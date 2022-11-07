  • Home
Black & Bitter Coffee and Books 100 South Main Street 101C

100 South Main Street

101C

Duncanville, TX 75116

Featured Drinks

Caramel Old Fashioned

$5.50

Lavender & Honey

$5.50

Salted Caramel

$5.00

Purple Coco

$6.00

Dulce de Leche

$5.00

Nutella Mocha

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00

Toffee Nut Latte

$5.00

Campfire Smores

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice

$5.50

Maple Cinnamon

$5.50

Monster Latte

$6.00

Basics

Dville Coffee

$2.50

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Pourover

$5.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Coffee Biz Pack 96oz

$20.00

Latte

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Caramel Latte

$5.50

Espresso Single

$2.50

Espresso Double

$4.25

Cortado

$3.50

Flat White

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Mangonada

$6.00

Lavender Cold Brew

$4.00

Half and Half Catering

$8.00

64 oz container of Half and Half, 24 hours notice necessary

Cold Foam

$1.00

Tea

Berry Matcha

$6.00

Chai

$5.00

Chamomile Tea

$3.75

Lemon Hibiscus

$5.00+

London Fog

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Rishi Tea - Earl Grey

$3.75

Rishi Tea - English Breakfast

$3.75

Rishi Tea - Jasmine

$3.75

Rishi Tea - Sencha Green

$3.75

Vanilla Chai Latte

$6.00

Agua de Limon

$4.50+

Coco Hibiscus

$4.75+

Mangonada

$6.50+

Wild Berry Smoothie

$6.00+

Pumpkin Chai

$5.50

Food

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Sausage & Cheddar

$5.00

Ham & Swiss Roll

$5.00

Churro Cruffin

$5.00

Berry Muffin

$3.00

Banana Muffin (GF, No Nuts)

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Kolache

$1.75

Kolache - Jalepeno

$1.75

Kolache Deal - 2/$3

$3.00

Brisket Taco - Thurs-Sun Only

$4.00

Potato Taco - Thurs-Sun Only

$3.00

Bean N Chz Taco - Thur-Sun Only

$3.00

Pumpkin Bread

$3.00

In house Kolache

$2.00

Cheese Danish

$3.00

Pumpkin Pie

$3.00

HippieChicks Loaf

$3.50

Butter Croissant

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Counter Culture Coffee and fresh savory and sweet snacks!

Location

100 South Main Street, 101C, Duncanville, TX 75116

Directions

