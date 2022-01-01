- Home
Black Cat Coffeehouse
277 Reviews
$$
211 Chapple Ave
Ashland, WI 54806
Popular Items
Brewed Coffee
Seasonal Drink Specials
Espresso
Espresso
We use Duluth Coffee Company's Zenith Espresso beans and serve you with a double shot (2oz) in an 8oz cup.
Cappuccino
Prepared in traditional Italian fashion with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. Served in an 8oz cup.
Latte
Try a classic latte (hot or iced) with our house made lavender lemon syrup. It's sweet and zesty, with subtle hints of lavender.
Americano
Hot water served with espresso on top. 8 & 12oz are typically served with one double shot (2oz). 16oz are typically served with two double shots (4oz).
Depth Charge
Brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso (2oz) added.
Mocha
Choose from three of house made mocha powders - milk chocolate, dark, or our spiced mayan - to create a creamy chocolate espresso drink with your choice of steamed milk. 8 & 12oz - double shot(2oz) 16oz - two double shot(4oz)
Macchiato
We offer classic Italian macchiatos (NOT the Starbucks variety-try a flavored latte instead) made with a double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of milk foam. Served in an 8oz cup.
Cortado
Cold Coffee
Cold Brew
We steep the coffee for 24 hours, producing a lower acid, and higher caffeine concentrate with a rich flavor. Enjoy our cold brew with water, or replace the water with your choice of milk for a special treat!
Frappe
Enjoy a blended coffee drink made with your choice of milk and our 24 hour steeped cold brew! We make our frappe powder with nonfat dry milk, organic sugar, and dutch mocha powder.
Not Coffee
Italian Soda
Add some bubbles to your taste buds with seltzer water! Berry syrup flavors are typically added to the Italian soda, but if you're looking for a twist you can choose from any of our other syrups. (excluding caramel)
French Soda
The French soda provides a creamy texture to the classic Italian soda by topping the seltzer water off with heavy cream. You can choose from any of our syrup options. (excluding caramel)
Hot Chocolate
Enjoy coziness in a cup with one of our house made mocha powders - dutch, dark, or spiced mayan - and your choice of steamed milk.
Steamer
Wanting to enjoy a flavored cup of steamed milk without the espresso - then a steamer is the one for you!
Hot Tea
London Fog
Iced Tea
Enjoy a refreshing iced green tea mango brewed in house.
Smoothie
Made with your choice of fruit and blended with organic apple juice, yogurt, and banana. Served in a 16oz cup.
Blended Chai
Looking for a more full bodied version of an iced chai? Try our blended chai! It's blended with a splash of 1/2 n' 1/2 and some of our frappe' powder. Served in a 16oz cup.
Lemonade
Chai
Our housemade chai is served with Tetzner's whole milk unless another option is requested-choose from the list provided.
Breakfast and Bowls
Root Down Veggie Hash Bowl
Yukon potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, parsnips, and bell peppers. Topped with roasted chipotle tomato sauce. Add a sunny-side up egg, black beans, or chorizo for a protein choice.
Spicy Asian Beef and Kimchi
Seasoned jasmine rice, local Bear Trap Creek Farm ginger hoisin beef, Spirit Creek Farm kimchi, Great Oak Farm microgreens. It doesn't get much more local than this dish!
Rice & Shine
Jasmine rice, pineapple, bacon, sriracha, green onion, and a sunny-side up egg* *consuming undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
Quiche - Red Pepper Basil
We make our quiche in-house starting with a tender and flaky crust from Ashland Baking Co. Our eggs come from Larry Schultz Farms and are organic and free-range! Some of our most popular flavor combinations you might find are Spinach Feta, Potato Cheddar, and Bacon Mushroom Leek. Enjoy our quiche ala carte for a light but satisfying dish or add a side for a complete meal.
Quiche - Bacon Mushroom Leek
Berry Parfait
Ashland Baking Co housemade granola with organic yogurt, and our cherry-berry sauce (combinations of seasonal fruits when available)
Omelettes-served with choice of side
Classic Cheese Omelette
3 egg omelette made with Larry Schultz organic eggs and a blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheese
Garden Galore Omelette
3 egg omelette made with Larry Schultz organic eggs, spinach, tomato, feta, and basil pesto (nut-free).
Ham & Cheddar Omelette
3 egg omelette made with Larry Schultz organic eggs smoked ham and cheddar jack cheese.
Mushroom Bacon Swiss Omelette
3 egg omelette made with Larry Schultz organic eggs, sautéed mushrooms, Nueske's bacon, and Swiss cheese.
Handhelds
Toasted Plain Bagel
Ashland Baking Company toasted bagel with choice of spread.
Toasted Everything Bagel
Ashland Baking Company toasted bagel with choice of spread.
Toasted Herb & Sea Salt Bagel
Ashland Baking Company toasted bagel with choice of spread.
Breakfast Sammy
Larry Schultz organic eggs, cheddar, spinach, and chipotle mayo on an Ashland Baking Company toasted ciabatta roll. Add Nueske's bacon by request.
B.C. Burrito
Heritage Acres Farm chorizo, Larry Schultz organic eggs, house-made hash, cheddar jack cheese, and roasted tomato chipotle sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sub black beans for chorizo upon request.
