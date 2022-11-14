- Home
- Black Cow Fat Pig Pub & Steak
Black Cow Fat Pig Pub & Steak
784 Reviews
$$
702 Norfolk Ave
Norfolk, NE 68701
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
CHICKPEA HUMMUS
PULLED PORK NACHOS
ARTICHOKE & SPINACH DIP
HOUSE ONION RINGS
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
DAILY SLIDERS & ONION STRINGS
CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE PLATE
STEAMED MUSSELS
PIG WINGS
BRUSCHETTA
Daily Sliders w FF
1\2 O Ring
1\2 Nacho
Cup DJ soup
Bowl DJ soup
Bowl French onion
Cup French onion
Bowl Chili
Cup Chili
Onion Strings
1 extra pig wing
Order Onion Ring Old Way
Extra Naan
Cheese Curds
Bc Taco
Hot Blue Cheese Chip
Chips Queso Chz
Meatballs
THE GARDEN
Steakhouse Starter Salad
Field greens, house ranch, blue cheese, crumbles, tomato, candied walnuts
The Wedge
Iceberg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, candied walnuts, blue cheese dressing
Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken, field greens, crouton, parmesan, and Caesar dressing
Steak Bruschetta
Lavosh, grilled angus sirloin, field greens, tomato, parmesan & honey balsamic
Beet and Goat
Roasted Beets, creamy goat cheese, field greens, candied walnuts, focaccia toast point, balsamic drizzle and honey balsamic dressing
Side salad
Side Caesar
Firecracker Shrimp Salad-8 Shrimps
Chicken Bruschetta Salad
Salmon Caesar
Grilled Salmon, field greens, crouton, parmesan, and Caesar dressing
Half Beet & Goat
THE BURGER
The Swiss*
Charbroiled delicious, caramelised onion, mushrooms, melty swiss, pretzel bun
The Burger LTO
Charbroiled delicious, lettuce, tomato and onion
The Cowboy*
Charbroiled delicious, BBQ sauce, onion ring, secret sauce, fresh jalapeno, and cheddar
The Black & Blue*
Charbroiled delicious, peppercorn crusted, creamy house blue cheese, melty cheddar, smoked bacon, and onion strings
The Yard*
Charbroiled delicious, BBQ pulled smoked pork, smoked bacon, cheddar, onion strings and BBQ sauce
Add patty
Yard Sliders w FF
Black & Blue Sliders w FF
Gouda & Bacon Sliders w FF
Pb & Jelly Sliders w FF
Jalepeno BBQ Cheddar Sliders w FF
Ruben Burger
THE SANDWICH
LUNCH QUICK BITES
THE DISH
Brisket
Dry rubbed, slow smoked, BBQ sauce, ranch beans and slaw
Grilled Chicken & Smoked Gouda*
Topped with creamy smoked gouda and roasted tomatoes with todays potato and seasonal vegetable
House Meatloaf
House recipe, garlic mashed potato, with mushroom demi & seasonal vegetable
Baked Mac and Cheese With Bacon*
Creamy gouda sauce tossed with campanelle pasta and bacon, baked to delicious
Pan Seared Salmon*
Pan seared, finished with herb butter, wild rice and seasonal vegetable
Bangin' Salmon
FLATBREADS**
Tomato & Basil Flatbread
Tomato, basil pesto, mozzarella, balsamic
Chicken & Pesto Flatbread
Roasted chicken, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato
BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pulled smoked pork, BBQ, cheddar, red onion
Steak* Flatbread
Mozzarella, tomato, red and green pepper, pickled onion, horsey sauce
Pesto
THE PIG
Rosemary Pork Tenderloin*
Rosemary Demi Glace, served with seasonal vegetable and todays potato
Kuper Farms Bone-In Pork Chops
Roasted bone-in chops served with seasonal vegetable and today's potato
Braised Pork Belly
Kuper Farms-Norfolk, NE. Napa slaw, tomato jam, seasonal vegetable and today's potato
1\2 rack ribs
House smoked baby back ribs with BBQ, slaw & ranch beans
Full Rack Ribs
THE COW
The Filet
Served with today's potato and seasonal vegetable.
The Ribeye
Served with today's potato and seasonal vegetable.
The New York Strip
Served with today's potato and seasonal vegetable.
The Sirloin
Served with today's potato and seasonal vegetable.
Tomahawk
Served with today's potato and seasonal vegetable.
UNDER 600
NA Beverage
Clearance Wine
Seasonal
Prime Rib
Tomahawk
Loup River Steak
Pork Ribeye
Pork Feature
Steak Feature
Bacon Jam Burger
Snapper Feature
Buffalo Sprout
Buttermilk Kuper Chops
Baked Brie
Chicken Butternut Gnocchi
Bone In NY
Pasta Feature
Chicken Feature
Harvest Salad
Dessert
Pumpkin Csck
Carrot cake
Torte
Bananas Foster
Creme Brulee
Scoop Ice Cream
Bowl Ice Cream
Brownie
Bread Pudding
Spanish Coffee
Caramel Macchiato Cheesecake
Anniversary Plate
Lemon Cheesecake
Berry Sorbet
Apple Crisp w Ice Cream
Trentadue Chocolate Port
Chocolate Creme Brulee
Rubarb Crisp w Ice Cream
Birthday Plate
Rootbeer Float
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
702 Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, NE 68701