Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Black Cow Fat Pig Pub & Steak

784 Reviews

$$

702 Norfolk Ave

Norfolk, NE 68701

Order Again

Popular Items

Carrot cake

APPETIZERS

CHICKPEA HUMMUS

$9.00
PULLED PORK NACHOS

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$10.00
ARTICHOKE & SPINACH DIP

ARTICHOKE & SPINACH DIP

$9.00
HOUSE ONION RINGS

HOUSE ONION RINGS

$8.00

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$7.00

DAILY SLIDERS & ONION STRINGS

$8.00
CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE PLATE

CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE PLATE

$14.00
STEAMED MUSSELS

STEAMED MUSSELS

$13.00

PIG WINGS

$14.00
BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$8.00

Daily Sliders w FF

$9.00

1\2 O Ring

$5.00

1\2 Nacho

$5.00

Cup DJ soup

$3.00

Bowl DJ soup

$5.00

Bowl French onion

$5.00

Cup French onion

$3.00

Bowl Chili

$5.00

Cup Chili

$3.00

Onion Strings

$6.00

1 extra pig wing

$4.00

Order Onion Ring Old Way

$16.00

Extra Naan

$3.00

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Bc Taco

$5.00

Hot Blue Cheese Chip

$7.00

Chips Queso Chz

$5.00

Meatballs

$5.00

THE GARDEN

Steakhouse Starter Salad

$6.00

Field greens, house ranch, blue cheese, crumbles, tomato, candied walnuts

The Wedge

The Wedge

$8.00

Iceberg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, candied walnuts, blue cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, field greens, crouton, parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Steak Bruschetta

$18.00

Lavosh, grilled angus sirloin, field greens, tomato, parmesan & honey balsamic

Beet and Goat

Beet and Goat

$14.00

Roasted Beets, creamy goat cheese, field greens, candied walnuts, focaccia toast point, balsamic drizzle and honey balsamic dressing

Side salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Firecracker Shrimp Salad-8 Shrimps

$24.00Out of stock

Chicken Bruschetta Salad

$15.00

Salmon Caesar

$19.00

Grilled Salmon, field greens, crouton, parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Half Beet & Goat

Half Beet & Goat

$8.00

THE BURGER

The Swiss*

The Swiss*

$11.00

Charbroiled delicious, caramelised onion, mushrooms, melty swiss, pretzel bun

The Burger LTO

$11.00

Charbroiled delicious, lettuce, tomato and onion

The Cowboy*

The Cowboy*

$12.00

Charbroiled delicious, BBQ sauce, onion ring, secret sauce, fresh jalapeno, and cheddar

The Black & Blue*

The Black & Blue*

$12.00

Charbroiled delicious, peppercorn crusted, creamy house blue cheese, melty cheddar, smoked bacon, and onion strings

The Yard*

The Yard*

$14.00

Charbroiled delicious, BBQ pulled smoked pork, smoked bacon, cheddar, onion strings and BBQ sauce

Add patty

$6.00

Yard Sliders w FF

$9.00

Black & Blue Sliders w FF

$9.00

Gouda & Bacon Sliders w FF

$9.00

Pb & Jelly Sliders w FF

$9.00

Jalepeno BBQ Cheddar Sliders w FF

$9.00

Ruben Burger

$14.00

THE SANDWICH

Roasted chicken, bell pepper, tomato, red onion, field greens, cheddar, tomato and basil wrap

Pulled Pork

$11.00

Smoked pork, house BBQ and onion strings, on a toasted bun

Prime Dip*

$14.00

Toasted French roll, sliced prime rib, caramelised onion, Swiss cheese, and horsey sauce, served with our dip

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

LUNCH QUICK BITES

Today's Feature

$8.00

Today's Bottomless Soup & Salad

$7.00

The Flatbread Combo

$7.00

Curried Chicken Salad

$7.00

Open Face Hot Beef

$9.00

THE DISH

Brisket

Brisket

$19.00

Dry rubbed, slow smoked, BBQ sauce, ranch beans and slaw

Grilled Chicken & Smoked Gouda*

Grilled Chicken & Smoked Gouda*

$18.00

Topped with creamy smoked gouda and roasted tomatoes with todays potato and seasonal vegetable

