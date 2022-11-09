Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Eyed Suzies

564 Reviews

$$

119 S Main St

Bel Air, MD 21014

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Main Street Cheeseburger
All-American Cheesy Smash

Soups, Apps, and Sides

Cup of Maryland Crab

$5.99

Chunky vegetable!

Bowl Of Maryland Crab

$9.99

Chunky vegetable

Cup of Cream of Crab

$6.99

Creamy and delicious!

Bowl Of Cream Of Crab

$10.99

Creamy and delicious!

Cup of Blend

$6.99

Bowl of Blend

$10.99

French Onion

$6.99

Topped with crostini's, provolone, and swiss cheese

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$10.99

Hand cut fries topped with melted cheddar, bacon bits, scallions, and drizzled with ranch

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Fried, nice and crispy, served with blue cheese or ranch

Brussels Sprouts

$9.99

Flash fried with your choice of: drizzled balsamic glaze and cumin aioli OR tossed in mild buffalo with ranch dipping sauce

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

An order of 5 crispy chicken tenders

Crab Dip App

$14.99

Creamy, cheesy, traditional Maryland staple, topped with cheddar, baked, and served with toasted bread and carrots

Crabby Tots

$15.99

Crispy tater tots topped with crab dip, cheddar, and old bay

Pickle Chips

$8.99

Battered pickle chips fried a crispy golden-brown. Served with ranch

Jerk Chicken Appetizer

$9.99

Marinated chicken breast with a kickin' jerk sauce and topped with grilled pineapple salsa. Served with Honey Mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Breaded and fried mozzarella sticks topped with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce

Nachos

$15.99

Choice of Chicken Tinga or Chorizo. Tray of fried corn tortilla chips topped with queso blanco, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, jalapenos, and salsa verde

Oysters Rockefeller

$12.99

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.99

Seared tuna sliced, layered, and finished with a citrus-ginger sauce

Steamed Shrimp

$12.99+

The Maryland way! Steamed with onions & Old Bay, served with cocktail sauce in 1/2 LB or Full LB.

Super Loaded Tots

$17.99

Crispy tater tots topped with cheese sauce, pulled pork, bacon, jalapenos, red onion, scallions, then finished with ranch, BBQ sauce

Truffle Fries

$10.99

Crispy fries tossed in truffle oil, salt, parsley, and grated Parmesan cheese with a side of garlic aioli

Wings

$12.99

Oven roasted then fried, nice and crispy, served with blue cheese or ranch

20 Wings + Cheddar Fries

$26.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Creamy Cole Slaw

$1.99

Can be modified gluten-free upon request

Zucchini & Squash Medley

$3.99

Mac N' Cheese

$3.99

Side Chips

$2.99

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.99

Seasoned Fries

$2.99

Side Tots

$3.99

Applesauce

$0.99

Side Fried Rice

$3.99

Large Side Fries

$6.99

VOD

$4.59

Side Truffle Fries

$4.99

Salads & Entrees

Blackened Tuna Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and avocado slices topped with sliced blackened tuna. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Layered mozzarella cheese, basil, and sliced heirloom tomato drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, red onions, chopped egg, bacon bits, and blue cheese crumbles topped with a grilled chicken breast

House Salad

$7.99

Romain Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, crouton, tomatoes, & shredded cheddar

Red, White & Berry

$10.99

Bed of baby spinach topped with strawberries, blueberries, candied walnuts, and feta. Served with raspberry vinaigrette

Poke Bowl

$16.99

White rice topped with avocado, cucumbers, shredded carrots, yum yum sauce, black sesame seeds and your choice of marinated raw ahi grade tuna or marinated beets

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Creamy mac and cheese topped with fried chicken breast tossed in mild buffalo and drizzled with ranch

Butchers Cut

$28.99

Chicken & Waffle

$16.99

Spicy alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta and andouille sausage, then topped with a blackened chicken breast. Served with garlic bread

Chicken Bel Air Pasta

$18.99

Spicy Alfredo tossed with penne pasta and andouille sausage, then topped with blackened chicken. Served with garlic bread

Crab Cake

Fried Rice

$13.99+

Your choice of chicken or shrimp fried rice, topped with yum yum sauce

Fried Shrimp Basket

$16.99

Basket of deep fried jumbo shrimp, fries, and coleslaw. Served with cocktail sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$13.99

Shaved ribeye, cheddar, pepperjack, peppers and onions in a crispy flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream

Portobella Pesto Pasta

$16.99

Portobello mushroom cap, bell pepper, and onion tossed in fresh pesto cream sauce with penne pasta. Served with garlic bread

Rack o' Ribs

$22.99

The best ribs in Bel Air! Finished with our signature house BBQ sauce, served with French fries & Cole slaw

Salmon Risotto

$17.99

Grilled salmon filet on a bed of parmesan risotto with cherry tomatoes and spinach

Har-Co Surf & Turf

$20.99

Half rack of ribs with Suzie Q, garlic butter shrimp & hand cut fries

Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled chicken, corn, pico de gallo & cheddar cheese

Jambalaya

$13.99Out of stock

Handhelds

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$15.99

Blackened ahi tuna, cooked rare, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado, wrapped in a flour tortilla with old bay aioli

B-more Crabby

$13.99

Fried chicken thigh topped with crab dip and old bay

Backyard Bird

$12.99

Fried chicken thigh tossed in Suzie's BBQ, topped with cheddar, red onion, and ranch

Beer Can Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.99

Natty Boh beer can Chicken, cheddar jack Cheese, sauteed bell peppers and onions, and spicy truffle aioli on an H&S sub roll

Brian's Buffalo Wrap

$13.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo garlic parmesan sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, and cucumbers

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast and romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and wrapped in a flour tortilla

Crab Cake

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Blackened fish served in a flour tortilla with lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro lime crema

French Dip

$14.99

Roasted casino beef, swiss, provolone, brown-braised onions, and tiger sauce on an H&S sub roll. Served with a side of au jus

Fried Thai Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Fried shrimp tossed in Thai Chili sauce served in a flour tortilla with lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and yum yum sauce

Open On Sunday Chx Sandwich

$12.99

Fried chicken thigh, shredded lettuce, white BBQ sauce, and pickles

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$10.99

Pulled pork with house BBQ sauce and coleslaw

The B.A.L.T.imore Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Blackened or grilled chicken breast with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and ranch

The B.A.L.T.imore Salmon Sandwich

$14.99

Blackened or grilled salmon filet with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and ranch

The Bird & Bee

$12.99

Fried chicken thigh, candied jalapeno, hot honey sauce & cole slaw

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch in a flour tortilla

B.L.T

$8.99

Pulled Pork Tacos

$11.99

BBQ Bash Burger

$13.99

Topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and cheddar cheese

All-American Cheesy Smash

$11.49+

Smash Patty topped with chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, and Hulk sauce

Main Street Cheeseburger

$10.99

Choice of American, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, swiss, or blue cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles

New Suzie Burger

$13.99

Blackened patty topped with bacon, pepperjack cheese, fried pickles, and tiger sauce

Down Thee Ocean Hon

$13.99

Topped with crab dip, melted cheddar, and dusted with Old Bay

Cheesy Shroom

$12.99

Topped with a balsamic marinated portobello mushroom cap and swiss cheese

Kids

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Desserts

The Brownie

$6.99

Warm home-made chocolate brownie topped gooey chocolate syrup

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.99

Dusted with confectioner's sugar, drizzled with chocolate sauce and sweet cream sauce

Peanut Butter Explosion

Peanut Butter Explosion

$6.99

Peanut butter ganache & chocolate mousse inside a chocolate shell & caramel drizzle Gulten-free!

Smith Island Cake

$6.99

Thin delectable layers of cake & icing

Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Hard Apple Cider

$7.99

Canned/Bottled Soft Drinks

Water Bottle

$2.00

Pepsi Can

$2.00

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.00Out of stock

Sierra Mist Can

$2.00Out of stock

Mtn Dew Can

$2.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper Can

$2.00Out of stock

Brisk Tea Can

$2.00

Bubly Black Cherry

$2.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Omelets

Meat Lovers Omelet

$9.99

Bacon, scrapple, sausage & cheddar cheese. Make it an egg white omelet for $2 more!

Crabby Omelet

$12.99

Lump crab meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes & old bay. Make it an egg white omelet for $2 more!

Cheesy Omelet

$7.99

Just eggs and cheddar cheese. Easy like Sunday morning

Greek Omelet

$10.99

Brunch Favorites

Chicken & Waffles

$16.99

Double dredged buttermilk fried chicken thigh on top of a golden brown waffle, topped with honey butter

The Breakfast Burger

$12.99

An 8 oz CAB burger on a roll with a sunny side up egg, bacon, scrapple & sriracha grape jelly, served with crispy potatoes

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$11.99

Grilled ham & cheese, drenched in a cheese sauce and topped with a fried egg

Breakfast Tacos

$9.99

Smoked Pork Belly

$5.99+

Smoked pork belly "chunks" with a caramel dipping sauce.

Garbage Breakfast Nachos

$14.99

Fried corn tortillas with melted cheddar, pulled pork, chorizo, and drenched in cheese sauce and topped with pico de gallo and 2 fried eggs

Very Berry French Toast

$12.99

Two thick slices of Doughboy Fresh Pretzel Co. pretzel loaf French toast, topped with dark rum bananas foster and caramel corn crumble

Traditional Avocado Toast

$9.99

2 slices of grilled Italian bread topped with avocado spread, diced tomato, everything bagel seasoning and a fried egg

Maryland Avocado Toast

$12.99

2 slices of grilled Italian bread topped with avocado spread, lump crab meat, old bay, balsamic glaze and a fried egg

Mexican Avocado Toast

$10.99

2 slices of grilled Italian bread topped with avocado spread, chorizo, Maria's salsa verde and a fried egg

Cake And Eggs

$22.99

Suzie's Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Kid's Brunch

One Big Pancake

$5.00

An extra large buttermilk pancake. Served with butter and maple syrup

Kids Chocolate Chip Waffle

$5.00

An extra large chocolate chip waffle. Served with butter and maple syrup

Lil Patriot Breakfast

$5.00

Two scrambled eggs with your choice of bacon, sausage, or scrapple

Halloween Waffle

$7.00

Stuffed Pancake

$7.00

Brunch Sides

Side Bacon

$1.99

Side Egg

$0.99

Side Sausage

$1.99

Side Scrapple

$1.99

Smash Brown

$1.99

Side Toast

$1.99

Side Chorizo

$2.99

Swag

$5 Pumpkin Painting

$5.00

Anniversary Shirts

5th Year T-Shirt

5th Year T-Shirt

$10.55

Suzie's 5th-Year Anniversary T-Shirt in White (Sizes S-3XL; +$2 for XXL and 3XL)

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Website

Location

119 S Main St, Bel Air, MD 21014

Directions

Gallery
Black Eyed Suzies image
Black Eyed Suzies image
Black Eyed Suzies image

Map
