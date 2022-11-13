Black Eyed Susan Ottawa 110 W Etna
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
110 W Etna, Ottawa, IL 61350
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Pizzas By Marchelloni - Ottawa
No Reviews
424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurant
Halftime Restaurant Pizza and Cocktails - 1625 E Norris Drive
No Reviews
1625 E Norris Drive Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurant