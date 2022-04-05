Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Bear Bread Company Seaside

2311 E. Co. Hwy 30A,

Seaside, FL 32459

Order Again

Breakfast

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$15.00

Seasonal Fruit, Maple Syrup, Pecans, Sea Salt

House Granola

$16.00

Greek Yogurt, Local Honey, Cashews, Dates, Seasonal Fruit

Grains

Grains

$16.00

Poached Eggs, Farro, Quinoa, Pecans, Avocado, Greens, Fresh Herbs

French Toast!

$16.00

Pecans, Maple Syrup, Seasonal Fruit, Ricotta, Mint, Sea Salt, Deliciousness.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Benton's Bacon, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.

Paris Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Paris Ham, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.

Egg, Cheese & Greens Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Egg, White Cheddar & Local Greens on your choice of Bread.

Buttermilk Biscuit

$8.00

Fluffy Buttermilk Biscuit served with House Jam & Butter

Lox & Bagel Board

$18.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers, Pickled Onion, Arugula & your choice of Bagel.

Tartines

Avocado Tartine

$14.00

House Pickles, Za'atar, on Multigrain Sourdough

Banana Tartine

Banana Tartine

$14.00

Whipped Ricotta, Local Honey, Sea Salt, Mint, Chili, Pecans, Country Sourdough.

Smoked Salmon Tartine

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$20.00

Crème Fraîche, Radish "Salad" Preserved Lemon, EVOO, on Muitigrain Sourdough

Multigrain Sourdough Tartine

$10.00

Multigrain Sourdough, Sea Salt Butter & Housemade Jam

Country Sourdough Tartine

$10.00

Country Sourdough, Sea Salt Butter & Housemade Jam

Lunch

Bahn Mi

$17.00

Roast Beef

$18.00

Fennel Slaw, Horseradish, Basil, Aioli, Gruyere, on Country Sourdough

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$18.00

Kale Sandwich

$16.00

Avocado, Feta, Tahini, Za'atar Butter, On Multigrain Sourdough

BLT

$17.00Out of stock

Burger

$18.00

Kale Caesar Salad

$18.00

Tomato Salad

$15.00

Local Greens

$16.00

Sunchoke Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Thai Ginger Soup

$10.00

Cauliflower Soup

$10.00

Loaded Potato Soup

$10.00

Gazpacho

$9.00

Soup Du Jour

$12.00

Braised Field Peas

$16.00

Brunch

Avocado Tartine

$14.00

House Pickles, Za'atar, on Multigrain Sourdough

French Toast!

$16.00

Pecans, Maple Syrup, Seasonal Fruit, Ricotta, Mint, Sea Salt, Deliciousness.

Grains

Grains

$16.00

Poached Eggs, Farro, Quinoa, Pecans, Avocado, Greens, Fresh Herbs

Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Benton's Bacon, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.

Paris Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Paris Ham, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.

Egg, Cheese & Greens Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Egg, White Cheddar & Local Greens on your choice of Bread.

Buttermilk Biscuit

$8.00

Fluffy Buttermilk Biscuit served with House Jam & Butter

Lox & Bagel Board

$18.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers, Pickled Onion, Arugula & your choice of Bagel.

Sides/Extras

Egg Side

$2.00

Butter Side

$0.50

Jam Side

$0.50

Cream Cheese Side

$0.50

Bread Side

$4.00

Bacon Side

$4.00

Salmon Side

$8.00

Ham Side

$4.00

Side Roast Beef

$6.00

Plain Yogurt Side

$3.00

Granola Side

$4.00

Fruit Side

$6.00

Side Dates

$0.50

Honey Side

$0.75

Greens Side

$2.00

Side Capers

$1.00

Side Pickled Onions

$3.00

House Pickles Side

$1.00

Avocado Side

$3.00

Aioli Side

$0.50

Dijon Side

$0.50

Side Fennel Slaw

$3.00

Grilled chicken

$6.00

Bag Of Chips

$2.50

Peanutbutter Side

$2.00

Specials

Special Salad

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Burger

$15.00

Sandwich Special

$16.00

Tartine Special

$15.00

Soft Scrambled

$18.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$20.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Short Rib Sammy

$16.00

Sausage Plate

$17.00

Kids Menu

Kids Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$10.00

Kids PB&J

$8.00

Kids Burger

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Black Bear Bread Co. is your neighborhood bakery, coffee shop and all-day seasonal café. We're the newest eatery from chef/proprietor Phil McDonald and proprietor Dave Rauschkolb in collaboration with Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Freshly-baked naturally leavened bread, dynamically seasonal produce and sensible sourcing are the inspiration for our café menu serving you breakfast and lunch on the go, as well as for those who want to linger and dine in.

2311 E. Co. Hwy 30A,, Seaside, FL 32459

