Black Bear Pizza

Appetizers
Appetizer Onion Rings
served with choice of petal sauce or ranch
Black Bear Fries
house fries topped with melted cheddar-jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon & ranch dressing
Appetizer Battered Shrooms
served with choice of petal sauce or ranch
Bear Paws
cheeseburger sliders served on Hawaiian Roll
Mozzarella Moons (4)
Half moon shaped cheese sticks
House Chips
Homemade potato chips served with choice of ranch, ketchup, blue cheese etc
Fresh Baked
Family Cheese Bread
cheddar jack, mozzarella cheese, garlic and butter done on a large pizza crust (14") served with marinara sauce
Garlic Knots
12 garlic knots tossed in homemade garlic butter sauce
Breadstick (2)
2 homemade breadstick sprinkled with garlic
6 Fresh Bread Sticks
Homemade bread sticks topped with butter and garlic before baked
12 Fresh Bread Sticks
Homemade bread stick topped with butter and garlic before baked
Entrees
Spaghetti
served with choice of marinara or meat sauce
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta, baked with house made marinara and mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan - BD
sautéed, fried or grilled chicken topped with marinara and melted mozzarella served with spaghetti
Eggplant Parmesan - BD
Italian breaded eggplant topped with marinara and melted mozzarella served with spaghetti pasta
Baked Spaghetti
served with choice of house marinara or meat sauce and melted mozzarella
Manicotti
ricotta, romano and mozzarella stuffed homemade manicotti pasta shells topped with choice of sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo
add grilled, sautéed or fried chicken
Meat Lasagna
homemade with our house meat sauce
Cheese Lasagna
homemade lasagna baked with ricotta, mozzarella and italian herbs
Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
Create your own pizza by selecting desired size and toppings
Black Bear Deluxe Pizza
pepperoni, italian sausage, canadian bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, black olives, bell peppers and mozzarella
Meat Deluxe Pizza
pepperoni, italian sausage, canadian bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella
Veggie Pizza
mushrooms, onions, black olives, bell peppers and extra mozzarella
Bellows Bomb Pizza
zesty white sauce, garlic, red onions, bacon, spinach, pepperoncini, feta and mozzarella
The White Pie
house alfredo sauce, fresh garlic and mozzarella
BBQ Bear Pizza
bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, garlic, jalapenos, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar jack
Margherita Pizza
fresh mozzarella, tomato, homemade sauce and mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
buffalo chicken and mozzarella on a ranch or bleu cheese base
Hawaiian Pizza
pineapple, ham, red onions and jalapeños
Cheesy Eggplant Pizza
italian breaded eggplant, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar jack cheese
Cheeseburger Pizza
ranch base with ground beef, cheddar jack and pickle
Porkapalooza
All Pork pizza Smoked Bacon, Ham and Italian Sausage
Mediterranean
Spinach, artichoke, and chicken with an alfredo base
Greek
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Italian Seasonings, Mozzarella, Feta, Bell Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives and Red Onions
Calzone
Pizza Bowl
Subs
Steak & Cheese Philly
melted provolone with sautéed mushrooms, peppers and onions
Chicken & Cheese Philly
melted provolone with sautéed mushrooms, peppers and onions
Oven Roasted Turkey Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onions, smoked bacon and provolone cheese
The Bear Club Sub
Turkey, ham, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheddar jack cheese
Italian Sub
Salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion and greek dressing
Meatball Sub
marinara, melted mozzarella and parmesan
Parmesan Subs
choice of fried chicken or italian breaded eggplant with marinara, melted mozzarella and parmesan
Veggie Sub
sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, provolone, lettuce, tomato, black olives and greek dressing
Italian Sausage Sub
marinara, melted mozzarella and parmesan
BBQ Chicken Sub
BBQ sauce, fried chicken breast, mozzarella and parmesan
Wraps
Black Bear Club Wrap
turkey, ham, bacon lettuce, tomato, and chedder-jack, topped with your choice of ranch, bleu cheese or honey mustard
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled buffalo chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Philly Wrap
Steak or Chicken with melted provolone, sautéed mushrooms, peppers and onions
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion pickle and mayo.
