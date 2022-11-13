A map showing the location of Black Eyed Susan Ottawa 110 W EtnaView gallery

Black Eyed Susan Ottawa 110 W Etna

No reviews yet

110 W Etna

Ottawa, IL 61350

Starting Gate

12" thin Sausage, Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

30 oz Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.75

Bowl of Chili

$5.90

Cheddar Curds

$8.99

Chili Dog

$6.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Hot Dog

$5.50

Mushrooms

$7.99

Nachos

$9.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$4.25

Wings 12

$14.99

Wings 20

$22.00

Wings 6

$7.99

Bar Chips

$7.99

Backstretch

BLT

$7.99

Classic Chicken Sand

$8.99

Delivery Charge

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Italian Beef Sandwich

$7.90

Chicken Strips

$8.90

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Chips

$1.00

Homestretch

Uncle Bubs BBQ Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Fish Fry

$11.99

Mega Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Original

$8.99

Phily Cheese Steak

$8.99

Seabiscuit

$9.99

Seconds on fish

Sweet Cheesus

$10.99

Tacos

$6.00

Kentucky Derby

Derby Bar Seat

$35.00

Derby Table of 4

$125.00

Derby Carrol

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 W Etna, Ottawa, IL 61350

Directions

