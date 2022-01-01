Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Circle Brewing Company

546 Reviews

$

2201 E 46th St

Indianapolis, IN 46205

Order Again

Brew

Button Masher

$4.50

Taster Flight

$11.00

5oz Taster

$3.00

House Draft

$7.00

Guest Draft

$7.00

Underberg

$3.50

Employee Berg

$2.00

46th St High Five Fridays

$5.00

3F CRIMSON MASK 10oz

$8.50

HOT Cider

$3.00

Carry Out

Crowler 16 Oz

$10.00

Crowler 12 Oz

$12.00

Crowler 10 Oz

$16.00

Dead Ed Nightmare Maker Bomber

$10.00

Crowler Special

$6.66

House 4 pk

$13.00

Guest 4 pk

$15.00

4 pk Special

$10.00

Sixtels

$90.00

Post Vodka Bottle

$30.00

Bottle/Can

White Claw

$5.50

Blake's Can

$5.50

Ash & Elm Dry

$5.50

Foggy Geezer

$6.00

Starcut Pulsar

$5.50

Metazoa Nap in the Hammock

$6.00

Humble Bumble

$7.50

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Coffee

Liquid Death -still

$4.00

Liquid Death - sparkling

$4.00

Bottle Soda

$2.25

CBD GF

$5.50

CBD LIME

$5.50

CBD STRAW

$5.50

CBD BB

$5.50

Untitled Art NA

$5.50

NA AMBER

$5.50

NA BEER

$5.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Redbull

$5.00

SF Redbull

$5.00

Swill

Miller High Life

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo

$4.25

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.50

Wine

Prosecco

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

14 Hands Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00Out of stock

Merch

Ear Plugs

$1.00

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Glassware

$7.00

Dead Edition Tee

$20.00

Beer Creek Tee

$20.00

Pizza King Tee

$20.00

Nest Tee

$20.00

Black Cat Tee

$20.00

Draft Beer

Weizengoot

$7.00

Toppling Dorothys Lager

$7.00

Blueberry Cream Ale

$7.00

Raspberry Playground

$7.00

Triterrahops DDH IPA

$7.00

The Stranger.

$7.00

Devils Horse Stout

$7.00

Shorts Gemini

$7.00

Street Rat Saison

$7.00

Phils Adventure RIS

$7.00

Carney Ryed

$7.00

Rainbow Sherbet

$7.00

Rochester Mils Milkshake Stout

$7.00

Jazz Hands

$7.00

Daredevil Indy Lager

$7.00

Liquor

C. Whisky

$6.00

Rum

$6.00

Bourbon

$6.00

Vodka

$6.00

Gin

$6.00

Draft Cocktail

$10.00

Bottle Vodka

$90.00

Bottle Rum

$90.00

Bottle Bourbon

$130.00

Redbull Upcharge

$3.00
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

2201 E 46th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205

Directions