Classic Cheeseburger
melted chedder-jack with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle
Bacon Cheeseburger
smoked bacon, melted chedder-jack with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle
Black Bear Burger
melted chedder-jack with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle topped with onion rings and house-made petal sauce
Ugly Burger :(
covered in a skirt of melted chedder-jack with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle
Black & Bleu Burger
blackened burger topped with bleu cheese, bacon and onion rings with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle
The Black Bean Burger
blend of black beans and quinoa with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle
The Vegan Burger
Plant based patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Fried Chicken Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle
Chicken salad croissant
Fried Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo sauce tossed fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, Mayo and pickle
Hawaiian Burger
Pineapple, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickle
Kiddos
Sides
Side of French fries
Side of Sweet potato fries
Side of Onion rings
Beer battered with your choice of petal sauce or ranch
Side of Meatballs
Two meatballs served with marina sauce
Side of Black Bear Fries
Fries topped with smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese and ranch
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Fried Chicken
Side of Fried Eggplant
Breaded with Italian seasonings and bread crumbs topped with marinara sauce
Side of pasta salad
Side of chicken salad
Side of fried mushrooms
Beer battered served with ranch or petal sauce
Side of House Chips
Homemade chips
Desserts
Cookies & Buttercream
Two chocolate chip cookies with buttercream icing in the middle
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake with chocolate mousse in the middle
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Chocolate cake with peanut butter in the middle topped with Reese’s cup
Carrot Cake
NY Cheesecake
Key Lime Pie
GF Chocolate Torte
Hot Fudge Sundae Cheesecake-Summer Specialty
Strawberry Shortcake
Tiramisu
Cannoli
2 cannolis per order
Lemon Shortcake
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Condiments/Extra Side Dressing
Meal Deals
Large 3 Topping Pizza with 12 Wings
large 3 topping pizza with your choice of 12 bone-in or bone-less wings and choice of sauce
Two Baked Entrees and a Large Salad
Your choice of two baked entrees and a large tossed or Greek salad
Two Personal Pizzas and a Large Salad
Two personal 3 topping pizzas served with choice of large tossed or Greek salad
Two Medium 3 Topping Pizza
Two medium 3 topping pizzas
Two Burgers and Fries
Two burgers and fries
Large 3 Topping w/ Large Salad
Large 3 topping pizza and large tossed or Greek salad
Valentine's Day Special
$2 Slice Two Year Anniversary Special
Lunch Special
Slice
Choice of 3 toppings. Additional toppings up charge
One Slice and a Drink
3 toppings and a drink of your choice. Additional toppings are an up charge
Two Slice and a Drink
3 toppings and drink of your choice. Additional toppings are an up charge
Six Wings and a Side Salad
6 bone in or boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce served with a tossed or Greek salad
One Slice, Side Salad, Drink
3 topping slice served with a choice of Greek or tossed salad and beverage of your choice. Additional toppings are an up charge
One Slice and Six Wings
3 topping slice and 6 bone in or boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce
Catering
Pan of lasagna
Feeds 18-20 3x3 slice of meat or cheese lasagna
1/2 pan of lasagna
Feeds 8-10 people 3x3 size of meat or cheese lasagna
Pan of spaghetti
Feeds 15-20 meat, marinara or alfredo
1/2 pan of spaghetti
Feeds 8-10. Meat, marinara, or alfredo.
Pan of salad
Feeds 20-25. Greek or Tossed.
1/2 pan of salad
Feeds 10-15. Greek or tossed.
Salads
Black Bear Greek Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis and feta
Tossed Salad
mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, and chedder-jack
Spicy Chicken Salad
mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, and chedder-jack with your choice of fried or grilled buffalo chicken
Chef Salad
mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, and chedder-jack with ham and turkey
Soft Drinks
20oz Coke
32oz Coke
20oz Cherry Coke
32oz Cherry Coke
20oz Diet Coke
32oz Diet Coke
20oz Coke Zero
32oz Coke Zero
20oz Mr. Pibb
32oz Mr. Pibb
20oz Sprite
32oz Sprite
20oz Mello Yello
32oz Mello Yello
20oz Lemonade
32oz Lemonade
20oz Water
32oz Water
2 Liter
Tea
Gallon
