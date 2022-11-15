Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Bear Pizza

352 Reviews

$$

3094 Sweeten creek Rd

Asheville, NC 28803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza
Black Bear Greek Salad
Black Bear Deluxe Pizza

Appetizers

All Bone-In and Boneless wings are gluten free

Appetizer Onion Rings

$5.95

served with choice of petal sauce or ranch

Black Bear Fries

$10.00

house fries topped with melted cheddar-jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon & ranch dressing

Appetizer Battered Shrooms

$5.95

served with choice of petal sauce or ranch

Bear Paws

$5.95

cheeseburger sliders served on Hawaiian Roll

Mozzarella Moons (4)

$8.95

Half moon shaped cheese sticks

House Chips

$6.95

Homemade potato chips served with choice of ranch, ketchup, blue cheese etc

Wings

6 Pieces

$9.00

12 Pieces

$16.00

18 Pieces

$24.00

24 Pieces

$29.99

Fresh Baked

Family Cheese Bread

$11.50

cheddar jack, mozzarella cheese, garlic and butter done on a large pizza crust (14") served with marinara sauce

Garlic Knots

$7.50

12 garlic knots tossed in homemade garlic butter sauce

Breadstick (2)

$2.95

2 homemade breadstick sprinkled with garlic

6 Fresh Bread Sticks

$4.95

Homemade bread sticks topped with butter and garlic before baked

12 Fresh Bread Sticks

$8.50

Homemade bread stick topped with butter and garlic before baked

Entrees

Spaghetti

$7.95

served with choice of marinara or meat sauce

Baked Ziti

$9.50

Penne pasta, baked with house made marinara and mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan - BD

$11.00

sautéed, fried or grilled chicken topped with marinara and melted mozzarella served with spaghetti

Eggplant Parmesan - BD

$12.00

Italian breaded eggplant topped with marinara and melted mozzarella served with spaghetti pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$9.50

served with choice of house marinara or meat sauce and melted mozzarella

Manicotti

$8.95

ricotta, romano and mozzarella stuffed homemade manicotti pasta shells topped with choice of sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.95

add grilled, sautéed or fried chicken

Meat Lasagna

$9.95

homemade with our house meat sauce

Cheese Lasagna

$8.95

homemade lasagna baked with ricotta, mozzarella and italian herbs

Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$9.00+

Create your own pizza by selecting desired size and toppings

Black Bear Deluxe Pizza

$18.00+

pepperoni, italian sausage, canadian bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, black olives, bell peppers and mozzarella

Meat Deluxe Pizza

$18.00+

pepperoni, italian sausage, canadian bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella

Veggie Pizza

$16.00+

mushrooms, onions, black olives, bell peppers and extra mozzarella

Bellows Bomb Pizza

$19.00+

zesty white sauce, garlic, red onions, bacon, spinach, pepperoncini, feta and mozzarella

The White Pie

$16.00+

house alfredo sauce, fresh garlic and mozzarella

BBQ Bear Pizza

$19.00+

bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, garlic, jalapenos, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar jack

Margherita Pizza

$16.00+

fresh mozzarella, tomato, homemade sauce and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00+

buffalo chicken and mozzarella on a ranch or bleu cheese base

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00+

pineapple, ham, red onions and jalapeños

Cheesy Eggplant Pizza

$18.00+

italian breaded eggplant, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar jack cheese

Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.00+

ranch base with ground beef, cheddar jack and pickle

Porkapalooza

$12.00+

All Pork pizza Smoked Bacon, Ham and Italian Sausage

Mediterranean

$12.00+

Spinach, artichoke, and chicken with an alfredo base

Greek

$12.00+

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Italian Seasonings, Mozzarella, Feta, Bell Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives and Red Onions

Calzone

Create your own calzone with 3 free toppings. Additional toppings are an up charge . Ricotta cheese is inside all calzones and a side of marina sauce

Calzone

$12.00

Pizza Bowl

Keto friendly "pizza". Your choice of large or small pizza bowl with pizza toppings

Pizza Bowl

$9.99+

Subs

All subs served with choice of homemade chips or fries

Steak & Cheese Philly

$10.00+

melted provolone with sautéed mushrooms, peppers and onions

Chicken & Cheese Philly

$10.00+

melted provolone with sautéed mushrooms, peppers and onions

Oven Roasted Turkey Sub

$10.00+

Lettuce, tomato, onions, smoked bacon and provolone cheese

The Bear Club Sub

$10.00+

Turkey, ham, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheddar jack cheese

