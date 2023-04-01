Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Box Bakery

5505 w 20th ave, unit 182

Edgewater, CO 80214

Popular Items

Vanilla Cream Cruffin
Cinnamon Roll
Pretzel Ham and Cheese Croissant

BBB Menu

Classics

Butter Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Pistachio Croissant

$6.00

Pretzel Ham and Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Savory

Sausage Roll

$6.00

Quiche

$9.50Out of stock

Cheese Bourekas

$5.00

Baguette

$9.00

Green Chile Lunar Lava

$5.00

Mushroom Breki

$6.00

Specialty

Orange Anise Swirl

$6.00

Choco Coco

$6.00

Vanilla Cream Cruffin

$6.00

Black Box Pastry

$6.50

Vegan Butter

$6.50

Vegan Churro

$6.50

Strawberry Millk

$6.00

Kouign-honey

$5.00

Lavender Croissant

$6.00

Maple Bacon Breki

$6.00

Banana Cruffin

$6.00Out of stock

Better Than Snickers

$6.50Out of stock

Double Baked Mocha

$6.50Out of stock

Double Baked Pistachio Honey

$6.50Out of stock

Blueberry Lunar

$6.00Out of stock

Funfetti Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Cookies

Gf Cookie

$4.00

Triple Chocolate

$4.00

Sea Salt Choc Chip

$4.00

Drink Menu

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

A shot of Espresso

Macchiato

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.50

Mocha

$5.00

Latte

$4.75

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Americano

$5.00

Red Eye

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Astro Fuel

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Tea

Chai

$4.00

Matcha

$5.00

Vanilla Bean Lemonade

$5.00

London Fog

$4.25

Rooibos (Loose Leaf Tea)

$3.00

Fruit & Berry (Loose Leaf Tea)

$3.00

Oolong (Loose Leaf Tea)

$3.00

Earl Grey ( Loose Leaf Tea)

$3.00

Misc.

Vanilla Lemondate

$3.50Out of stock

Steamer

$3.00

POC- bonbons

Bonbons

Crunchy Peanut Butter Bonbon

$3.50

Hot Lemon Honey Bonbon

$3.50

Espresso Bonbon

$3.50

Raspberry Cheesecake bonbon

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Black Box Bakery is a retail and wholesale bakery, dedicated to bringing unique laminated pastries, tasty coffee drinks and impeccable customer service to the city of Denver. Accompanied by a whimsical space theme, Black Box Bakery is looking to give Denverites an out of this world experience.

Website

Location

5505 w 20th ave, unit 182, Edgewater, CO 80214

Directions

