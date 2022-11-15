Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Dog Bakery Cafe - State Road

No reviews yet

509 State Road

Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

Popular Items

32oz Iced Coffee

Coffee/Tea

12oz Coffee

$2.15

16oz Coffee

$2.60

20oz Coffee

$3.06

20oz Iced Coffee

$2.75

20oz Iced Tea

$2.75

32 ozIced Tea

$3.80

32oz Iced Coffee

$3.85

African Nectar

$2.00+

Breakfast Tea

$2.00+

Chamomile

$2.00+

Cold brew 20oz

$4.25

Cold brew 32oz

$4.75

Earl Grey

$2.00+

Espresso

$1.75+

2 shots of espresso

Green Dragon

$2.00+

Mint Tea

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Beverages

Apple Cider

$5.95

Coke Cans 12 oz

$2.25

Coke Zero Cans 12 oz.

$2.25

Dasani

$2.50

Diet Coke Cans 12 oz.

$2.25

Fanta 12 oz. Can

$2.25

Flow water

$3.50

Ginger Ale 12 oz. Can

$2.25

Kombucha

$7.00

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Monster Energy

$3.50

Nantucket Nectar

$3.50

Natalie's Lemonade

$5.95

Natalie's Orange Juice

$5.95

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$5.95

Nesquik Choc Milk

$2.25

POLAR CANS

$2.00

Powerade

$3.50

Root Beer Cans 12 oz.

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Smart Water

$6.50

Smart Water Flavored

$4.50

Sprite 12 oz. Can

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$3.75

Whole Milk

$2.25

Specialty Hot and Cold Coffee

16oz Latte

$4.35

20oz Iced Latte

$5.00

20oz Latte

$5.10

32oz Iced Latte

$6.00

Alabama 16oz

$4.50

Alabama 20oz

$5.50

Alabama 20oz Iced

$4.25

Alabama 32oz Iced

$6.75

Americano 16oz

$3.50

Americano 20oz

$4.50

Americano 20oz Iced

$4.25

Americano 32oz Iced

$5.25

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.00

Cappuccino 20oz

$5.00

Caramel French Kiss 16 oz

$4.50

Chai Latte 20oz Iced

$5.75

Chai Latte 16oz

$4.75

Chai Latte 20oz

$5.25

Chai Latte 32oz Iced

$6.75

Mocha 20oz Iced

$4.25

Mocha 32oz Iced

$6.75

Mocha Latte 16oz

$4.50

Mocha Latte 20oz

$5.50

Raspberry Mocha 16 oz.

$4.50

Raspberry Mocha 20 oz.

$5.50

Raspberry Mocha 20 oz. Iced

$4.25

Raspberry Mocha 32 oz. Iced

$6.75

Shenandoah 16oz

$4.50

Shenandoah 20oz

$5.50

Shenandoah 20oz Iced

$4.25

Shenandoah 32oz Iced

$6.75

South Beach 16oz

$4.50

South Beach 20oz

$5.50

South Beach 20oz Iced

$4.25

South Beach 32oz Iced

$6.75

West Chop 16oz

$4.50

West Chop 20oz

$5.50

West Chop Mocha 20oz Iced

$4.25

West Chop Mocha 32oz Iced

$6.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

No trip to the island would be complete without sampling our famous from-scratch pasties, desserts, cookies, pies, and cakes. The Cafe also specializes in fresh sandwiches on homemade breads, soups, salads, and more. Don’t forget to ask about our stunning Wedding, Birthday, and custom cake offerings.

Location

509 State Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

Directions

Gallery
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe image
Banner pic
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe image

