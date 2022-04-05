Restaurant header imageView gallery
Black Bear Bread Company Grayton Beach

26 Logan Lane Units G & H

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Side Bacon
Avocado Tartine

Breakfast

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$15.00

Seasonal Fruit, Maple Syrup, Pecans, Sea Salt

House Granola

$16.00

Greek Yogurt, Local Honey, Cashews, Dates, Seasonal Fruit

Grains

Grains

$16.00

Poached Eggs, Farro, Quinoa, Pecans, Avocado, Greens, Fresh Herbs

French Toast!

$16.00

Pecans, Maple Syrup, Seasonal Fruit, Ricotta, Mint, Sea Salt, Deliciousness.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Fresh baked Biscuit with Sea Salt Butter & House Jam.
Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Benton's Bacon, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.

Paris Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Paris Ham, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.

Egg, Cheese & Greens Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Egg, White Cheddar & Local Greens on your choice of Bread.

Buttermilk Biscuit

$8.00

Fluffy Buttermilk Biscuit served with House Jam & Butter

Lox & Bagel Board

$18.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers, Pickled Onion, Arugula & your choice of Bagel.

Tartines

Avocado Tartine

$14.00

House Pickles, Za'atar, on Multigrain Sourdough

Banana Tartine

Banana Tartine

$14.00

Whipped Ricotta, Local Honey, Sea Salt, Mint, Chili, Pecans, Country Sourdough.

Smoked Salmon Tartine

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$20.00

Crème Fraîche, Radish "Salad" Preserved Lemon, EVOO, on Muitigrain Sourdough

Multigrain Sourdough Tartine

$10.00

Multigrain Sourdough, Sea Salt Butter & Housemade Jam

Country Sourdough Tartine

$10.00

Country Sourdough, Sea Salt Butter & Housemade Jam

Daily Tartine Special

$18.00

Lunch

Roast Beef

$18.00

Fennel Slaw, Horseradish, Basil, Aioli, Gruyere, on Country Sourdough

Kale Sandwich

$16.00

Avocado, Feta, Tahini, Za'atar Butter, On Multigrain Sourdough

Bahn Mi

$17.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$18.00

Burger

$18.00

Cauliflower Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Braised Field Peas

$16.00Out of stock

Black Eyed Peas, Lima Beans, Pickled Peppers, Sourdough, Parmesan. (add a sunny egg - 2.50)

Oyster Stew

$17.00Out of stock

Winter Vegetable

$3.00Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar

$10.00Out of stock

Daily Soup

$12.00

Kale Cesar Salad

$18.00

Sides/Extras

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Butter

$0.50

Side Jam

$0.50

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side Bread

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Roast Beef

$6.00

Side of Plain Yogurt

$3.00

Side Granola

$4.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Dates

$1.00

Side Honey

$0.75

Side Greens

$2.00

Side Capers

$1.00

Side Pickled Onions

$3.00

Side House Pickles

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Dijon

$0.50

Side Fennel Slaw

$3.00

Side Potatoes

$3.50

Sausage Link

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$10.00

Kids PB&J

$8.00

Kids Burger

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Black Bear Bread Co. is your neighborhood bakery, coffee shop and all-day seasonal café. We're the newest eatery from chef/proprietor Phil McDonald and proprietor Dave Rauschkolb in collaboration with Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Freshly-baked naturally leavened bread, dynamically seasonal produce and sensible sourcing are the inspiration for our café menu serving you breakfast and lunch on the go, as well as for those who want to linger and dine in.

Website

Location

26 Logan Lane Units G & H, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Directions

