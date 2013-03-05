The Black Dog Heights Cafe - Falmouth
143 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
In scenic Falmouth Heights, serving your favorite Black Dog specialties, along with some new culinary creations. Our beautiful counter-service cafe offers unique breakfast bowls, egg sandwiches, lunch specialties, pastries, and more! Sit on our outside patio and enjoy all this harborside Cafe has to offer.
Location
465 Grand Ave, Falmouth, MA 02540
Gallery