House Meatloaf

$18.00

House recipe, garlic mashed potato, with mushroom demi & seasonal vegetable

Baked Mac and Cheese With Bacon*

$16.00

Creamy gouda sauce tossed with campanelle pasta and bacon, baked to delicious

Pan Seared Salmon*

Pan Seared Salmon*

$28.00

Pan seared, finished with herb butter, wild rice and seasonal vegetable

Bangin' Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

FLATBREADS**

Tomato & Basil Flatbread

$7.00

Tomato, basil pesto, mozzarella, balsamic

Chicken & Pesto Flatbread

Chicken & Pesto Flatbread

$7.00

Roasted chicken, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$7.00

Pulled smoked pork, BBQ, cheddar, red onion

Steak* Flatbread

$8.00

Mozzarella, tomato, red and green pepper, pickled onion, horsey sauce

Pesto

$1.00

THE PIG

Rosemary Pork Tenderloin*

Rosemary Pork Tenderloin*

$26.00

Rosemary Demi Glace, served with seasonal vegetable and todays potato

Kuper Farms Bone-In Pork Chops

$24.00

Roasted bone-in chops served with seasonal vegetable and today's potato

Braised Pork Belly

$21.00

Kuper Farms-Norfolk, NE. Napa slaw, tomato jam, seasonal vegetable and today's potato

1\2 rack ribs

$24.00

House smoked baby back ribs with BBQ, slaw & ranch beans

Full Rack Ribs

$36.00

THE COW

All steaks are aged a minimum of 21 days. We can cut larger to order. All cuts are served with today's potato and seasonal vegetable.
The Filet

The Filet

$32.00+

Served with today's potato and seasonal vegetable.

The Ribeye

$32.00+

Served with today's potato and seasonal vegetable.

The New York Strip

$29.00+

Served with today's potato and seasonal vegetable.

The Sirloin

The Sirloin

$16.00+

Served with today's potato and seasonal vegetable.

Tomahawk

$67.00

Served with today's potato and seasonal vegetable.

UNDER 600

Grilled Salmon w/Quinoa

$18.00

Kalamata olive, lemon, asparagus

Lemon Rosemary Chicken

$16.00

Asparagus, served with wild rice

Quinoa Bowl

$11.00

Ancient grain and steamed vegetables

NA Beverage

Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Adult milk

$3.00

Adult juice

$3.00

Kids drink

$2.00

Hot chocolate Glass

$5.00

Bottle Ginger Beer

$4.00

S Pellegrino 1\2 Liter

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

S. Pellegrino Liter

$12.00

Clearance Wine

Chloe Rose Bottle

$20.00

Chloe Merlot Bottle

$20.00

Black Ink red blend

$20.00

Saved Magic Maker Rose Btl

$20.00

Seasonal

Prime Rib

$28.00

Tomahawk

$67.00

Loup River Steak

$48.00

Pork Ribeye

$26.00

Pork Feature

$26.00

Steak Feature

$36.00Out of stock

Bacon Jam Burger

$16.00

Snapper Feature

$34.00

Buffalo Sprout

$8.00

Buttermilk Kuper Chops

$26.00Out of stock

Baked Brie

$15.00

Chicken Butternut Gnocchi

$26.00

Bone In NY

$68.00Out of stock

Pasta Feature

$24.00

Chicken Feature

$24.00Out of stock

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Dessert

Pumpkin Csck

$8.00

Carrot cake

$7.00

Torte

$5.00

Bananas Foster

$16.00

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Bowl Ice Cream

$3.00

Brownie

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$5.50

Spanish Coffee

$15.00

Caramel Macchiato Cheesecake

$7.00

Anniversary Plate

Lemon Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Berry Sorbet

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Crisp w Ice Cream

$7.00

Trentadue Chocolate Port

$9.00

Chocolate Creme Brulee

$6.00Out of stock

Rubarb Crisp w Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Birthday Plate

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Kids menu

Kids Mac chs

$5.00

Kids cheese quesadilla

$5.00

Kids cheeseburger sliders

$6.00

Kids grilled chicken breast

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

add chicken

$4.00

Add Steak

$8.00

Add Salmon

$8.00

Kids Chicken & Cheese quesadilla

$9.00

Kids 6 Sirloin

$14.00

Drinks

Beer

$5.00

Wine

$6.00

Well Cocktail

$6.00

Premium Cocktail

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

702 Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, NE 68701

Directions

