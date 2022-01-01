Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Bear Bistro

1,260 Reviews

$$

32 Main St

Warrenton, VA 20186

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Calzone

Capa calzone

$16.00

Veggie calzone

$15.00

Cheese Calzone

$14.00

Lambo Calzone

$18.00

Chz Dog Calzone

$18.00

Soprano Calzone

$18.00

Fungi Calzone

$18.00

Capra Rosso Calzone

$18.00

Verdura Calzone

$18.00

Da Vinci CALZONE!

$14.00

Margarite CALZONE

$16.00

Cub's Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Pasta & Butter

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Mae's Daily Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Mae's Daily Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

FRIED CHEESECAKE

Out of stock

SPECIAL

$7.00

Sides

Side Fries

$4.50

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Vegetable

$3.00

Side Mashed

$4.00

Side Toast

$2.50

Side bacon

$2.00

Side House Chips

$4.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Xtra Dressing

$0.50

Special bistro

Thursday Pizza and Beer

$14.00

Wing Night

$0.75

pepperoni slice

$6.00

cheese slice

$5.00

fry cone

$4.00

mushroom cone

$5.00Out of stock

Chef Battle

$30.00Out of stock

Surf N Turf

$40.00

Appetisers

6 Wings

$13.00

12 Wings

$17.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

House Chips

$10.00

6 Fried Oysters

$11.00

12 Fried Oysters

$17.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Jalapeno Dip

$11.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Sandwiches

Half Po Boy

$15.00

Bear Rueben

$15.00

Mae's Chicken Salad

$13.00

Cuban

$15.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00

Filet Sandwich

$17.00

Pork Belly Blt

$13.00

French Dip

$17.00

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Ahi Tacos

$18.00

Roast Beef And Brie

$15.00

Whole Po Boy

$23.00

2 Hot Dogs

$10.00

1 Hot Dog

$7.00

Split Plate Charge

$2.00

Soup n Salad

Cup Soup

$8.00

Bowl Soup

$10.00

Small Salad

$7.00

Large Salad

$11.00

Casa Salad

$6.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Chef salad

$14.00

Spring salad

$14.00

Blue Peach

$18.00

Strawberry Arugala

$19.00

Split Plate Charge

$2.00

Pizza

Margarite

$14.00

Lamborghini

$19.00

Capa Rosa Pizza

$18.00

Verdura Pizza

$16.00

Davinci Pizza

$12.00

Lunch Pizza Special

$12.00

The Soprano

$18.00

Fungi Pie

$18.00

Chili Dog Pizza

$19.00

Burgers

Baby Bear Burger

$9.00

Mama Bear Burger

$14.00

Papa Bear Burger

$20.00

Davinci Burger

$14.50

Split Plate

$2.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Alfredo Pasta

$22.00

Peach Pork Chop

$23.00

Beef Filet

$31.00

Chicken Picatta

$20.00

Bbq Chicken Dinner

$21.00

Vodka Riggatoni

$22.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$23.00

Seared Ahi Tuna Dinner

$24.00

Half Rack Ribs

$20.00

Full Rack Ribs

$32.00

Split Plate Charge

$2.00

Vegan Corner

Sloppy Joe

$10.00

Portabello Sandwich

$11.00

Split Plate

$2.00

Brick Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$6.95

Arancini

$9.95

Ciotola

$11.95

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Water

Soda Water

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Tonic Bottle

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Tea & Coffee

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Milk

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate milk

$3.25

Shirts & Hats

Bistro Shirt

$25.00

Brick Shirt

$25.00

Bistro Hat

$20.00

Long sleeve shirt

$30.00

Bb Hoodie

$35.00

Bb Beanie

$15.00

Blankets

Blanket

$10.00

Olive oil btl

Olive oil btl

$15.00

Dog bowl

Dog bowl

$5.00

EVENT TICKET

TICKET FOR 1

$90.00

Pizza

Margarite

$12.95

BBQ Pizza

$14.95

Lamborghini

$17.95

Capa Rosa Pizza

$15.95

Verdura Pizza

$14.95

Davinci Pizza

$8.95

Lunch Pizza Special

$9.95

Buffalo Chix Pizza

$16.95

The Mack Pizza

$14.95

Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.95

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$15.00

Ranch

$15.00

Herb Vin

Herb Vinaigrette

$15.00

Red Wine Vin

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$15.00

Greek

Greek

$15.00

Balsamic

Balsamic

$15.00

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$15.00

Thousand Island

Thousand Island

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:55 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:55 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:55 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:55 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:55 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:55 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:55 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

32 Main St, Warrenton, VA 20186

Directions

Gallery
Black Bear Bistro image
Black Bear Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Third + Main
orange starNo Reviews
15 South Third Street Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Molly's Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 1,080
36 Main St Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest Bread Co. - Warrenton, Virginia
orange star4.6 • 446
108 Main St. Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
The Natural Marketplace Organic Deli
orange star4.8 • 163
5 Diagonal Street Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Carousel Frozen Treats
orange star4.6 • 510
346 Waterloo St Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Graze to Griddle - WARRENTON
orange starNo Reviews
Warrenton VA Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Warrenton

Molly's Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 1,080
36 Main St Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Carousel Frozen Treats
orange star4.6 • 510
346 Waterloo St Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Wort Hog Brewing Company - 41 Beckham Street
orange star4.7 • 482
41 Beckham Street Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest Bread Co. - Warrenton, Virginia
orange star4.6 • 446
108 Main St. Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
The Natural Marketplace Organic Deli
orange star4.8 • 163
5 Diagonal Street Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurantnext
Old Bust Head Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 146
7134 Farm Station Road Warrenton, VA 20187
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warrenton
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Front Royal
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston