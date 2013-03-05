Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Black Dog Heights Cafe - Falmouth

143 Reviews

$$

465 Grand Ave

Falmouth, MA 02540

Popular Items

Woofer
Breakfast Bowl Eggs
16 oz Hot Coffee

Classics

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Avocado, tomatoes, mozzarella & balsamic reduction on toasted multigrain.

Woofer

$7.00

Two fried eggs, Bacon or Sausage, & Cheese on your choice of bread

Breakfast Bowl Eggs

$5.00

Pick your add-ons Sausage Gravy|Cheddar Cheese|Roasted Red Peppers|Baby Kale|Spinach|Roasted Corn-Diced Tomato|Caramelized Onions|Pickled Red Onion|Mushrooms|Sliced Fireside Roasted Turkey|Apple Ham|Shaved Beef Bacon|Avocado|Extra Egg|Black Garden Vegetables

Black Dog Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled Egg, fired roasted corn , Cheddar Jack Cheese, w/your choice of meat and wrap. Salsa on the side.

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$9.00

Bagel topped with smoked salmon, tomato, onion, capers and cream cheese.

French Toast

$9.00

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

side sausage

$3.00

1 egg

$1.50

Coffees

12 oz Hot Coffee

$2.15

16 oz Hot Coffee

$2.60

20 oz Hot Coffee

$3.06

12 oz Captain's Coco

$2.50

16 oz Captain's Coco

$2.75

20 oz Captain's Coco

$3.00

12 oz Hot Americano

$2.50

16 oz Hot Americano

$3.50

20 oz Hot Americano

$4.50

12 oz Hot Cappuccino

$3.25

16 oz Hot Cappuccino

$4.00

12 oz Hot Chai Latte

$4.25

16 oz Hot Chai Latte

$4.75

20 oz Hot Chai Latte

$5.25

12oz Hot Latte

$3.60

16oz Hot Latte

$4.35

20oz Hot Latte

$5.10

12 oz Hot Mocha Latte

$3.75

16 oz Hot Mocha Latte

$4.50

20 oz Hot Mocha Latte

$5.50

20 oz Iced Coffee

$2.75

32 oz Iced Coffee

$3.85

20 oz Iced Tea

$2.75

32 oz Iced Tea

$3.85

20 oz Iced Americano

$3.75

32 oz Iced Americano

$4.75

20 oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.75

32 oz Iced Chai latte

$6.75

20 oz Iced latte

$5.00

32 oz Iced latte

$6.00

20 oz Iced Mocha

$5.75

32 oz Iced Mocha

$6.75

Double Shot of Espresso

$3.00

Single Shot of Espresso

$1.75

12 Oz Mexican Mocha

$7.00

16 Oz Mexican Mocha

$8.00

20 Oz Mexican Mocha

$9.00

12 Oz Smores Latte

$7.00

16 Oz Smores Latte

$8.00

20 Oz Smores Latte

$9.00

12 Oz Hot Cider

$6.00

16 Oz Hot Cider

$7.00

20 Oz Hot Cider

$8.00

12 Oz Nutty Irish Setter

$7.00

16 Oz Nutty Irish Setter

$8.00

20 Oz Nutty Irish Setter

$9.00

Teas

12 oz Chamomile

$2.00

12 oz Zen

$2.00

12 oz Earl Grey

$2.00

12 oz English Breakfast

$2.00

12 oz Mint

$2.00

12 oz Passion

$2.00

12 oz Wild Orange

$2.00

16 oz Chamomile

$2.30

16 oz Zen

$2.30

16 oz Earl Grey

$2.30

16 oz English Breakfast

$2.30

16 oz Mint

$2.30

16 oz Passion

$2.30

16 oz Wild Orange

$2.30

20 oz Chamomile

$2.50

20 oz Earl Grey

$2.50

20 oz English Breakfast

$2.50

20 oz Mint

$2.50

20 oz Passion

$2.50

20 oz Zen

$2.50

20 oz Wild Orange

$2.50

Smoothies

GREENBERRY

$8.50Out of stock

MANGO TROPICAL

$8.50

TRIPLE BERRY

$8.50

NANABERRY

$8.50

Fruit Cup

$8.50

N/A Beverages

Dasani Water

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.00

Box Water

$2.50

Poland Springs

$2.50

Spindrift

$2.85

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

App!e Juice Box

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

POM Juice

$6.50

V8

$3.25

Honest T

$2.85

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Everything

$2.00

Onion

$2.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.00

Sesame

$2.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$2.50

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.50

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.50

Corn Muffin

$2.50

Danishes

Lemon

$3.00

Raspberry

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Cheese

$3.00

Whoopie Pies

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Red Velvet

$4.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.00
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

In scenic Falmouth Heights, serving your favorite Black Dog specialties, along with some new culinary creations. Our beautiful counter-service cafe offers unique breakfast bowls, egg sandwiches, lunch specialties, pastries, and more! Sit on our outside patio and enjoy all this harborside Cafe has to offer.

Location

465 Grand Ave, Falmouth, MA 02540

Directions

