Black Drop Coffee Scotch Plains

65 Reviews

431 Park Avenue

Scotch Plains, NJ 07076

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
The Fallback
Cold Brew

Drinks

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Our award winning Italian espresso with hot water.

Bah Humbug

Bah Humbug

$5.00+

A steamed combination of hot chocolate and chai tea with your choice of milk.

Black Eye

$4.00+

Sumatra drip coffee powered by 2 shots of espresso

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00

A 12oz drink of a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and microfoam.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.75+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Black velvet cold brew

Cortado Single Origin

$5.00

Meaning "to cut", this 6oz. espresso drink is equal parts espresso and warmed milk, not texturized as with a latte and cappuccino.

Cup of Water

$0.50
Currant Standard Iced Tea

Currant Standard Iced Tea

$4.50+

Brewed black tea infused with the sweetness of black currants.

Dirty Santa

$5.50+

A holiday Dirty Chai with a mocha twist.

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$4.00

Drip Regular

$3.00+

Medium roast Sumatra blend

Flat White

$4.75

A double ristretto with a layer of microfoam.

Golden Turmeric Latte

Golden Turmeric Latte

$4.75+

Turmeric or Matcha latte

Honey Drop Latte

Honey Drop Latte

$5.00+

Locally sourced honey whisked into our award winning espresso and topped with a textured milk and cinnamon.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Dutch chocolate steamed with milk of your choice.

Hot Tea by Smith Teamaker

Hot Tea by Smith Teamaker

$2.75+

Herbal, black, or green tea selection from Steven Smith Teamaker

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50+

Organic Chai tea with steamed milk and cinnamon

Kid Chocolate Milk

Kid Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Dutch chocolate and milk in the perfect size

Kid Milk

Kid Milk

$2.00+
Latte

Latte

$4.75+

Our award winning espresso with steamed and textured milk.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Meaning 'stain', our macchiato is a 4oz espresso drink with a stain of frothed milk dotting the top.

Matcha Latte

$4.75+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+

A steamed mix of Dutch chocolate, espresso and foamed milk.

Nitro

$5.50+
Pour-Over

Pour-Over

$5.50

A manually brewed coffee from our Single Origin selection, allowing for a full development of flavor in every sip.

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.00+

Sumatra drip coffee pumped up with a shot of espresso.

Salted Hudson

Salted Hudson

$5.50+

Black velvet cold brew topped with a sea salted vanilla bean cream.

Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$3.00
Vanilla Bean Latte

Vanilla Bean Latte

$5.00+

Latte drink with added vanilla bean syrup made in house with pods straight from Uganda.

Vanilla Steamer

Vanilla Steamer

$3.25+

Caffeine Free, house made vanilla bean syrup steamed with your choice of milk.

Seasonal Drinks

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

Housemade lavender vanilla syrup, our award winning espresso and your choice of textured milk.

Nitro Float

$9.00Out of stock

Creamy Nitro Cold Brew poured over Salted Caramel Gelato *20oz ONLY*

Soho Rose Lemonade

Soho Rose Lemonade

$3.25+Out of stock

Fresh squeezed lemonade with a hint of rose water.

The Uptown

The Uptown

$5.00+Out of stock

A Black Drop twist on a classic. Currant Standard iced tea with our lemon mint iced cubes.

Angry Elf

$5.50+Out of stock

Seasonal special for all of those on the naughty list. Cherry, chipotle, and mocha blend together for a holiday kick.

Hot Cider

$3.00+Out of stock

The Fallback

$5.25+

The Fallback captures the signature spiced orange, flavor blend of warm cinnamon, allspice & cardamom. This seasonal special is far from your basic fall drink.

The Resolution

$5.50+Out of stock

Fall/ Winter

Detox Chicken Soup (GF)

$9.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar Breakfast Polenta

$5.00Out of stock

A creamy warm bowl of polenta, sweetened with brown sugar, with sprinkling of antioxidant rich berries. Gluten free & Vegan

Oatmeal w/Chia & Blueberries

Oatmeal w/Chia & Blueberries

$6.00Out of stock

Gluten Free/Dairy Free A whole grain, antioxidant filled bowl of oatmeal topped with blueberries, chia seeds, and the perfect drizzle of honey.

