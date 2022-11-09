Black Eyed Suzies
564 Reviews
$$
119 S Main St
Bel Air, MD 21014
Order Again
Soups, Apps, and Sides
Cup of Maryland Crab
Chunky vegetable!
Bowl Of Maryland Crab
Chunky vegetable
Cup of Cream of Crab
Creamy and delicious!
Bowl Of Cream Of Crab
Creamy and delicious!
Cup of Blend
Bowl of Blend
French Onion
Topped with crostini's, provolone, and swiss cheese
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Hand cut fries topped with melted cheddar, bacon bits, scallions, and drizzled with ranch
Boneless Wings
Fried, nice and crispy, served with blue cheese or ranch
Brussels Sprouts
Flash fried with your choice of: drizzled balsamic glaze and cumin aioli OR tossed in mild buffalo with ranch dipping sauce
Chicken Tenders
An order of 5 crispy chicken tenders
Crab Dip App
Creamy, cheesy, traditional Maryland staple, topped with cheddar, baked, and served with toasted bread and carrots
Crabby Tots
Crispy tater tots topped with crab dip, cheddar, and old bay
Pickle Chips
Battered pickle chips fried a crispy golden-brown. Served with ranch
Jerk Chicken Appetizer
Marinated chicken breast with a kickin' jerk sauce and topped with grilled pineapple salsa. Served with Honey Mustard
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded and fried mozzarella sticks topped with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce
Nachos
Choice of Chicken Tinga or Chorizo. Tray of fried corn tortilla chips topped with queso blanco, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, jalapenos, and salsa verde
Oysters Rockefeller
Seared Ahi Tuna
Seared tuna sliced, layered, and finished with a citrus-ginger sauce
Steamed Shrimp
The Maryland way! Steamed with onions & Old Bay, served with cocktail sauce in 1/2 LB or Full LB.
Super Loaded Tots
Crispy tater tots topped with cheese sauce, pulled pork, bacon, jalapenos, red onion, scallions, then finished with ranch, BBQ sauce
Truffle Fries
Crispy fries tossed in truffle oil, salt, parsley, and grated Parmesan cheese with a side of garlic aioli
Wings
Oven roasted then fried, nice and crispy, served with blue cheese or ranch
20 Wings + Cheddar Fries
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Creamy Cole Slaw
Can be modified gluten-free upon request
Zucchini & Squash Medley
Mac N' Cheese
Side Chips
Side Tortilla Chips
Seasoned Fries
Side Tots
Applesauce
Side Fried Rice
Large Side Fries
VOD
Side Truffle Fries
Salads & Entrees
Blackened Tuna Salad
Mixed greens with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and avocado slices topped with sliced blackened tuna. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Caprese Salad
Layered mozzarella cheese, basil, and sliced heirloom tomato drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, red onions, chopped egg, bacon bits, and blue cheese crumbles topped with a grilled chicken breast
House Salad
Romain Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, crouton, tomatoes, & shredded cheddar
Red, White & Berry
Bed of baby spinach topped with strawberries, blueberries, candied walnuts, and feta. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
Poke Bowl
White rice topped with avocado, cucumbers, shredded carrots, yum yum sauce, black sesame seeds and your choice of marinated raw ahi grade tuna or marinated beets
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Creamy mac and cheese topped with fried chicken breast tossed in mild buffalo and drizzled with ranch
Butchers Cut
Chicken & Waffle
Spicy alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta and andouille sausage, then topped with a blackened chicken breast. Served with garlic bread
Chicken Bel Air Pasta
Spicy Alfredo tossed with penne pasta and andouille sausage, then topped with blackened chicken. Served with garlic bread
Crab Cake
Fried Rice
Your choice of chicken or shrimp fried rice, topped with yum yum sauce
Fried Shrimp Basket
Basket of deep fried jumbo shrimp, fries, and coleslaw. Served with cocktail sauce
Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla
Shaved ribeye, cheddar, pepperjack, peppers and onions in a crispy flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream
Portobella Pesto Pasta
Portobello mushroom cap, bell pepper, and onion tossed in fresh pesto cream sauce with penne pasta. Served with garlic bread
Rack o' Ribs
The best ribs in Bel Air! Finished with our signature house BBQ sauce, served with French fries & Cole slaw
Salmon Risotto
Grilled salmon filet on a bed of parmesan risotto with cherry tomatoes and spinach
Har-Co Surf & Turf
Half rack of ribs with Suzie Q, garlic butter shrimp & hand cut fries
Southwest Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, corn, pico de gallo & cheddar cheese
Jambalaya
Handhelds
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Blackened ahi tuna, cooked rare, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado, wrapped in a flour tortilla with old bay aioli
B-more Crabby
Fried chicken thigh topped with crab dip and old bay
Backyard Bird
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Suzie's BBQ, topped with cheddar, red onion, and ranch
Beer Can Chicken Cheesesteak
Natty Boh beer can Chicken, cheddar jack Cheese, sauteed bell peppers and onions, and spicy truffle aioli on an H&S sub roll
Brian's Buffalo Wrap
Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo garlic parmesan sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, and cucumbers
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast and romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and wrapped in a flour tortilla
Crab Cake
Fish Tacos
Blackened fish served in a flour tortilla with lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro lime crema
French Dip
Roasted casino beef, swiss, provolone, brown-braised onions, and tiger sauce on an H&S sub roll. Served with a side of au jus
Fried Thai Shrimp Tacos
Fried shrimp tossed in Thai Chili sauce served in a flour tortilla with lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and yum yum sauce
Open On Sunday Chx Sandwich
Fried chicken thigh, shredded lettuce, white BBQ sauce, and pickles
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich
Pulled pork with house BBQ sauce and coleslaw
The B.A.L.T.imore Chicken Sandwich
Blackened or grilled chicken breast with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and ranch
The B.A.L.T.imore Salmon Sandwich
Blackened or grilled salmon filet with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and ranch
The Bird & Bee
Fried chicken thigh, candied jalapeno, hot honey sauce & cole slaw
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch in a flour tortilla
B.L.T
Pulled Pork Tacos
BBQ Bash Burger
Topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and cheddar cheese
All-American Cheesy Smash
Smash Patty topped with chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, and Hulk sauce
Main Street Cheeseburger
Choice of American, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, swiss, or blue cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles
New Suzie Burger
Blackened patty topped with bacon, pepperjack cheese, fried pickles, and tiger sauce
Down Thee Ocean Hon
Topped with crab dip, melted cheddar, and dusted with Old Bay
Cheesy Shroom
Topped with a balsamic marinated portobello mushroom cap and swiss cheese
Kids
Desserts
The Brownie
Warm home-made chocolate brownie topped gooey chocolate syrup
Funnel Cake Fries
Dusted with confectioner's sugar, drizzled with chocolate sauce and sweet cream sauce
Peanut Butter Explosion
Peanut butter ganache & chocolate mousse inside a chocolate shell & caramel drizzle Gulten-free!
Smith Island Cake
Thin delectable layers of cake & icing
Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream
Key Lime Pie
Hard Apple Cider
Omelets
Meat Lovers Omelet
Bacon, scrapple, sausage & cheddar cheese. Make it an egg white omelet for $2 more!
Crabby Omelet
Lump crab meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes & old bay. Make it an egg white omelet for $2 more!
Cheesy Omelet
Just eggs and cheddar cheese. Easy like Sunday morning
Greek Omelet
Brunch Favorites
Chicken & Waffles
Double dredged buttermilk fried chicken thigh on top of a golden brown waffle, topped with honey butter
The Breakfast Burger
An 8 oz CAB burger on a roll with a sunny side up egg, bacon, scrapple & sriracha grape jelly, served with crispy potatoes
Croque Madame
Grilled ham & cheese, drenched in a cheese sauce and topped with a fried egg
Breakfast Tacos
Smoked Pork Belly
Smoked pork belly "chunks" with a caramel dipping sauce.
Garbage Breakfast Nachos
Fried corn tortillas with melted cheddar, pulled pork, chorizo, and drenched in cheese sauce and topped with pico de gallo and 2 fried eggs
Very Berry French Toast
Two thick slices of Doughboy Fresh Pretzel Co. pretzel loaf French toast, topped with dark rum bananas foster and caramel corn crumble
Traditional Avocado Toast
2 slices of grilled Italian bread topped with avocado spread, diced tomato, everything bagel seasoning and a fried egg
Maryland Avocado Toast
2 slices of grilled Italian bread topped with avocado spread, lump crab meat, old bay, balsamic glaze and a fried egg
Mexican Avocado Toast
2 slices of grilled Italian bread topped with avocado spread, chorizo, Maria's salsa verde and a fried egg
Cake And Eggs
Suzie's Breakfast Burrito
Kid's Brunch
One Big Pancake
An extra large buttermilk pancake. Served with butter and maple syrup
Kids Chocolate Chip Waffle
An extra large chocolate chip waffle. Served with butter and maple syrup
Lil Patriot Breakfast
Two scrambled eggs with your choice of bacon, sausage, or scrapple
Halloween Waffle
Stuffed Pancake
Brunch Sides
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
