Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza
Sandwiches

Black Cat Coffeehouse

277 Reviews

$$

211 Chapple Ave

Ashland, WI 54806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha
Breakfast Sammy

Brewed Coffee

We proudly serve Duluth Coffee Company coffee and rotate varieties daily.
To Go Coffee

To Go Coffee

$1.75+
Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$1.95+

Equal parts brewed coffee and your choice of steamed milk.

Seasonal Drink Specials

Turmeric Honey Latte

Turmeric Honey Latte

$4.15+

Our delicious Turmeric Latte is finally back for the fall season. Made with love and a house made pumpkin syrup - enjoy hot or iced with your choice of milk!

Espresso

Our 8oz and 12oz espresso drinks are made with a double shot (2oz). Our 16oz espresso drinks are made with two double shots (4oz).
Espresso

Espresso

$2.25

We use Duluth Coffee Company's Zenith Espresso beans and serve you with a double shot (2oz) in an 8oz cup.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.15

Prepared in traditional Italian fashion with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. Served in an 8oz cup.

Latte

Latte

$3.15+

Try a classic latte (hot or iced) with our house made lavender lemon syrup. It's sweet and zesty, with subtle hints of lavender.

Americano

$2.35+

Hot water served with espresso on top. 8 & 12oz are typically served with one double shot (2oz). 16oz are typically served with two double shots (4oz).

Depth Charge

Depth Charge

$2.75+

Brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso (2oz) added.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.15+

Choose from three of house made mocha powders - milk chocolate, dark, or our spiced mayan - to create a creamy chocolate espresso drink with your choice of steamed milk. 8 & 12oz - double shot(2oz) 16oz - two double shot(4oz)

Macchiato

Macchiato

$2.75

We offer classic Italian macchiatos (NOT the Starbucks variety-try a flavored latte instead) made with a double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of milk foam. Served in an 8oz cup.

Cortado

$2.75

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

$2.50+

We steep the coffee for 24 hours, producing a lower acid, and higher caffeine concentrate with a rich flavor. Enjoy our cold brew with water, or replace the water with your choice of milk for a special treat!

Frappe

$5.75

Enjoy a blended coffee drink made with your choice of milk and our 24 hour steeped cold brew! We make our frappe powder with nonfat dry milk, organic sugar, and dutch mocha powder.

Not Coffee

Italian Soda

$2.25+

Add some bubbles to your taste buds with seltzer water! Berry syrup flavors are typically added to the Italian soda, but if you're looking for a twist you can choose from any of our other syrups. (excluding caramel)

French Soda

French Soda

$2.75+

The French soda provides a creamy texture to the classic Italian soda by topping the seltzer water off with heavy cream. You can choose from any of our syrup options. (excluding caramel)

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Enjoy coziness in a cup with one of our house made mocha powders - dutch, dark, or spiced mayan - and your choice of steamed milk.

Steamer

$2.25+

Wanting to enjoy a flavored cup of steamed milk without the espresso - then a steamer is the one for you!

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25

London Fog

$3.75
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.25+

Enjoy a refreshing iced green tea mango brewed in house.

Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.75

Made with your choice of fruit and blended with organic apple juice, yogurt, and banana. Served in a 16oz cup.

Blended Chai

Blended Chai

$5.75

Looking for a more full bodied version of an iced chai? Try our blended chai! It's blended with a splash of 1/2 n' 1/2 and some of our frappe' powder. Served in a 16oz cup.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock
Chai

Chai

$2.95+

Our housemade chai is served with Tetzner's whole milk unless another option is requested-choose from the list provided.

Breakfast and Bowls

Root Down Veggie Hash Bowl

Root Down Veggie Hash Bowl

$7.75

Yukon potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, parsnips, and bell peppers. Topped with roasted chipotle tomato sauce. Add a sunny-side up egg, black beans, or chorizo for a protein choice.

Spicy Asian Beef and Kimchi

Spicy Asian Beef and Kimchi

$8.95

Seasoned jasmine rice, local Bear Trap Creek Farm ginger hoisin beef, Spirit Creek Farm kimchi, Great Oak Farm microgreens. It doesn't get much more local than this dish!

Rice & Shine

$8.50

Jasmine rice, pineapple, bacon, sriracha, green onion, and a sunny-side up egg* *consuming undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness

Quiche - Red Pepper Basil

Quiche - Red Pepper Basil

$7.50Out of stock

We make our quiche in-house starting with a tender and flaky crust from Ashland Baking Co. Our eggs come from Larry Schultz Farms and are organic and free-range! Some of our most popular flavor combinations you might find are Spinach Feta, Potato Cheddar, and Bacon Mushroom Leek. Enjoy our quiche ala carte for a light but satisfying dish or add a side for a complete meal.

