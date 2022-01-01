Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
American
Pizza

Black Eyed Susans

4,003 Reviews

$$$

7908 Long Beach Blvd

Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008

Order Again

Popular Items

BLACK GARLIC CAESAR
TRADITIONAL PIE
LEAF SALAD

LIGHTER FARE

OLIVES

$14.00

citrus | herbs

WHIPPED RICOTTA

$17.00

grilled bread | lemon | olive oil | honey | pine nuts

FRIES

$12.00

herbs | house aioli

POLPETTE ARRABIATA

$20.00

oven roasted meatballs | ricotta | pistachios

EXTRA SOURDOUGH

$1.00

CRAB APP

$28.00

3.5 oz fresh jumbo lump crabcake, herbed potatoes. mixed greens, remoulade

TUNA TARTAR

$23.00Out of stock

pine nuts, preserved lemon, olive oil, allepo chili, saffron rouille, grilled sourdough

BRUSSEL SPROUTS MISO

$15.00

Fried Brussels sprouts, miso, tahini, rice wine vinegar, crispy shallots

SWEET SOUR CAULIFLOWER

$15.00

Tempura fried cauliflower, toasted pepitas, sweet and sour sauce

SALADS/SANDWICHES

BLACK GARLIC CAESAR

$16.00

lettuces | parmesan | breadcrumbs

LEAF SALAD

$15.00

leaf lettuce | pecans | charred onion | radish | poached pears | blue cheese | sherry vinaigrette

TAVERN BURGER

$22.00

double 4 oz patties| colby cheese | lettuce | tomato | pickeld onions | dijonnaise

PASTA

KIDS PASTA BUTTER

$12.00

CACIO E PEPE

$26.00

Bucatini, fondutta, black pepper

MAINS

Minty peas | grilled baby artichokes | dukkah

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$25.00

arrabiatta sauce | mozzarella | tri color salad

CRAB CAKE ENTREE

$56.00

two 3.5oz fresh jumbo lump crab cakes, herbed potatoes, mixed greens, remoulade

PAN SEARED HALIBUT

$42.00

white beans, cremini mushrooms, poached oysters, lobster nage

GRILLED TUNA

$43.00Out of stock

brown rice, sesame seeds, broccoli, carrot ginger puree, crispy shallots

RIBEYE

$84.00

16oz Pennsylvania grass fed bone in ribeye, smashed potatoes, wilted greens, red wine demi

PORK CHOP

$38.00

14oz bone in pork chop grilled, braised cabbage, potatoes, apple butter

PIZZAS

Thursday $15 Pepperoni Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Thursday $15 Traditional Pie

$15.00Out of stock

TRADITIONAL PIE

$18.00

tomato | mozzarella | oregano | seven sisters

MARGHERITA PIE

$19.00

tomato | fresh mozzarella | basil | seven sisters

SAUSAGE PIE

$22.00

tomato | mozzarella | fennel | onion | st. malachi

PEPPERONI PIE

$19.00

biellese pepperoni | mozzarella | oregano | st. malachi

BURRATA PIE

$21.00

pecorino | broccoli rabe | calabrian chili | toasted garlic

HOT HONEY CHICKEN PIE

$24.00

mozzarella | charred pickled onions | red pepper flakes

BIANCO VERDE PIE

$21.00

Blended mozzarella | ricotta | arugula | pine nuts | preserved lemon

ANGRY CRAB PIE

$27.00

jumbo lump crab meat | arrabiatta sauce | mozzarella | Calabrian chili oil

TOMATO PIE

$17.00

Jersey fresh tomatoes, oregano

CLAM PIE

$21.00

Parmesan pecorino blend | oregano | pangrattato | lemon oil

POLPETTE PIE

$24.00

Tavern meatballs | arrabiata sauce | mozzarella | evoo | St Malachi

PIZZA SPECIAL MEATLOVERS

$26.00

TRADITIONAL PIE, SAUSAGE, CAPICOLA, PEPPERONI, SALAMI. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

PIZZA KIT PEPPERONI

$16.00

Kit includes one 340-gram organic whole wheat "00" dough ball, house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Salumeria Biellese pepperonis. Perfect for a 14" pizza

PIZZA KIT MARGHERITA

$14.00

Kit includes one 340 gram organic whole wheat "00" dough ball, house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and fresh basil. Perfect for a 14" pizza

PIZZA DOUGH

$10.00

340 grams of our 48-hour fermented organic whole wheat "00" pizza dough. Portioned for the perfect 14" pizza

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

$13.00

served room temperature | dark chocolate | brioche

CANNOLIS

$6.00

sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips fill these wonderful cannoli shells. Dusted with crushed pistachio. We can do without the nuts and more chocolate chips