Italian Sub

$10.00+

Salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion and greek dressing

Meatball Sub

$10.00+

marinara, melted mozzarella and parmesan

Parmesan Subs

$10.00+

choice of fried chicken or italian breaded eggplant with marinara, melted mozzarella and parmesan

Veggie Sub

$10.00+

sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, provolone, lettuce, tomato, black olives and greek dressing

Italian Sausage Sub

$10.00+Out of stock

marinara, melted mozzarella and parmesan

BBQ Chicken Sub

$10.00+

BBQ sauce, fried chicken breast, mozzarella and parmesan

Wraps

Black Bear Club Wrap

$11.00

turkey, ham, bacon lettuce, tomato, and chedder-jack, topped with your choice of ranch, bleu cheese or honey mustard

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

grilled buffalo chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Philly Wrap

$11.00

Steak or Chicken with melted provolone, sautéed mushrooms, peppers and onions

Burgers & Sandwiches

Choice of homemade chips or fries as your side

Classic Burger

$9.00

lettuce, tomato, onion pickle and mayo.

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.50

melted chedder-jack with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50

smoked bacon, melted chedder-jack with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle

Black Bear Burger

$11.00

melted chedder-jack with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle topped with onion rings and house-made petal sauce

Ugly Burger :(

$9.95

covered in a skirt of melted chedder-jack with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle

Black & Bleu Burger

$10.50

blackened burger topped with bleu cheese, bacon and onion rings with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle

The Black Bean Burger

$10.50

blend of black beans and quinoa with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle

The Vegan Burger

$10.00

Plant based patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle

Chicken salad croissant

Out of stock

Fried Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Buffalo sauce tossed fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, Mayo and pickle

Hawaiian Burger

$10.50

Pineapple, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickle

Kiddos

Kiddos Pizza w/3 Toppers

$6.00

Kiddos Burger w/ fries

$5.50

plain burger

Kiddos Cheeseburger w/ fries

$6.00

plain cheeseburger

Chicken Chunks w/ fries

$6.00

Kiddos Spaghetti

$5.50

Kiddos Fettuccine Alfredo

$5.50

Kiddos Buttered Pasta & Cheese

$5.50

Kiddo 12oz Fountain drink

$1.00Out of stock

Sides

Side of French fries

$2.95

Side of Sweet potato fries

$2.95

Side of Onion rings

$2.95

Beer battered with your choice of petal sauce or ranch

Side of Meatballs

$3.00

Two meatballs served with marina sauce

Side of Black Bear Fries

$5.00

Fries topped with smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese and ranch

Side of Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Side of Fried Chicken

$3.00

Side of Fried Eggplant

$4.00

Breaded with Italian seasonings and bread crumbs topped with marinara sauce

Side of pasta salad

$3.95Out of stock

Side of chicken salad

$4.95Out of stock

Side of fried mushrooms

$2.95

Beer battered served with ranch or petal sauce

Side of House Chips

$2.95

Homemade chips

Desserts

Cookies & Buttercream

$3.00

Two chocolate chip cookies with buttercream icing in the middle

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Chocolate cake with chocolate mousse in the middle

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$5.00

Chocolate cake with peanut butter in the middle topped with Reese’s cup

Carrot Cake

$5.00

NY Cheesecake

$4.50

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

GF Chocolate Torte

$5.00

Hot Fudge Sundae Cheesecake-Summer Specialty

$5.50Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Cannoli

$6.50

2 cannolis per order

Lemon Shortcake

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$5.00

Condiments/Extra Side Dressing

Ketchup Packets

Mayo Packets

A1 Packets

Mustard Packets

Ranch

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Greek

$1.00

Petal Sauce

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Feta

$1.00

Parmesan Cheese

Red Pepper Flakes

Side Of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Alfredo

$1.00

Meal Deals

Large 3 Topping Pizza with 12 Wings

$32.99

large 3 topping pizza with your choice of 12 bone-in or bone-less wings and choice of sauce

