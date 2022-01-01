Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Bird Caffe 1843 NW 195th St

review star

No reviews yet

1843 NW 195th St

Seattle, WA 98177

Order Again

Espresso

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Americano 8 oz

$3.25

Americano 12 oz

$3.25

Americano 16 oz

$3.25

Cappuccino 8 oz

$3.95

Cappuccino 12 oz

$4.35

Cappuccino 16 oz

$4.75

Chai Latte 8 oz

$3.85

Chai Latte 12 oz

$4.35

Chai Latte 16 oz

$4.85

Drip Coffee 8 oz

$2.50

Drip Coffee 12 oz

$3.00

Drip coffee 16 oz

$3.40

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Espresso Doppio

$3.35

Latte 8 oz

$3.95

Latte 12 oz

$4.35

Latte 16 oz

$4.75

Macchiato

$3.25

Macchioto Doppio

$3.50

Mocha 8 oz

$4.50

Mocha 12 oz

$4.95

Mocha 16 oz

$5.35

Peppermint Mocha 8 oz

$4.50

Peppermint Mocha 12 oz

$4.95

Peppermint Mocha 16 oz

$5.35

White Chocolate Mocha 8 oz

$4.50

White Chocolate Mocha 12 oz

$4.95

White Chocolate Mocha 16 oz

$5.35

London Fog

$4.50

8 oz Pumpkin Latte

$4.50

12 Oz Pumpkin Latte

$4.95

Dessert

Berry Cobbler

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

German Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Kids Sundae

$7.00

Special Ice Cream cup

$6.00

Olympic Mountain Ice Cream. Flavor rotates!

Special Ice Cream bowl

$8.00

Olympic Mountain Ice Cream. Flavor rotates!

sorbet cup

$6.00Out of stock

sorbet bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream cup

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream bowl

$8.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Happy Hour Liquor

HH Durwoods Vodka (Well)

$6.00

HH Titos

$8.00

HH Belvedere

$10.00

HH Grey Goose

$9.00

HH Ketel One

$9.00

HH Absolute Pear

$7.00

HH Charbay blood orange Vodka

$7.00

HH Bar Pilot Chai Tea Vodka

$7.00

HH Absolut Vanilla Vodka

$8.00

HH Dbl Durwoods Vodka (Well)

$10.00

HH Dbl Titos Vodka

$13.00

HH Dbl Belvedere

$16.00

HH Dbl Grey Goose

$14.50

HH Dbl Kettle One

$14.50

HH Dbl Absolut Pear

$11.50

HH Dbl Charbay Vodka

$11.50

HH Dbl Bar Pilot Chai Tea Vodka

$11.50

HH Dbl Absolut Vanilla Vodka

$13.00

HH Durwoods Gin (Well)

$6.00

HH Aviation

$8.00Out of stock

HH Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

HH Hendricks

$9.00

HH Tanquaray

$7.00

HH Dbl Durwoods Gin (Well)

$10.00

HH Dbl Aviation Gin

$12.00Out of stock

HH Dbl Bombay Gin

$13.00

HH Dbl Hendricks Gin

$14.50

HH Dbl Tanquaray Gin

$11.50

HH Durwoods Rum (Well)

$6.00

HH Bacardi Silver

$6.00

HH Sailor Jerry

$6.00

HH Goslings

$7.00

HH Dbl Durwoods Rum (well)

$10.00

HH Dbl Bacardi Silver

$10.00

HH Dbl Sailor Jerry

$10.00

HH Dbl Goslings Rum

$14.50

HH Durwoods Silver Tequila (Well)

$6.00

HH Casamigos Repasado

$10.00

HH Hornitos

$7.00

HH 1800 Silver

$8.00

HH Dbl Durwoods Tequila (Well)

$10.00

HH Dbl Hornitos Tequila

$11.50

HH Dbl Casamigos

$16.00

HH Durwoods Whiskey (Well)

$6.00

HH Whistle Pig Rye

$13.00

HH Jameson

$7.00

HH Makers Mark

$8.00

HH Crater Lake Rye

$8.00

HH Tullamore Dew

$7.00

HH Basil Hayden

$11.00

HH Knob Creek

$10.00

HH Crown Royal

$8.00

HH Jack Daniels

$8.00

HH Woodford Reserve

$10.00

HH Woodinville Rye

$12.00

HH Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

HH Dbl Durwoods Whiskey (Well)

$10.00

HH Dbl Whistle Pig Rye

$20.50

HH Dbl Jameson

$11.50

HH Dbl Makers Mark

$13.00

HH Dbl Bulleit Rye

$13.00

HH Dbl Tullamore Dew

$11.50

HH Dbl Basil Hayden

$17.50

HH Dbl Knob Creek

$16.00

HH Dbl Crown Royal

$13.00

HH Dbl Jack Daniels

$13.00

HH Dbl Woodford Reserve

$16.00

HH Dbl Woodinville Rye

$19.00

HH Dbl Crater Lake Rye

$13.00

HH Dbl Knob Creek Rye

$16.00

HH Clan Mcgregor (Well)

$6.00

HH Cutty Sark

$6.00

HH Glenfiddich

$12.00

HH Macallan 12

$11.00

HH Dbl Clan Macgregor (Well)