Vegan Burrito
Seasoned black beans, rice, rosemary potatoes, spinach, green onions, salsa, and sesame sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Sides
2 slices of bacon
Proudly serving Nueske's applewood smoked bacon from Wittenberg, WI
2 Eggs
Organic, free-range from Larry Schultz Farms
Rosemary Potatoes
Rosemary roasted Yukon potatoes
Root Veggie Hash Side
Roasted Yukons, sweet potatoes, onions, parsnips, and bell peppers
Fruit
A variety of fruit that changes seasonally-local when available
Toast
Ashland Baking Company bread-our famous sourdough or wonderful white
Small Side Salad
served with house-made honey basil vinaigrette
Side Of Guacamole (4 oz)
Cream Cheese (1 oz)
Side Of Chiptole Mayo (1oz)
Side Salsa (1oz)
Roasted Tomato Chipotle (1 oz)
Side Of Vegan Cheese (1 oz)
Side Of Sour Cream (1 oz)
Nachos
Small Nachos
Our small nacho is the perfect portion for 1 person. Seasoned black beans, tomato, black olives, green onion, cheddar jack cheese*, salsa, and sour cream. Add jalapenos or Heritage Acres chorizo by request. *Sub sesame sauce for vegan preparation
Large Nachos
All the goodness of our small nachos in a shareable size.
Pizza
Tomato Basil Pizza
Basil Pesto (nut-free), tomato, mozzarella, feta, and fresh basil on an Ashland Baking Company 10" crust.
Blue Pig & Fig Pizza
Caramelized onion bacon jam, mission figs, Nueske's bacon, mozzarella, and blue cheese on an Ashland Baking Company 10" crust.
Spicy Pig Pizza
Roasted tomato chipotle sauce, Heritage Acres Farm chorizo, pickled jalapeno, and mozzarella on an Ashland Baking Company 10" crust.
Spuds & Shrooms Pizza
Roasted garlic cream sauce, rosemary potatoes, mushrooms, spinach, and mozzarella on an Ashland Baking Company 10" crust.
Soup & Salads
Black Cat House Salad
Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, peppadews, feta, house-made croutons, and honey basil vinaigrette.
Southwest Salad
Fresh greens, seasoned black beans, black olives, bell pepper, green onion, tomato, cheddar jack cheese*, corn chips, sour cream, salsa, spicy southwest dressing, jalapenos by request *Sub vegan sesame sauce
Soup - Broccoli Cheddar
Sandwiches - served with salad or kettle chips
Sweet Potato Black Bean Burger
House-made patty, cheddar, guacamole, chipotle mayo, and Great Oak Farm microgreens on Ashland Baking Co. bun* *sub Ashland Baking Co. gluten free bread upon request
Roasted Veggie Pesto Melt
Basil pesto (nut-free), tomato, roasted zucchini, bell peppers, onions, mozzarella, and balsamic glaze on Ashland Baking Co Italian*. *sub Ashland Baking Co. gluten free bread upon request
Yellow Bird
Hummus, pickled red onion, cucumber, and Great Oak Farm microgreens on Ashland Baking Co. Sourdough*. *sub Ashland Baking Co. gluten free bread upon request
BLT
Nueske's bacon, Bay Produce tomato, lettuce, basil mayo, Ashland Baking Co Sourdough or White* *Sub Ashland Baking Co. gluten free bread upon request
Light Side
Kids
Baked Goods
Cinnamon Roll
Not your typical cinnamon roll! Made with a rich dough laminated with European style butter and finished with a powdered sugar glaze. unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, cinnamon, brown sugar. Contains: wheat, dairy.
Pain Au Chocolat
A classic of French patisserie, classic croissant dough filled with dark chocolate. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, milk, water, sugar, dry yeast, salt, malt, butter, bittersweet chocolate, eggs. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs
Muffin - Cranberry Orange
Muffin flavors vary daily, so be sure to check in every day! Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, butter, eggs, buttermilk. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, *daily varieties may contain nuts*
Muffin - Blueberry
Scone flavors change daily, but the buttery perfect texture of our quintessential scones is as dependable as the sun. Contains: wheat, dairy, *daily variety may contain nuts*
Scone - Chocolate Cherry
Scone flavors change daily, but the buttery perfect texture of these quintessential scones is as dependable as the sun. Contains: wheat, dairy, *daily variety may contain nuts*
Caramel Pecan Roll
Rich but still light and airy yeasted dough, loaded with caramel and pecans. Ingredients: unbleached wheat flour, pastry flour, milk, eggs, sugar, yeast, salt, butter, pecans. Contains: wheat, dairy, tree nuts
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our classic chewy, soft chocolate chip cookies are the real deal. Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Our classic cinnamon spiced snickerdoodles are chewy, sweet and addictive. Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
Peanut Butter Cookie
Always a classic, our peanut butter cookies are rich chewy and delicious. Contains: peanuts, eggs, dairy, wheat
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
We have temporarily turned off online orders but are still open 7 am-4pm daily. We serve healthy food and beverages made from scratch that feature local and regional ingredients as much as possible. All our menu items are made in house or at our partners across the street at Ashland Baking Company.
211 Chapple Ave, Ashland, WI 54806