Two Baked Entrees and a Large Salad

$28.99

Your choice of two baked entrees and a large tossed or Greek salad

Two Personal Pizzas and a Large Salad

$32.99

Two personal 3 topping pizzas served with choice of large tossed or Greek salad

Two Medium 3 Topping Pizza

$32.99

Two medium 3 topping pizzas

Two Burgers and Fries

$21.99

Two burgers and fries

Large 3 Topping w/ Large Salad

$29.99

Large 3 topping pizza and large tossed or Greek salad

Valentine's Day Special

Out of stock

$2 Slice Two Year Anniversary Special

$2.00Out of stock

Lunch Special

Available from 11-4 only

Slice

$3.75

Choice of 3 toppings. Additional toppings up charge

One Slice and a Drink

$5.00

3 toppings and a drink of your choice. Additional toppings are an up charge

Two Slice and a Drink

$8.50

3 toppings and drink of your choice. Additional toppings are an up charge

Six Wings and a Side Salad

$11.00

6 bone in or boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce served with a tossed or Greek salad

One Slice, Side Salad, Drink

$9.00

3 topping slice served with a choice of Greek or tossed salad and beverage of your choice. Additional toppings are an up charge

One Slice and Six Wings

$11.00

3 topping slice and 6 bone in or boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce

Catering

Must allow 72 hours for catering orders.

Pan of lasagna

$80.00

Feeds 18-20 3x3 slice of meat or cheese lasagna

1/2 pan of lasagna

$40.00

Feeds 8-10 people 3x3 size of meat or cheese lasagna

Pan of spaghetti

$60.00

Feeds 15-20 meat, marinara or alfredo

1/2 pan of spaghetti

$30.00

Feeds 8-10. Meat, marinara, or alfredo.

Pan of salad

$35.00

Feeds 20-25. Greek or Tossed.

1/2 pan of salad

$17.50

Feeds 10-15. Greek or tossed.

Salads

Black Bear Greek Salad

$7.50+

mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis and feta

Tossed Salad

$7.50+

mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, and chedder-jack

Spicy Chicken Salad

$10.50+

mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, and chedder-jack with your choice of fried or grilled buffalo chicken

Chef Salad

$10.00+

mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, and chedder-jack with ham and turkey

Soft Drinks

20oz Coke

$2.00

32oz Coke

$3.00

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.00

32oz Cherry Coke

$3.00

20oz Diet Coke

$2.00

32oz Diet Coke

$3.00

20oz Coke Zero

$2.00

32oz Coke Zero

$3.00

20oz Mr. Pibb

$2.00

32oz Mr. Pibb

$3.00

20oz Sprite

$2.00

32oz Sprite

$3.00

20oz Mello Yello

$2.00

32oz Mello Yello

$3.00

20oz Lemonade

$2.00

32oz Lemonade

$3.00

20oz Water

32oz Water

2 Liter

$4.00

Tea

20oz Sweet

$2.00

32oz Sweet

$3.00

20oz Unsweet

$2.00

32oz Unsweet

$3.00

20oz 1/2 Sweet and 1/2 Unsweet

$2.00

32oz 1/2 Sweet and 1/2 Unsweet

$3.00

20oz 1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$2.00

32oz 1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$3.00

20oz 1/2 Unsweet Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$2.00

32oz 1/2 Unsweet Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Gallon

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$2.50

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

1/2 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$2.50

1 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.00

1/2 Gallon Half Sweet/Half Unsweet

$2.50

1 Gallon Half Sweet/Half Unsweet

$5.00

1/2 Gallon Lemonade

$2.50

1 Gallon Lemonade

$5.00

Shirts

Small Shirt

$20.00

Medium Shirt

$20.00

Large Shirt

$20.00

XL Shirt

$20.00

XXL Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville, NC 28803

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Black Bear Pizza image
Black Bear Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Farm Burger - South Asheville
orange starNo Reviews
1831 Hendersonville Road Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd - 1994 Hendersonville Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,104
1994 Hendersonville Rd Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Rockys Hot Chicken Shack - South Asheville
orange starNo Reviews
3749 Sweeten Creek Road Arden, NC 28704
View restaurantnext
American Burger - Asheville
orange starNo Reviews
33 Town Square Boulevard Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South AVL - Sweeten Creek
orange starNo Reviews
1127 Sweeten Creek Road Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Arden NC
orange star4.1 • 412
2625 Hendersonville Rd Arden, NC 28704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Asheville

Corner Kitchen - Asheville
orange star4.7 • 11,714
3 Boston Way Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Chestnut Asheville
orange star4.8 • 9,256
48 Biltmore Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Downtown Asheville
orange star4.4 • 5,059
10 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Sunny Point Cafe
orange star4.5 • 2,816
626 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
The Lobster Trap
orange star4.5 • 2,446
35 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd - 733 Haywood Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,413
733 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Asheville
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston