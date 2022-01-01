Black Hall Kitchen Co. imageView gallery

Black Hall Kitchen Co.

54 Reviews

$$

100 Shore Rd

Old Lyme, CT 06371

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

HAND HELDS

BLT

$11.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLE SLIDERS

$14.00

CREATE YOUR OWN BURGER

$10.00

EGGPLANT PANINI

$9.00

FARMHOUSE BURGER

$17.00

FRENCH DIP

$10.00

GREEK GYRO

$11.00

HOT LOBSTER ROLL

$22.00

SMOKED BRISKET REUBEN

$14.00

VEGETARIAN WRAP

$14.00

SEAFOOD PLATTERS

FRIED CLAM STRIPS

$14.00

FRIED HADDOCK

$15.00

FRIED SCALLOPS

$18.00

FRIED SHRIMP

$16.00

FRIED WHOLE BELLIES

$22.00

FRIED COMBO PLATTER

$38.00

SIDES

SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

SIDE OF SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

SIDE OF CHIPS

$3.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS PASTA W BUTTER

$5.00

KIDS PASTA W MARINARA

$6.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$8.00

APPETIZERS

ARANCINI

$6.99

BEER BRATS N CABBAGE

$8.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN POTATO SKINS

$5.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN POTATO SKINS

$7.99

GREEN CURRY TOFU

$7.99

GRILLED ARTICHOKEHEARTS

$5.99

MEATBALL MARINARA

$6.99

PORK POT STICKERS

$6.99

POTATO SAMOSA

$7.99

PRETZEL BITES

$8.99

PURPLE SWEET POTATO CROQUETTES

$4.99

BEEF

BEEF STROGANOFF

$8.99

BONE IN SHORT RIBS

$16.99

COTTAGE PIE

$13.99

GROUND BEEF ENCHILADA

$7.99

MEATBALL MARINARA

$6.99

MOMS MEATLOAF

$11.99

OSSO BUCO

$15.99

PRIME RIB ARANCINI

$8.99

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$11.99

CHICKEN

BRICK CHICKEN

$12.99

CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$15.99

CHICKEN MARSALA

$6.99

SEAFOOD

HONEY LAVENDER SLAMON

$16.99

MAHI MAHI

$6.99

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$13.99

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$22.99

STRUFFED HADDOCK

$17.99

STUFFED CLAMS

$7.99

JAMBALAYA

$14.99

PASTA

BEEF STROGANOFF

$8.99

CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$13.99

GNOCCHI

$9.99

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$22.99

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$15.99

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$14.99

VEGGIE PRIMAVERA

$10.99

SIDES

APPLE BRUSSEL SLAW

$3.99

ASIAN SESAME NOODLE - VEGAN

$4.99+

CARALIN BBQ SAUCE

$3.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$6.99

CUCUMBER SALAD

$3.99

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$3.99

PESTO TORTELINI

$3.99

RED PEPPER HUMMUS

$4.99

ROASTED BEET

$5.99

TRI COLORED PASTA SALAD

$3.99

SOUPS

LOBSTER BISQUE

$6.99+

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$5.99+

SALADS

CAESAR

$8.99

CHICKEN BREAST

$3.99

GRILLED SUMMER PEACH

$12.99

LEMON QUINOA

$11.99

TUNA NICOISE

$14.99

FALTBREADS / PIZZA

MEATLOVERS

$12.99

MARGAHERITA

$8.99

VEGAN/VEGITARIAN

ASIAN SESAME NOODLE - VEGAN

$4.99+

GRILLED TOFU

$6.99

ALCOHOL BUCKETS

BLOODY MARY

$15.00+

GIN AND TONIC

$15.00+

MIMOSA

$15.00+

RUM AND COKE

$15.00+

VODKA SODA

$15.00+

PINA COLADA BUCKET

$9.99

JOHN DAILY BUCKET

$9.99

DRAFT BEERS

TWO ROADS-ROAD TO RUIN

$8.00

STONY CREEK-DOCKTIME

$6.00

OLBC-SUBDUCTION IPA

$7.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$3.00

SAM OCTOBER

$6.00

FROZEN DRINKS

PINA COLADA

$8.99

MARGHERITA

$8.99

MUDSLIDE

$8.99

FROZE

GROWLERS

BUD LIGHT

SUBDUCTION IPA

BLUE MOON

SAME SUMMER

STONY CREEK DOCK TIME

TWO ROADS

MIXED DRINKS

BLODDY MARY MIXED

$8.99

CAPTIAN AND COKE MIXED

$5.99

COSMOPPOLITAN

$7.99

GIN AND TONIC MIXED

$8.99

MIMOSA

$7.99

OLD FASHIONED

$7.99

VODKA SODA MIXED

$6.99

NIPS-SHOTS

NIP CHOICES

NON-ALCOHOL

BAI

$2.50

COLLAGEN

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$2.25

SNAPPLE

$2.50

SODA

$2.00

SPINDRIFT SELTZER

$1.99

SPORT DRINK

$1.99

VITAMIN WATER

$1.99

WATER BOTTLE

$0.99

WINE

KIM CRAWFORD ROSE

$10.99

KIM CRAWEFORD SAV BLANC

$10.99

J.LOHR CHARDONAY

$9.99

JOSH CELLARS CABERNET SAV

$10.99

LA CREMA PINOT NOIR

$12.99

LAMARCA PROSECCO

$5.99

ALAMOS MALBAC

$20.99

BEACH HOUSE SAV BLANC

$16.99

ECCO DOMANI PINOT GRIGIO

$13.99

HAYES CHARDONNAY

$17.99

KENWOOD PINOT NOIR

$16.99

KIM CRAWFORD SAUVIGNON BLANC

$22.99

LA CREMA CHARDONNAY

$24.99

RODNEY STRONG CABERNET

$22.99

RODNEY STRONG MERLOT

$19.99

DESSERTS

CARROT CAKE

$4.99

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$6.99

CHOCOLATE TORTE (GF)

$5.99

LEMON BARS

$4.99

RED VELVET LAYER CAKE

$4.99

TIRAMISU

$5.99

FLATBREADS

GREEN GODDESS

$13.99

ROASTED RADISH

$13.99

SUMMER PEACH & BALSOMIC

$13.99

RANDOM

BUNCH OF KALE

$5.00

BUNCH OF SCAPES

$5.00

BUNCH OF SWISS CHARD

$5.00

CHIPS

$0.75

COOKIES

$2.50

CRACKERS

$5.99

GUM

$1.25

PACK OF NUTS

$1.75

POLLY POCKETS

$0.75

SKINNY POP

$1.25

PRODUCE

CUCUMBER

$2.75

SQUASH

$2.75

TOMATO

$2.75

ZUCCINI

$2.75

MEATS

BISON SALAMI

$20.99

SPICY SOPRESSATA

$10.99

SWEET SOPRESSATA

$13.99

DUCK SALAMI

$17.99

LLOMO DE BELLOTA

$79.99

MILANO'S GUANCIALE

$10.99

CREMINELLI TARTUFO

$15.99

CREMINELLI SOPRESSATA

$12.99

FOIE GRAS BRATWURST

$26.99

CHEESES

BRIE CHEESE

$8.99

CARMELIZED ONION CHEDDAR

$13.99

MUSTARD ALE CHEDDAR

$13.99

SESSION CHEDDAR

$15.99

BLUE CRUSTED GOAT CHEESE

$15.99

KRYSTAL PURE CAVE AGED

$10.99

BLACK TRUFFLE

$10.99

SAGE DERBY

$10.99

SIMPLY SHEEP

$15.99

SPRING ONION & CHIVE

$10.99

HERBAL GOAT CHEESE

$10.99

MANCHEGO

$7.99

HONEY

$34.99

RAW BAR

OYSTERS

$1.00

LITTLENECKS

$1.00

JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$3.50

LOBSTER TAIL

$10.00

ADDITIONS

PULLED PORK STICKY BUNS

$6.00

MAINE STEAMERS

$18.00

PRIME RIB

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A prepared food market/take away establishment!!

Website

Location

100 Shore Rd, Old Lyme, CT 06371

Directions

Gallery
Black Hall Kitchen Co. image

Search popular restaurants
Map
