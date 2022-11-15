Black Dog Bakery Cafe - State Road
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
No trip to the island would be complete without sampling our famous from-scratch pasties, desserts, cookies, pies, and cakes. The Cafe also specializes in fresh sandwiches on homemade breads, soups, salads, and more. Don’t forget to ask about our stunning Wedding, Birthday, and custom cake offerings.
Location
509 State Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
