Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Black Diesel Coffee 1423 E. Stadium Blvd

621 Reviews

$

1423 E. Stadium Blvd

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha
Croissant Chocolat

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.45
Turkish Coffee

Turkish Coffee

$4.95
In-House Refill (Brewed Coffee)

In-House Refill (Brewed Coffee)

Box of Joe ToGo

$32.50

Joe 2 Go - Dual - 4G

$115.00

Coffee Service - 2.5G Cambro

$85.00

Espresso Bar

Latte

Latte

$4.75
Americano

Americano

$3.75
Mocha

Mocha

$5.25
Con Miel

Con Miel

$5.25
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25
Macchiato (traditional Italian style)

Macchiato (traditional Italian style)

$3.95
Cortado

Cortado

$4.50
Espresso

Espresso

$3.35

Cubano

$4.25
Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$4.50

Con Panna

$4.25
Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.70
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Steamer

$3.65

Affogato

$6.00

Promotional

Burnt Marshmallow Latte

$5.35

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.85

Chumpkin Latte

$4.85

Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew (Tap)

Nitro Cold Brew (Tap)

$5.30

Cold Brew

$4.85

Pour Over

Single Pour Over

Single Pour Over

$3.80

Cold Drinks

Water

Kombucha on Tap

$5.25

Frappe

$6.25
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.95
French Soda

French Soda

$4.35
Fresh Squeezed - OJ

Fresh Squeezed - OJ

$5.85

Lemonade

$3.65

Arnold Palmer - Fresh

$4.65

Iced Tea Refill

$0.94

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Refreshers

Frozen Lemonade

$4.90

Kombucha Growler - 64 oz. - Fill Only (no cups / ice)

$14.95

Tea

Tea

Tea

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.95

Chai Bomb

$6.20
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.85

Tea Latte

$4.35

London Fog

$4.35

Iced Black Tea

$3.65

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.25

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25

Peach

$5.25

Wildberry

$5.25

Grab & Go

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.35

Stadium Market - $ 3.99

$3.99
Stadium Market - $ 4.99

Stadium Market - $ 4.99

$4.99
Stadium Market - $ 5.99

Stadium Market - $ 5.99

$5.99

Stadium Market - $6.99

$6.99

Snacks

Biscotti

Biscotti

$2.95
Alternative Cookie

Alternative Cookie

$3.25
Bear Creek Bar

Bear Creek Bar

$4.45

Baked Goods

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25
Croissant

Croissant

$3.85
Croissant Chocolat

Croissant Chocolat

$4.25
Muffin Blueberry

Muffin Blueberry

$3.85
Muffin Cranberry Orange

Muffin Cranberry Orange

$3.85
Scones

Scones

$3.75

Honeycomb

$4.85

Almond Tart

$3.95

Prep Bar

Waffle

Waffle

$6.95
Bagel

Bagel

$3.35

Toast Bar

$3.25
Pumpkin Waffle

Pumpkin Waffle

$7.45

Condiments

Butter

$0.50

Condiments

$0.25

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Gelato

Gelato

$4.55

Panini

Market Turkey Panini

$10.65

Caprese Panini

$10.25

Sweet Apple Grilled Cheese Panini

$10.45

Crêpe

Cinnamon Sugar Crêpe

$5.85

Strawberry Banana Nutella Crêpe

$7.45

Savory Prosciutto & Chevre Crêpe

$7.95

Premium Chocolate

Scorpion Pepper, Bourbon, Sea Salt

$8.49

Apricot, Honey, Marigold

$8.49

Almonds, Blueberries, Lavender

$8.49

Pistachios, Cranberries, Sea Salt

$8.49

Cocoa Bomb

$9.00

Cooler Beverages

Naked Juice - Straw / Bannana

Naked Juice - Straw / Bannana

$3.95
Simply Lemonade

Simply Lemonade

$3.95

Bai Infusion

$3.25
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.00
Kombucha

Kombucha

$6.65
San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$2.65

Latte Shareable

$9.00

Caramel Mochacchino Shareable

$10.50

Coco Cold Brew Shareable

$9.00

Cold Brew (Bottled)

$5.50

Centr CBD Beverage

$6.65

Liquid Death

$3.25

Cold Diesel Shareable

$9.00

Homebrewing Equipment

Hario Scale

Hario Scale

$53.00
Aeropress

Aeropress

$36.00
Aeropress Filters

Aeropress Filters

$5.00

Bodum French Press

$49.00
Bona Vita 1.0L Kettle

Bona Vita 1.0L Kettle

$42.00

Bonavita Kettle

$85.00
Chemex - 3 Cup

Chemex - 3 Cup

$39.00
Chemex - 3 Cup Filters

Chemex - 3 Cup Filters

$11.50

Hario 1.0L Buono Kettle

$74.00
Hario filters

Hario filters

$10.00
Hario V60 Dripper

Hario V60 Dripper

$11.00
Hario V60 Kit

Hario V60 Kit

$35.00
Hario V60 Range Server - 600ml

Hario V60 Range Server - 600ml

$24.00
Kalita 185 Filters

Kalita 185 Filters

$11.50

Kalita Glass Dripper 185

$36.00

Kalita Kit

$36.00

Encore Grinder

$169.95
Porlex JP-30 Burr Grinder

Porlex JP-30 Burr Grinder

$65.00

Hario Skerton Grinder

$49.50

Slow Pour Pitcher - 15 oz Turquoise

$38.00

Slow Pour Pitcher - 17 oz Brushed Silver

$48.00
Kalita 185 SS Dripper

Kalita 185 SS Dripper

$34.00

Virtuoso + Grinder

$245.00

Merchandise

BDC Klean Kanteen

BDC Klean Kanteen

$24.00

BDC Cap

$25.00

BDC Demitase Cup

$20.00
BDC T-Shirt

BDC T-Shirt

$23.00
BDC Mug

BDC Mug

$14.00
1883 1L Retail

1883 1L Retail

$15.00

Smith Retail Tea

$14.15

Cafe Stickers

BDC Coffee Canister

$36.00

BDC Beanie

$15.49

Chocolate Items

Cocoa Bomb - for home

$9.00

Services

Table Reservation

$10.00

Group Reservation

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Third wave coffee bar, specializing in exceptional coffee and teas of the world!

Location

1423 E. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

Gallery
Black Diesel Coffee image
Black Diesel Coffee image
Black Diesel Coffee image

