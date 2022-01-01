  • Home
Black Dog Dockside Cafe - Oak Buffs

45 Reviews

$$

12 Circuit Ave Ext

Unit 3

Oak Bluffs, MA 02577

Coffee/Tea

12oz Coffee

$2.15

16oz Coffee

$2.60

20oz Coffee

$3.06

20oz Iced Coffee

$2.75

32oz Iced Coffee

$3.85

20oz Iced Tea

$2.75

32oz Iced Tea

$3.85

Add A Shot of Espresso

$1.75

Cammomile

$2.00

Earl Grey

$2.00

English Breakfast

$2.00

Espresso

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.00

12 oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.00

16 oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.75

20 oz. Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Beverages

Coke 12 oz. can

$2.25

Coke Zero 12 oz. can

$2.25

Dasani

$2.50

Diet Coke 12 oz. can

$2.25

Fanta 12 oz. can

$2.25

Flow

$3.50

Ginger Ale 12 oz. can

$2.25

Honest Tea

$3.50

Kombucha

$5.50

Monster Energy Regular

$3.50

Monster Energy Zero

$3.50

Nantucket Nectars

$3.50

Natalie's Lemonade

$5.25

Natalie's Mango Lemonade

$5.25

Natalie's OJ

$5.25

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$5.25

Nesquick

$2.25

Powerade

$3.50

Root Beer 12 oz. cans

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Smart Water

$6.50

Smart Water Flavored

$4.50

Sprite 12 oz. cans

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$3.75

Whole Milk

$2.25

Specialty Hot and Cold Coffee

16oz Latte

$4.00

20oz Latte

$5.00

20 oz Iced Latte

$5.00

32 oz Iced Latte

$5.75

16oz Cappuccino

$4.00

20oz Cappuccino

$5.00

16oz Americano

$3.50

20oz Americano

$4.50

20oz Iced Americano

$4.50

16oz Chai Latte

$4.75

20oz Chai Latte

$5.25

16oz Mocha Latte

$4.50

20oz Mocha Latte

$5.50

20oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.25

32oz Iced Chai Latte

$6.75

20oz Iced Mocha

$4.75

32oz Iced Mocha

$5.75

16oz Alabama

$4.50

20oz Alabama

$5.00

16oz West Chop

$4.50

20oz West Chop

$5.00

16oz Shenandoah

$4.50

20oz Shenandoah

$5.00

16oz South Beach

$4.50

20oz South Beach

$5.00

20oz Iced Alabama

$4.75

32oz Iced Alabama

$6.75

20oz Iced South Beach

$4.75

32oz Iced South Beach

$6.75

20oz Iced Shenandoah

$4.75

32oz Iced Shenandoah

$6.75

20oz Iced West Chop Mocha

$4.75

32oz Iced West Chop Mocha

$6.75

Cold Brew 20 oz

$4.25

Cold Brew 32 oz

$4.75

Smoothies

Smoothie

$11.00

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$9.00
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Snacks, Coffee specialities, and Cold Drinks. Quick, healthy, fresh sandwiches, breakfast specialties, salads, & baked goods, perfect for the beach, boat, or ferry ride. On Oak Bluffs harbor, a short walk from the Island Queen.

12 Circuit Ave Ext, Unit 3, Oak Bluffs, MA 02577

Directions

