuce, corn salsa, tomatoes, and avocado in balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese over romaine lettuce tossed in blue cheese dressing

Hoboken Cobb Salad

$15.00

Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, and hard boiled eggs over romaine lettuce tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese over romaine lettuce in Caesar dressing

Grilled Steak Salad

$17.00

Grilled steak, avocado, raw onions, tomatoes, corn salsa, and crumbles blue cheese over mixed greens in cilantro lime dressing

Blackened Chicken Salad

$15.00

Blackened chicken, corn salsa, and tomatoes over mixed greens in ranch dressing

BURGERS

Original BB Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion

Frisco Burger

$16.00

Roasted peppers, hot pepper cheese, avocado, bacon, and chipotle mayo

BBQ Burger

$17.00

8oz patty topped with BBQ pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, and coleslaw

Hoboken Burger

$18.00

Fried egg, Taylor ham, bacon, and onion rings topped with creamy chipotle sauce

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Plant based patty topped with hot pepper cheese, mixed greens, avocado, and chipotle mayo on a potato roll served with sweet potato fries

Mac n' Cheese Burger

$16.00

8oz burger topped with our homemade Mac n' Cheese

Grizzly Burger

$16.00

Cheddar jack cheese, jalapenos, bacon, and firecracker sauce

WRAPS & SANDWICHES

Blackened Tuna Wrap

$16.00

Blackened tuna, corn salsa, and mixed greens tossed in ranch dressing in a whole wheat wrap

Buffalo Chicken BLT

$16.00

breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing on Ciabatta bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled buffalo chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce with blue cheese

Cajun Shrimp Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Cajun shrimp, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

Roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Russian dressing on toasted Ciabatta bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Mac n' Cheese Burger Wrap

$16.00

8oz burger patty chopped up and mixed with our homemade mac n' cheese

Moreno Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Sliced steak topped with roasted peppers, sautéed onions, and mozzarella cheese on Ciabatta bread

Southern BBQ Wrap

$17.00

Sliced steak, sautéed onions, cheddar jack cheese, and chipotle BBQ sauce

Turkey Burger Wrap

$15.00

Turkey, sautéed onions, hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole in a whole wheat wrap

SLIDERS

Waffle Fry Sliders

$14.00

5 sliders in-between waffle fries topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

Original BB Sliders

$13.00

American cheese and pickles

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Chicken sliders tossed in buffalo sauce topped with ranch dressing

CBR Sliders

$13.00

Fried breaded chicken topped with bacon, American cheese, and ranch

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.00

Pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, and chipotle BBQ sauce

MAINS

Rigatoni

$16.00

Rigatoni pasta tossed in a spicy tomato sauce with tomatoes and sweet sausage

Seared Tuna or Cajun Shrimp

$20.00

Corn succotash in a spiced red pepper sauce

Spicy Chicken and Shrimp

$20.00

Grilled chicken and Cajun shrimp with jalapenos and onions served with rice and beans

Spicy Bistec

$20.00

Sautéed steak with jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro served with rice and beans

SIDES

Black Bear Salad

$7.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Extra Sauce

Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Veggies

$7.00

Waffle Cheese Fries

$8.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Extra Chicken

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Avocado

$4.00

Bacon

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

N/A BEVERAGES

7-Up

$3.50

Club

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Ginger

$3.50

GingerBeer

$5.00

Grapefruit

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Redbull

$5.00

KIDS MENU

Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Childrens Ice Cream

$4.95

Cub Cocktail

$2.00

Kids French Fries

$3.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Mini Burgers

$6.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.95

Penne Marinara

$6.95

Pasta And Butter

$6.95

SPECIALS

Blackened Chicken Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Blackened Tuna Salad

$16.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$18.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Calamari

$15.00

California Salad

$16.00

Chicken Burrito Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Calabria Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.00

Chip & Salsa

$5.00

Cilantro Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Extreme Wrap

$18.00

Fatty Melt Burger

$17.00

French Onion Soup Burger

$16.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Italian Steak Salad

$15.00

Guacamole Steak Wrap

$16.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Portobello Burger

$17.00

Potato Leek

$7.00

Ranch Burger

$16.00

Roasted Pork & Broccoli Rabe

$18.00

Russian Turkey Wrap

$15.00

Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Steak Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Slider Platter

$27.00

Tacos de Carnitas

$9.00

Tacos de Pollo

$9.00

Turkey Wrap

$14.00

Green Enchiladas

$18.00

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Tuna Melt

$15.00Out of stock

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$19.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Sliders

$14.00Out of stock

Atlantic Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

Rueben Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

WINGS TO GO

Full Tray

$150.00

Half Tray

$75.00

Sliders

$100.00

Tray Of Fries

$75.00

Penne Tray

$150.00

Fire Cracker Wings

$120.00

DESSERT

Bear Brownie Sundae

$8.00
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

205 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Directions

Black Bear Bar image
Black Bear Bar image
Black Bear Bar image

