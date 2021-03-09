  • Home
  • Denver
  • Black Diamond Apizza 2 - 2045 S Valentia St unit 22
Black Diamond Apizza 2 2045 S Valentia St unit 22

Black Diamond Apizza 2 2045 S Valentia St unit 22

No reviews yet

2045 S Valentia St unit 22

Denver, CO 80231

14" Pizza

Cheese 14"

$17.00

Pepperoni 14"

$20.00

Veggie 14"

$24.00

Supreme 14"

$27.00

Johnny 14"

$18.00

Savory Sally 14"

$20.00

Meatball Onion 14"

$18.00

Sausage Onion 14"

$18.00

Spicy Pie 14"

$18.00

Special Pie 14"

$22.00

Marg 14"

$17.00

Cheese 10"

$12.00

Pepperoni 10"

$13.00

Veggie 10"

$14.00

Supreme 10"

$17.00

Johnny 10"

$14.00

Savory Sally 10"

$15.00

Meatball Onion 10"

$14.00

Sausage Onion 10"

$14.00

Spicy Pie 10"

$15.00

Marg 10"

$14.00

White Fungi 10"

$14.00

Drinks

Can Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2045 S Valentia St unit 22, Denver, CO 80231