$10.00

HH Dbl Cutty Sark

$10.00

HH Dbl Glenfiddich 12

$19.00

HH Dbl Macallan 12

$17.50Out of stock

HH Pimms

$8.00

HH Frangelico

$6.00

HH Kaulua

$6.00

HH Chambord

$7.00

HH Amaretto

$3.00

HH Baileys

$6.00

HH Campari

$7.50

HH Grand Marnier

$8.00

HH Drambuie

$7.00

HH Miguel Torres Brandy

$8.00

HH Remy Martin

$11.00

HH Christian Brothers Brandy

$6.00

HH Aperol

$7.50

HH Dbl Pimms

$13.00

HH Dbl Frangelico

$10.00

HH Dbl Kaulua

$10.00

HH Dbl Baileys

$10.00

HH Dbl Chambord

$11.50

HH Dbl Ameretto

$5.50

HH Dbl Campari

$12.50

HH Dbl Grand Marnier

$13.00

HH Dbl Drambuie

$11.50

HH Dbl Miguel Torres Brandy

$13.00

HH Dbl Remy Martin

$17.50

HH Dbl Christian Brothers Brandy

$10.00

Happy Hour Drafts

HH Drubru Hazy IPA

$6.00

HH Buoy Winter Ale

$6.00

HH Dru Bru Oktoberfest

$6.00

HH Bodhi IPA

$6.00

HH Hellbent Hazy Pale

$6.00

HH Fremont Pilsner

$6.00

Heineken Bottle

$3.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$3.00

Corona Bottle

$3.00

Bodhi Can

$4.00Out of stock

Schillings Cider Can

$3.00

Happy Hour Red

HH Chief Cabernet

$12.00

HH Siglo Tempernillo

$7.00

HH La Petite Perriere Pinot Noir

$7.00

HH Two Mountain Red Blend No. 18

$8.00

HH Toad Hallow Merlot

$9.00

HH Aruma Malbec

$9.00

HH Saviah Syrah

$10.00

HH Parducci Red Zin

$8.00

Happy Hour Cocktails

HH Vanilla Espresso Martini

$10.00

The Christer

$10.00

HH Apple Cider Mimosa

$10.00

HH Chai Hot Toddy

$10.00

HH Margarita

$10.00

HH Martini

$10.00

HH Manhattan

$12.00

HH Blackbird Old Fashion

$12.00

HH Blood Orange Martini

$12.00

HH Lavender Drop

$12.00

HH Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

HH Clockwork Violet

$12.00

HH Jalepeno Pear Martini

$12.00

HH Boulvardier

$12.00

HH Dark & Stormy

$12.00

HH Lemon Drop

$10.00

HH Cosmo

$10.00

HH Bloody Mary

$7.00

HH French 75

$12.00

HH Hot Toddy

$8.00

HH Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

HH Mimosa

$7.00

HH Moscow Mule

$12.00

HH Aperol Spritz

$11.00

HH Mojito

$10.00

HH Mimosa Pomagranate

$9.00

Happy Hour White/Rose (Copy)

HH Chateau St. Michelle Pinot Gris

$6.00

HH Flowerhead Sauv Blanc

$8.00

HH Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$8.00

HH La Crema Chardonnay

$11.00

HH Santa Marina Prosecco

$6.00

HH Flowerhead Rose

$8.00Out of stock

HH Sparkling Rose

$8.00

Sides

side of fries

$5.00

side of vegetables

$2.00

side of mash

$2.00

side of potatoes

$3.50

side of toast

$4.00

side of bacon

$6.00

side slaw

$2.00

side peanut slaw

$2.50

side scrambled eggs

$6.00

side garlic bread

$4.00

NA Beverages

Apple Cider

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 8oz

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Pom Juice

$4.50

Rootbeer

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.75

Cocktails

The Christer

$12.00

Chai Spiced Hot Toddy

$12.00

Vanilla Espresso Martini

$12.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Blood Orange Martini

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Boulvardier

$14.00

Clockwork Violet

$14.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Dark N Stormy

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Lavender Drop

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Baileys & Coffee

$10.00

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$12.00

Bourbon Apple Cider

$10.00

Peppermint Hot Cocoa

$12.00

Beer

Drubru Hazy IPA

$8.00

Bodhi IPA

$8.00

Dru Bru Oktoberfest

$8.00

Bouy Winter Ale

$8.00

Hellbent Hazy Pale

$8.00

Fremont Pilsner

$8.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Blue Moon

$5.00

Schillings Cider

$5.00

Bohdi Can

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

Corkage Fee

$15.00

GLS Siglo Tempernillo

$9.00

GLS Chief Cabernet

$14.00

GLS La Petite Perriere Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Two Mountain Red Blend No. 18

$10.00

GLS The Vincent Red Blend

$10.00

GLS Toad Hallow Merlot

$11.00

GLS Aruma Malbec

$11.00

GLS Saviah Syrah

$12.00

GLS Praducci Red Zin

$10.00

GLS Canoe Ridge Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Chateau St. Michelle Pinot Gris

$8.00

GLS Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS La Crema Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Santa Marina Prosecco

$8.00

GLS The Vincent White

$9.00

Gls Flowerhead Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Gls Flowerhead Rose

$10.00Out of stock

GLS Sparkling Rose

$9.00

BTL Canoe Ridge Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Chateau St. Michelle Pinot Gris

$28.00

BTL Santa Marina Prosecco

$28.00

BTL The Vincent White

$32.00

BTL Sparkling Rose

$32.00

BTL Flowerhead Rose

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Flowerhead sauv blanc

$35.00

BTL Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$42.00

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Mule

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1843 NW 195th St, Seattle, WA 98177

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