Quiche - Bacon Mushroom Leek

Quiche - Bacon Mushroom Leek

$7.50
Berry Parfait

Berry Parfait

$7.50

Ashland Baking Co housemade granola with organic yogurt, and our cherry-berry sauce (combinations of seasonal fruits when available)

Omelettes-served with choice of side

3 egg omelette made with Larry Schultz organic eggs
Classic Cheese Omelette

Classic Cheese Omelette

$8.50

3 egg omelette made with Larry Schultz organic eggs and a blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheese

Garden Galore Omelette

Garden Galore Omelette

$9.75

3 egg omelette made with Larry Schultz organic eggs, spinach, tomato, feta, and basil pesto (nut-free).

Ham & Cheddar Omelette

Ham & Cheddar Omelette

$10.75

3 egg omelette made with Larry Schultz organic eggs smoked ham and cheddar jack cheese.

Mushroom Bacon Swiss Omelette

Mushroom Bacon Swiss Omelette

$10.75

3 egg omelette made with Larry Schultz organic eggs, sautéed mushrooms, Nueske's bacon, and Swiss cheese.

Handhelds

Toasted Plain Bagel

$4.25

Ashland Baking Company toasted bagel with choice of spread.

Toasted Everything Bagel

Toasted Everything Bagel

$4.25Out of stock

Ashland Baking Company toasted bagel with choice of spread.

Toasted Herb & Sea Salt Bagel

Toasted Herb & Sea Salt Bagel

$4.25Out of stock

Ashland Baking Company toasted bagel with choice of spread.

Breakfast Sammy

Breakfast Sammy

$8.50

Larry Schultz organic eggs, cheddar, spinach, and chipotle mayo on an Ashland Baking Company toasted ciabatta roll. Add Nueske's bacon by request.

B.C. Burrito

B.C. Burrito

$9.75

Heritage Acres Farm chorizo, Larry Schultz organic eggs, house-made hash, cheddar jack cheese, and roasted tomato chipotle sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sub black beans for chorizo upon request.

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$8.75

Seasoned black beans, rice, rosemary potatoes, spinach, green onions, salsa, and sesame sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Sides

2 slices of bacon

2 slices of bacon

$3.25

Proudly serving Nueske's applewood smoked bacon from Wittenberg, WI

2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$3.25

Organic, free-range from Larry Schultz Farms

Rosemary Potatoes

Rosemary Potatoes

$3.25

Rosemary roasted Yukon potatoes

Root Veggie Hash Side

Root Veggie Hash Side

$3.25

Roasted Yukons, sweet potatoes, onions, parsnips, and bell peppers

Fruit

$3.25

A variety of fruit that changes seasonally-local when available

Toast

Toast

$2.25

Ashland Baking Company bread-our famous sourdough or wonderful white

Small Side Salad

Small Side Salad

$3.25

served with house-made honey basil vinaigrette

Side Of Guacamole (4 oz)

$2.25

Cream Cheese (1 oz)

$1.00

Side Of Chiptole Mayo (1oz)

$1.00

Side Salsa (1oz)

$1.00

Roasted Tomato Chipotle (1 oz)

$1.00

Side Of Vegan Cheese (1 oz)

$1.00

Side Of Sour Cream (1 oz)

$0.50

Nachos

Small Nachos

Small Nachos

$8.50

Our small nacho is the perfect portion for 1 person. Seasoned black beans, tomato, black olives, green onion, cheddar jack cheese*, salsa, and sour cream. Add jalapenos or Heritage Acres chorizo by request. *Sub sesame sauce for vegan preparation

Large Nachos

Large Nachos

$10.75

All the goodness of our small nachos in a shareable size.

Pizza

Tomato Basil Pizza

Tomato Basil Pizza

$10.75

Basil Pesto (nut-free), tomato, mozzarella, feta, and fresh basil on an Ashland Baking Company 10" crust.

Blue Pig & Fig Pizza

Blue Pig & Fig Pizza

$12.75

Caramelized onion bacon jam, mission figs, Nueske's bacon, mozzarella, and blue cheese on an Ashland Baking Company 10" crust.

