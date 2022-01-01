OCCASIONS FOR LEARNING PIZZA DEC

$150.00

Workshop Dates December 6: 10 am - 12:30pm Pizza Making -Interactive behind the scenes look at Black Eyed Susans Tavern Pizza program. Here you will experience dough production from start to finish, gain an understanding of what ingredients we source, which oven we use and why, and our overall mission statement when it comes to our pizzas. Next, you will be hands on stretching, topping and baking your very own pies. Afterward, guests will sit down to a light lunch with wine. As a parting gift, any pizzas made will be boxed and you will be sent home with a pizza kit consisting of dough, sauce, cheese and topping to continue the fun at home. Duration 2.5 hours Pizza making workshop is limited to 8 participants.