PECAN PIE

$10.00

Just the right amount of pecans, sugar and flaky pastry

OCCASIONS FOR LEARNING NOVEMBER

OCCASIONS FOR LEARNING PIZZA 11/15

$150.00

November 15 10am-12:30pm Pizza Making -Interactive behind the scenes look at Black Eyed Susans Tavern Pizza program. Here you will experience dough production from start to finish, gain an understanding of what ingredients we source, which oven we use and why, and our overall mission statement when it comes to our pizzas. Next, you will be hands on stretching, topping and baking your very own pies. Afterward, guests will sit down to a light lunch with wine. As a parting gift, any pizzas made will be boxed and you will be sent home with a pizza kit consisting of dough, sauce, cheese and topping to continue the fun at home. Duration 2.5 hours Pizza making workshop is limited to 8 participants.

OCCASIONS FOR LEARNING DECEMBER

OCCASIONS FOR LEARNING SOURDOUGH DEC

$150.00

Workshop Date December 4: 10am -12:30pm Artisan bread at home: Sourdough Learn natural yeast bread fundamentals and techniques in order to give you an artisan baking foundation or to elevate your current knowledge with home breads. This workshop will outline recipe procedure, ingredients, yeast understanding and general baking. Guests will get hands-on experience in dough mixing, shaping, scoring and baking. Conclude the day with a glass of wine and a light lunch in our Tavern and a loaf of artisan bread at the conclusion of each class. Duration: 2.5 hours

OCCASIONS FOR LEARNING FOCCACIA DEC

$150.00

Workshop Date December 5: 10am-12:30pm Artisan bread at home: Focaccia and Ciabatta: -Part of our artisan bread at home series, this day focuses on two types of leavened bread. This workshop will outline recipe procedure, ingredients, and general baking. Guests will get hands-on experience in dough mixing, shaping, and baking. Conclude the day with a glass of wine and a light lunch in our Tavern and samples of the bread at the conclusion of each class. Duration: 2.5 hours

OCCASIONS FOR LEARNING PIZZA DEC

$150.00

Workshop Dates December 6: 10 am - 12:30pm Pizza Making -Interactive behind the scenes look at Black Eyed Susans Tavern Pizza program. Here you will experience dough production from start to finish, gain an understanding of what ingredients we source, which oven we use and why, and our overall mission statement when it comes to our pizzas. Next, you will be hands on stretching, topping and baking your very own pies. Afterward, guests will sit down to a light lunch with wine. As a parting gift, any pizzas made will be boxed and you will be sent home with a pizza kit consisting of dough, sauce, cheese and topping to continue the fun at home. Duration 2.5 hours Pizza making workshop is limited to 8 participants.

OCCASIONS FOR LEARNING GNOCCHI DEC

$150.00

Workshop Dates December 7 10am-12:30pm Gnocchi -A first hand experience in making gnocchi. Hear a little history, bake some potatoes and mix a dough that will transform your outlook on these little dumplings. Prepare two types of finished dishes to see the versatility. Afterward, sit down to a glass of wine and sample your success. Duration: 2.5 hours

OCCASIONS FOR LEARNING FUNDAMENTALS BREAD DAY 1 DEC

$200.00

Workshop Date December 11 Day 1: 9am-4pm Bread Baking Fundamentals: Day 1 Day 1 workshop will cover each step of the bread making process; understanding formulas, functionality of ingredients, and effect on the final product. A hands on experience in concepts and techniques. Duration: 7 hours Our bread baking workshops are limited to 12 participants. A light lunch and complimentary glass of wine will be served during each class

OCCASIONS FOR LEARNING FUNDAMENTALS BREAD DAY 2 DEC

$200.00

Workshop dates: December 12 Day 2: 9am-4pm Understanding Sourdough: Day 2 Our Day 2 interactive learning experience focuses on each step of making naturally leavened bread. Cultures, dough development, crust formation, are among other topics discussed throughout the day. Duration: 7 hours Prerequisite for Day 2: preferably you should first attend Bread Baking Fundamentals and have a good understanding of dough handling, baker’s math, functionality of ingredients, mixing and kneading. Our bread baking workshops are limited to 12 participants. A light lunch and complimentary glass of wine will be served during each class

Thanksgiving Pre-Order Food

Sourdough Bread 24oz Boule

$9.00

Our very own house made sourdough bread.

BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 6 PIECES

$12.00

The best darn biscuits you will ever taste. Period. 6 pieces per order

Marinated Olives Pint

$9.00

citrus, herbs, garlic, olive oil

Whipped Ricotta Pint

$14.00

lemon juice, olive oil, honey, pine nuts

Squash Soup Quart

$18.00

*Vegan* puree of fall squash, onion, garlic, cinnamon, coriander, nutmeg.