Chickpea Salad

$7.50

Garbanzo beans marinated in lemon juice, mixed with cilantro and red onion. GF/V Ask for an accompanying warmed pita if you prefer!

Add Pita

$1.00

Standards

Avocado Toast w/Microgreens

Avocado Toast w/Microgreens

$9.00

Gluten Free Bread Substitute Available Thick sliced bread toasted and topped with smashed avocado, a sweet and smokey blend of seasonings, and microgreens. Add a fried egg for a protein boost.

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Fried egg, thick sliced ham, and Swiss cheese served on a toasted roll garnished with tomatoes and greens.

Hummus Platter with Pita and Vegetables

Hummus Platter with Pita and Vegetables

$10.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Bread Substitute Available Calabrian chiles blended with organic garbanzo beans and Marcona almonds served with a side of pita and veggies for scooping.

Nutella Banana Toast

Nutella Banana Toast

$6.75

Little and big kids alike enjoy this combo of Nutella and bananas on toasted bread.

Egg

$1.00
Ricotta Toast

Ricotta Toast

$9.00

Whipped ricotta and fig spread topped with pistachios and black lava sea salt on toasted rosemary bread.

Add Avocado

$1.00

Baked Goods

Apple Bread

$3.75

If a crumb cake and an apple pie had a baby....

Biscotti

$3.25

Almond cardamom biscotti. Perfect pair with an espresso.

Carrot Cake Muffin

$3.75

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.25

Rolled oats and chocolate chunks elevate a classic.

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Corn Muffin

$3.50

Croissant

$3.50

Doughnut Muffin "Duffin"

$3.00

Fruity Pebble Squares

$4.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Banana Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Gluten Free/Vegan Banana Bread Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

Gluten Free/Vegan Blueberry Muffin

$4.00
Gluten Free/Vegan Brownies

Gluten Free/Vegan Brownies

$3.50

Gluten Free/Vegan Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.25

GF/V Pumpkin Breakfast Bars

$4.50
Grapefruit & Poppyseed Muffin

Grapefruit & Poppyseed Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$4.25

Mexican Chocolate Cookie

$3.25

Dark Mexican cocoa and a dash of cayenne pepper delight in this chewy cookie.

'Oreo' Cookie

$4.25Out of stock

Rosemary Citrus Scone

$4.00

Seasonal rosemary cirtus scone

Shortbread Jammer

$3.25

Shortbread square topped with blackberry preserves.

Spinach Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

GRAB AND GO

Banana

Banana

$1.00
Bento Box

Bento Box

$6.50

A convenient pre-packed assortment of healthy ingredients and balanced nutrition. Contains: egg, granola, greek yogurt & fruit.

Essentia Bottled Water

Essentia Bottled Water

$2.75
Goldthread Tonic

Goldthread Tonic

$5.25

Honey Mustard Pretzels

$4.25
Mast Chocolate

Mast Chocolate

$3.95
New Primal Beef Stick

New Primal Beef Stick

$2.95
Once Upon A Farm Smoothie

Once Upon A Farm Smoothie

$3.95
Organic String Cheese

Organic String Cheese

$1.00

Overnight Oats

$6.00

Whole grain oats in coconut milk, our best selling vanilla bean syrup, a dash of cinnamon topped with blueberries. GF

Rebbl Dark Chocolate Protein

$5.95

Recess

$5.25

Calming hemp & adaptogen infused sparkling water. Contains 10mg hemp extract, ginseng, & L-theanine.

Red Jacket Apple Juice

Red Jacket Apple Juice

$5.25
Tosi

Tosi

$2.75

You Love Fruit

$2.95

Family Size

8oz. Vanilla Bean Syrup

$14.00Out of stock

34oz. Refillable Bottle

$35.00

A take home size for your favorites, Soho Rose, Currant Standard or Cold Brew. Bring back as often as you like to have refilled for only $5!

Box of Hot Chocolate

$15.00

Box of Coffee

$20.00

Box of Hot Cider

$10.00Out of stock

Cream

$10.00

12oz Cups

$6.00

HOME BREWING

Single Origin Ethiopian

$20.00

Ground Sumatra

$14.00

Espresso

$16.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Leave happier than when you came in!

Location

431 Park Avenue, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076

Directions

