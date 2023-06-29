Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Canyon

review star

No reviews yet

1509 W Dupont Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.00

BC Oysters

$20.00+

Cornbread

$6.00

Hog Wings

$11.00+

Lobster Mac

$15.00

Oysters

$15.00+

Sashimi

$20.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Spicy Pork Nachos

$12.00

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Tex Mex Egg Rolls

$12.00

Tuna Poke

$20.00

Wontons

$16.00

Dinner

Entrees

Crab Legs (1/2LB)

$40.00

Crab Legs (1LB)

$80.00

Chef Feature

$45.00

Salmon

$26.00

Meatloaf

$26.00

Halibut

$36.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

$27.00

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Filet & Shrimp Pasta

$25.00

Chicken Tenders

$21.00

Ahi Tuna

$36.00

Tacos

$22.00

Crab Cakes

$42.00

BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Grill

8oz Filet

$52.00

10oz Filet

$60.00

New York Strip

$50.00

Ribeye

$45.00

Sirlion

$29.00

Cowboy

$75.00

Pork Chop

$26.00

Baby Back Ribs

$30.00

Rib Combo

$30.00

Prime Rib

$42.00

Salads

Wedge

$9.00

Caesar

$7.00

House

$7.00

Blackened Salmon

$20.00

Thai Peanut

Brussels & Berry

$18.00

Southwest Chicken

$16.00

Sandwiches

BC Cheeseburger

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Eggplant Pita

$13.00

Bison Burger

$16.00

Memphis Pulled Pork

$15.00

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Black Bean Rice

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fruit Cup

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Steak Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Wok Vegetables

$4.00

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Cup

$4.00

Chicken Noodle Cup

$4.00

Loaded Potato Cup

$4.00

Gumbo Cup

$4.00

Clam Chowder Cup

$4.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$6.00

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$6.00

Loaded Potato Bowl

$6.00

Gumbo Cup Bowl

$6.00

Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.00

Chili Bowl

$6.00

French Onion

$7.00

Misc

Side Ranch

Side Lemons

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

No Beverage

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Water

Decaf

$3.00

Seasonal

Seasonal Menu

Patio Tea

$11.00

Moscato Pink Lemonade

$10.00

Purple Pixie

$11.00

Huckleberry Lemon Drop

$10.00

Guava Mojito

$10.00

Cherry Crush

$11.00

JP Rose Glass

$10.00

JP Rose Bottle

$36.00

Corn Bisque

$7.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Heirloom Salad

$12.00

Teriyaki Sirloin

$32.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Whiskey Row Flight

$18.00

Bourbon Flight

$18.00

Rye Flight

$15.00

Tequila Flight

$15.00

Premium Tequila Flight

$28.00

Desserts

Dessert

Birthday Brownie

Brownie

$8.00

Feature Cheesecake

$12.00

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

Bananas Foster

$10.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Side of Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.99

Kid's Sliders

$6.99

Kid's Ribs

$6.99

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Locally Owned full-service New American fare restaurant located on the North Side of Fort Wayne, just off Lima and Dupont Roads. Our professional, attentive, unobtrusive service is coupled with a unique menu of custom selections made to order and cooked over a hardwood burning grill.

Website

Location

1509 W Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