Spicy Pig Pizza

Spicy Pig Pizza

$12.75

Roasted tomato chipotle sauce, Heritage Acres Farm chorizo, pickled jalapeno, and mozzarella on an Ashland Baking Company 10" crust.

Spuds & Shrooms Pizza

Spuds & Shrooms Pizza

$12.75

Roasted garlic cream sauce, rosemary potatoes, mushrooms, spinach, and mozzarella on an Ashland Baking Company 10" crust.

Soup & Salads

Black Cat House Salad

Black Cat House Salad

$8.50

Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, peppadews, feta, house-made croutons, and honey basil vinaigrette.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$10.75

Fresh greens, seasoned black beans, black olives, bell pepper, green onion, tomato, cheddar jack cheese*, corn chips, sour cream, salsa, spicy southwest dressing, jalapenos by request *Sub vegan sesame sauce

Soup - Broccoli Cheddar

$5.25+Out of stock

Sandwiches - served with salad or kettle chips

Carolina mustard dressed pulled pork, caramelized onions, and white cheddar toasted and panini pressed.
Sweet Potato Black Bean Burger

Sweet Potato Black Bean Burger

$10.75Out of stock

House-made patty, cheddar, guacamole, chipotle mayo, and Great Oak Farm microgreens on Ashland Baking Co. bun* *sub Ashland Baking Co. gluten free bread upon request

Roasted Veggie Pesto Melt

Roasted Veggie Pesto Melt

$9.75Out of stock

Basil pesto (nut-free), tomato, roasted zucchini, bell peppers, onions, mozzarella, and balsamic glaze on Ashland Baking Co Italian*. *sub Ashland Baking Co. gluten free bread upon request

Yellow Bird

Yellow Bird

$8.75

Hummus, pickled red onion, cucumber, and Great Oak Farm microgreens on Ashland Baking Co. Sourdough*. *sub Ashland Baking Co. gluten free bread upon request

BLT

BLT

$9.75

Nueske's bacon, Bay Produce tomato, lettuce, basil mayo, Ashland Baking Co Sourdough or White* *Sub Ashland Baking Co. gluten free bread upon request

Light Side

Chips & Dips

$6.50

Yellow corn tortilla chips with a choice of 1 or more dips

Pub Pretzel

Pub Pretzel

$7.75

Current Special

N/A

N/A

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy corn dip served hot with a side of corn chips.

Kids

PB & J Rollup

$4.00

Organic peanut butter and jam wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Kids Nachos

$4.00

Just chips and cheese.

Baked Goods

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.70Out of stock

Not your typical cinnamon roll! Made with a rich dough laminated with European style butter and finished with a powdered sugar glaze. unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, cinnamon, brown sugar. Contains: wheat, dairy.

Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$3.40Out of stock

A classic of French patisserie, classic croissant dough filled with dark chocolate. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, bittersweet chocolate, eggs. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs

Muffin - Cranberry Orange

Muffin - Cranberry Orange

$3.10Out of stock

Muffin flavors vary daily, so be sure to check in every day! Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, butter, eggs, buttermilk. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, *daily varieties may contain nuts*

Muffin - Blueberry

Muffin - Blueberry

$3.10Out of stock

Scone flavors change daily, but the buttery perfect texture of our quintessential scones is as dependable as the sun. Contains: wheat, dairy, *daily variety may contain nuts*

Scone - Chocolate Cherry

Scone - Chocolate Cherry

$3.10Out of stock

Scone flavors change daily, but the buttery perfect texture of these quintessential scones is as dependable as the sun. Contains: wheat, dairy, *daily variety may contain nuts*

Caramel Pecan Roll

Caramel Pecan Roll

$4.15

Rich but still light and airy yeasted dough, loaded with caramel and pecans. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, pastry flour, milk, eggs, sugar, yeast, salt, butter, pecans. Contains: wheat, dairy, tree nuts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.30

Our classic chewy, soft chocolate chip cookies are the real deal. Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.30Out of stock

Our classic cinnamon spiced snickerdoodles are chewy, sweet and addictive. Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.30Out of stock

Always a classic, our peanut butter cookies are rich chewy and delicious. Contains: peanuts, eggs, dairy, wheat

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have temporarily turned off online orders but are still open 7 am-4pm daily. We serve healthy food and beverages made from scratch that feature local and regional ingredients as much as possible. All our menu items are made in house or at our partners across the street at Ashland Baking Company.

Location

211 Chapple Ave, Ashland, WI 54806

Directions

Black Cat Coffeehouse image
Black Cat Coffeehouse image
Black Cat Coffeehouse image

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ashland

Map