Sage Gravy Pint

$15.00

bone broth, roux, herbs

Cranberry Sauce Pint

$15.00

NJ cranberries, citrus, sugar

Black Garlic Caesar 1/2 Pan

$30.00

Red and green baby romaine lettuce, black garlic Caesar dressing, bread crumbs, parmegan reggiano. Feeds 4 to 6 people

Grain salad 1/2 pan

$35.00

toasted farro, leeks, pepitas, root vegetables, sherry vinaigrette

Mashed Potatoes 1/2 pan

$35.00

1/2 pan Feeds 6-8 people

Roasted Root Vegetables 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Winter squash, celery root, sweet potato, onion, carrots, herbs feeds 6-8

Traditional Sourdough Stuffing 1/2 Pan

$35.00

mirepoix, herbs feeds 6-8

Traditional Stuffing with Sausage 1/2 Pan

$40.00

sweet Italian sausage, mirepoix, herbs feeds 6-8

Mac and Cheese 1/2 pan

$40.00

Pasta, fondutta, toasted bread crumbs Feeds 6-8

Two 4oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$45.00

Fresh jumbo lump crab meat, spices, herbs, breadcrumbs. Seared and served with remoulade sauce

Brioche Bread Pudding 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Brioche bread, vanilla custard, chocolate chunks, caramel sauce Feeds 6

Turkey Breast Cooked

$120.00

Roasted, deboned turkey breast. Seasoned with herbs and ready to reheat and slice. Roughly 4-5# breasts Feeds 4-6

Uncooked Whole dry brined turkey deposit

$25.00Out of stock

$5.00 per pound NJ raised turkeys, seasoned and ready to be baked. Comes with cooking instructions. **please specify weight** *Turkeys can come anywhere between 10-26#*

Pecan Pie

$25.00

Homemade

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Homemade

Apple Pie

$25.00

Homemade

PIZZA KIT PEPPERONI

$16.00

Kit includes one 340-gram organic whole wheat "00" dough ball, house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Salumeria Biellese pepperonis. Perfect for a 14" pizza

PIZZA KIT MARGHERITA

$14.00

Kit includes one 340 gram organic whole wheat "00" dough ball, house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and fresh basil. Perfect for a 14" pizza

Thanksgiving Pre-Order Beverage

Bottle Suzy's Margarita

$75.00

tequila | lemon | lime | house-made triple sec | agave

Jar Suzy's Margarita

$30.00

tequila | lemon | lime | house-made triple sec | agave

Bottle Flora & Fauna

$75.00

cucumber infused vodka | st. germaine | lemon | rosemary

Jar Flora & Fauna

$30.00

cucumber infused vodka | st. germaine | lemon | rosemary

Bottle Orchard At Sea

$45.00

Captain Morgan | Apple Cider | lemon | ginger beer

Jar Orchard At Sea

$20.00

Captain Morgan | Apple Cider | lemon | ginger beer

Bottle Smoke, Spice, & Everything Nice

$45.00

mezcal | spiced apple shrub | lemon | Salerno | apple cider syrup

Jar Smoke, Spice, and Everything Nice

$20.00

mezcal | spiced apple shrub | lemon | Salerno | apple cider syrup

Paloma Spritz Kit

$55.00

bottle of paloma mix | two bottles of grapefruit soda | one bottle of sparkling wine

Bottle Lambrusco Rose

$20.00

Lini 1910 | Emilia-Romagna | IT

Bottle Prosecco Superiore

$20.00

Marsuret | Valdobbiadene | IT

Cava Brut

$20.00

Bottle Grand Cru Champagne

$50.00

Louis de Sacy | Verzy | FR

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Terlato | Colli Orientali | Friuli | IT

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

Cheverny | Domaine du Salvard | FR

Bottle Chardonnay

$25.00

frog's leap | napa valley | ca

Bottle Toscana Rose

$15.00

conti di san bonifacio | toscana | it

Bottle Pinot Noir

$22.00

Dough | Willamette | OR

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Novelty Hill | Columbia Valley | CA

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Black Eyed Susans is a beach casual restaurant located in Harvey Cedars, New Jersey opened by Chef Partners Ashley Pellagrino & Christopher Sanchez. Our food is both highly creative and very approachable. We create menus based on seasonally available ingredients, much of which are sourced from local farms, distributors, and fishermen. We believe that the best food is grown locally and with respect for the environment, so we've spent the past ten years building relationships with farmers and fishermen who fit the bill! We use many organic ingredients, sustainably caught fish and seafood, and pasture raised meats.

Website

Location

7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008

Directions

