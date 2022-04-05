Restaurant header imageView gallery
Black Bear Bread Company Grand Boulevard

325 Grand Blvd, Suite 100

Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Steel Cut Oatmeal
Paris Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Breakfast

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$15.00

Seasonal Fruit, Maple Syrup, Pecans, Sea Salt

House Granola

$16.00

Greek Yogurt, Local Honey, Cashews, Dates, Seasonal Fruit

Grains

Grains

$16.00

Poached Eggs, Farro, Quinoa, Pecans, Avocado, Greens, Fresh Herbs

French Toast!

$16.00

Pecans, Maple Syrup, Seasonal Fruit, Ricotta, Mint, Sea Salt.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Fresh baked Biscuit with Sea Salt Butter & House Jam.
Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Benton's Bacon, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.

Paris Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Paris Ham, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.

Egg, Cheese & Greens Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Egg, White Cheddar & Local Greens on your choice of Bread.

Lox & Bagel Board

$18.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers, Pickled Onion, Arugula & your choice of Bagel.

Tartines

Avocado Tartine

$14.00

House Pickles, Za'atar, on Multigrain Sourdough

Smoked Salmon Tartine

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$20.00

Crème Fraîche, Radish "Salad" Preserved Lemon, EVOO, on Muitigrain Sourdough

Sourdough Multigrain Tartine

$10.00

Multigrain Sourdough, Sea Salt Butter & Housemade Jam

Sourdough Country Tartine

$10.00

Country Sourdough, Sea Salt Butter & Housemade Jam

Banana Tartine

Banana Tartine

$14.00

Whipped Ricotta, Local Honey, Sea Salt, Mint, Chili, Pecans, Country Sourdough.

Lunch

Banh Mi

$17.00

Braised Pork Shoulder, Pickled Carrot, Daikon, Cilantro, Sambal Aioli on a Baguette

Ham & Cheese Baguette

$14.00

Kale Sandwich

$16.00

Avocado, Feta, Tahini, Za'atar Butter, On Multigrain Sourdough

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$18.00

Local Tuna, Greens, Aioli, Capers, Parsley, Radish, Lemon, Chives on Multigrain Sourdough

Grab N Geaux

$16.00Out of stock

Wahoo Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Pressed Grilled Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

BLT

$17.00

Curried Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$17.00

Roast Beef

$18.00

Cauliflower Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Potato Soup

$11.00

Potato, Kale, Lardons, Parmesan Crisps.

Kale Caesar

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Grapefruit, Croutons, Parmesan, Calabrian Chili, Caesar Dressing.

Local Greens

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Watermelon Salad

$14.00

Brunch

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

French Toast!

$16.00

Pecans, Maple Syrup, Seasonal Fruit, Ricotta, Mint, Sea Salt.

Grains

Grains

$16.00

Poached Eggs, Farro, Quinoa, Pecans, Avocado, Greens, Fresh Herbs

House Granola

$16.00

Greek Yogurt, Local Honey, Cashews, Dates, Seasonal Fruit

Kale Sandwich

$16.00

Avocado, Feta, Tahini, Za'atar Butter, On Multigrain Sourdough

Banh Mi

$17.00

Braised Pork Shoulder, Pickled Carrot, Daikon, Cilantro, Sambal Aioli on a Baguette

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$15.00

Seasonal Fruit, Maple Syrup, Pecans, Sea Salt

Frittata

$15.00Out of stock

Avocado Tartine

$14.00

House Pickles, Za'atar, on Multigrain Sourdough

Smoked Salmon Tartine

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$20.00

Crème Fraîche, Radish "Salad" Preserved Lemon, EVOO, on Muitigrain Sourdough

Grits Special

$18.00Out of stock

Sides/Extras

Side Egg

$2.50

Side Butter

$0.50

Side Jam

$0.50

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side Bread

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side of Plain Yogurt

$3.00

Side Granola

$4.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Dates

$1.00

Side Honey

$0.75

Side Greens

$2.00

Side Capers

$1.00

Side Pickled Onions

$3.00

Side House Pickles

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Dijon

$0.50

Side Chili

$0.25

Lemon

$0.50

Lemons

$0.25

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side Radishes

$1.00

Specials

Monte Crisco

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Shawarma

$19.00

Egg Bites

$8.00

Quiche Of Day

$16.00

Blue Crab Chantrelle Hummus

$24.00Out of stock

Quinoa Bowl

$16.00

Heirloom Grits

$18.00

Brunch Board

$18.00

Saint Scott Sandwich

$19.00

Soup du Jour

$12.00

Tartine Of Day

$16.00

Braised Field Peas

$16.00

Biscuit Benny

$19.00

Berry Shortcake

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$10.00Out of stock

Kids PB&J

$8.00

Kids Burger

$10.00Out of stock
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Black Bear Bread Co. Is your neighborhood bakery, coffee shop and all-day seasonal café. We're the newest eatery from chef/proprietor Phil McDonald and proprietor Dave Rauschkolb in collaboration with Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Freshly-baked naturally leavened bread, dynamically seasonal produce and sensible sourcing are the inspiration for our café menu serving you breakfast and lunch on the go, as well as for those who want to linger and dine in.

325 Grand Blvd, Suite 100, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Directions

Black Bear Bread Company image
Black Bear Bread Company image

