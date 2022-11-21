Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Canyon Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

116 Broadway Ave S

Red Lodge, MT 59068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

French Dip
Elk Medallions
Roasted Asparagus

Starters

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Minced shrimp, heavy cream, panko breading, avocado dressing and sriracha aioli

Seared Tuna

Seared Tuna

$16.00

Spice rubbed and seared rare. Served with citrus ponzu, avocado dressing, sriracha aioli and crispy wontons

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Garlic compound butter, toasted baguette

Cheese Brawl

$17.00
Lobster Sliders

Lobster Sliders

$30.00

Creamy lobster salad with celery and peppers, served on sweet hawaiian rolls with drawn butter

Hunter Gatherer

Hunter Gatherer

$20.00

Point Reyes Blue, Fontina, Manchego and Auribella served with pepper jelly, honey mustard, pepitas, Dot's pretzels and baguette

Steak Tips Diane

Steak Tips Diane

$16.00

Tender filet diced, egg yolk, special sauce, Cattail baguette

Wild Game Board

Wild Game Board

$36.00

Pheasant sausage, Buffalo Cheddarwurst, Smoked Venison, Elk Tenderloin and Buffalo Pastrami. Served with pepper jelly, honey mustard and baguette

Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$12.00

roasted carrots, chickpeas, tahini, and spices. Served with veggies and baguette

Sd Baguette

$2.00

extra side of baguette

Sd GF Baguette (GF)

$3.00

Soup

French Onion

French Onion

$8.00

house made broth, French baguette and gruyere cheese

Salads

Fall

Fall

$14.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, cucumber, red peppers, avocado and house made croutons with your choice of dressing

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$6.00

Romaine hearts, grated parmesan and house made croutons, tossed in caesar dressing

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$12.00

Romaine hearts, grated parmesan and house made croutons, tossed in caesar dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Romaine hearts, spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes and house made croutons with your choice of dressing

Harvest

Harvest

$14.00

Romaine hearts, spring mix, castelvetrano olives, hard boiled egg, tomatoes and asparagus, topped with seared tuna and an dijon herb vinaigrette

Main Course

16 oz Ribeye

16 oz Ribeye

$38.00

Grilled to your liking and topped with a compound butter

6 oz Filet

6 oz Filet

$32.00

Grilled to your liking and topped with a compound butter

6 oz Salmon

6 oz Salmon

$26.00

Baked on a cedar plank and topped with pepper jelly

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$24.00

Served on toast points and topped with a huckleberry beurre blanc

Elk Medallions

Elk Medallions

$32.00

Served with a dollop of herb mashed potatoes and topped with a peppercorn cream sauce

Chicken Cutlets

Chicken Cutlets

$24.00

Lightly breaded and served with huckleberry beurre blanc

Casual

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$18.00

Half pound patty, basil aioli, bacon jam, gruyere, lettuce and onion, served with fries and a side of sriracha aioli

Goat Burger

$18.00
French Dip

French Dip

$18.00

Thinly sliced ribeye, gruyere cheese, and basil aioli on local french bread. Served with fries and sriracha aioli

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

Elk Stroganoff

$22.00
Pasta Thermidor

Pasta Thermidor

$24.00

butter poached shrimp, mushrooms and peppers tossed in a dijon gruyere parmesan sauce

Beef Bourguignon

$24.00

Sauces

Peppercorn Cream Sauce

Peppercorn Cream Sauce

$5.00
Cognac Blue Cheese

Cognac Blue Cheese

$5.00

Pomegrante Hollandaise

$5.00

Sides to Share

Fries

$8.00

served with sriracha aioli

Herb Mashed

Herb Mashed

$8.00

Rainbow Carrots

$8.00
Sauteed Mushrooms

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00
Roasted Asparagus

Roasted Asparagus

$10.00
Blue Cheese Mac

Blue Cheese Mac

$12.00
Sauteed Shrimp

Sauteed Shrimp

$12.00

N/A Bevs

7up

$3.00

Apple Cider

$4.00

Arnold Palmer Refill

Club Soda

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Beer Can

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

N/A Mule

$5.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Roy Rogers Refill

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Shirley Temple Refill

Tonic

$3.00

West Fork Kefir Rootz Beer

$6.00

West Fork Kefir Hip Beetz

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Molasses Creme Brulee

$10.00

Salted Caramel Eclair

$10.00Out of stock

Brookie Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Food

Banquet Appetizer

$780.00

Banquet Salad

$400.00

Banquet Buffet

Banquet Entree

$2,700.00

Banquet Dessert

$300.00

Beer

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Mountain Man Jeremiah Johnson Scottish Ale

$6.00

Dirt Church Bitter Root Hazy IPA

$6.00

Yamabiko New Hokkaido Lager

$6.00

Junegrass Mountains Walking IPA

$6.00

Lemon Drop Sour Ale

$6.00

Wine

Sheeps Clothing Cabernet GL (BQT)

$12.00

Killka Malbec GL (BQT)

$12.00

Truchard Pinot Noir Carneros GL (BQT)

$14.00

J Dusi Pinot Grigio GLS (BQT)

$8.00

Raeburn Chardonnay GLS (BQT)

$11.00

Clouston Sauv Blanc GLS (BQT)

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mediterranean inspired cuisine with some Midwest flair

Location

116 Broadway Ave S, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

