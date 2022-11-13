Black Dog Grille imageView gallery
Black Dog Grille

4003 Eastern Avenue

Cincinnati, OH 45226

Popular Items

Streetburger
Pretzel Sticks w/ House Beer Cheese
Melted

CRAFTED BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Streetburger

Streetburger

$10.00

Grass Fed Beef Patty + Cheddar + Red Onion + Red Tomato + Shredded Romaine + Ketchup + Mustard | Served On Toasted Challah Double Patty $2 Candied Bacon $2 Sub our Streetsauce

Queen City

Queen City

$11.00

Grass Fed Beef Patty+ Cheddar + Bourbon Carmelized Onions + Cincy Spiced Ketchup + Mustard | Served On Toasted Challah

Melted

Melted

$9.00

Grass Fed Beef Patty + Grilled Onion + Urban Stead Cheese Curds + Monterey Jack + Street Sauce | Served On Toasted Sourdough

Alms Park

Alms Park

$12.00

Chipotle Spicy Black Bean Patty + Red Tomato + Red Onion + Avocado + Leaf Romaine + Siracha Mayo | Served On A Challah Bun

K's Chicken Salad

K's Chicken Salad

$9.00

Chicken Salad + Red Tomato + Red Onion + Leaf Romaine | Served On Toasted Sourdough * Add Candied Bacon $2

Say Cheese!

Say Cheese!

$9.00

Urban Stead Cheese Curds + Monterey Jack + Bacon + Pickle | Served On Toasted Sourdough * Add Bourbon Bacon Jam $1

STREETSIDE DOGS

Dobby | Classic Style

Dobby | Classic Style

$6.00

®Vienna Beef Dog + Poppy Roll + Mustard + Ketchup + Relish |Classic Style

Luna | Chicago Style

Luna | Chicago Style

$8.00

®Vienna Beef Dog + Split Top Poppy Roll + Mustard + Pickle Spear + Sport Peppers + Red Tomato + Relish + Celery Salt | Chicago Style

Rocki | Chili Cheese

Rocki | Chili Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

®Vienna Beef Dog + Poppy Roll + Chili + Red Onion + Mustard + Cheddar | Chili Cheese

Zuri | Vegan

Zuri | Vegan

$10.00

Plant Based Dog + Split Top Poppy Roll + Avocado + Red Tomato + Poblanos + Crunchy Onion + Siracha Mayo | Vegan

SHAREABLES & SIDES & DRINKS

Pretzel Sticks w/ House Beer Cheese

Pretzel Sticks w/ House Beer Cheese

$12.00

Local Hoff's Pretzel Sticks Paired With House Beer Cheese

House Beer Cheese & Chips

House Beer Cheese & Chips

$9.00

Our House Beer Cheese Paired With Tortilla Chips

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

House Chili + Shredded Cheddar + Red Tomato + Red Onion + Jalapeno + Sour Cream

Festbier Pretzel

$10.00Out of stock
Baked Potato Salad

Baked Potato Salad

$5.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00
Hen of the Woods Chips

Hen of the Woods Chips

$3.00

Ask For Current Selection

House Pale Ale Chili

House Pale Ale Chili

$8.00

Our House Made Pale Ale Chili

Mac

Mac

$5.00

KIDS

Burger

Burger

$5.00

Want cheese? Just ask for it!

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00
Dog

Dog

$5.00

DRINKS

12OZ SODA

$2.00Out of stock

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thank You For Stopping In , We Will See You Soon!

4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45226

