Black Hog Ashburn VA

review star

No reviews yet

20064 Riverside Commons Plaza

Suite 180

Ashburn, VA 20147

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Texas Beef Brisket
Carolina Chopped Pork Sandwich

Starters

Spicy Texas Red

$9.50+

Texas red, ground chuck, brisket, no beans. Yeah it's spicy dude!

Real Gumbo

$9.50+

House made roux, smoked chicken & sausage.

Chicken Wings

$13.32+

Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings

JOSH'S BBQ FRIES

$10.50

Hand-cut potatoes, smoked pork shoulder, bacon, BH Sauce, Cheddar cheese.

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Salads

House prepared Fresh Daily

House Salad

$7.75Out of stock

Romaine Hearts, Sweet Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons.

BBQ Salad

$14.80Out of stock

House Salad w/ choice of any smoked meat.

BBQ Sandwiches

Comes with choice of Side

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$17.60

Texas Style, S&P rub, Hardwood Smoked, Hand Carved.

Arkansas Brisket Sandwich

$17.60

Double smoked, rough cut, sweet & smoky sauce.

Smoked Pork Shoulder Sandwich

$15.30

Hardwood Smoked.

Carolina Chopped Pork Sandwich

$15.30

Chopped smoked shoulder. Choose Between Lexington (Tomato based vinegar sauce/ Spicy red slaw), or Eastern (Vinegar & Seasoning sauce, creamy slaw)

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$15.30

Beef & Pork, grill finish

Pit Ham Sandwich

$15.30

Double Smoked, hand carved.

Two Meat Sandwich

$17.60

Best of Two Worlds.

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Specialty Sandwiches

Sandwiches come with 1 side

Triple Meat Mofo Sandwich

$16.65

Brisket, Pork Shoulder, Pit Ham, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed onions, griddled roll, BBQ Mayo, Whaaaat!

THE DMV

$16.65

Smoked Brisket, raw onion, house made TIGER sauce...Local Classic

MEAL ON A BUN

$15.80

Pulled Pork Coleslaw French Fries BH original Sauce All together between two buns Choice of Side Included

Black Hog Burgers

Creekstone Farms all natural Angus Burger. Ground Fresh & Griddle Cooked Double Patty

Hamburger

$13.90

Cheeseburger

$14.40

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.40

Luke's Burger

$16.40

w/ your choice of any smoked meat, cheese, and BH original sauce

Smoked Meats

Smoked Pork Shoulder

$17.85

Hardwood smoked, pulled

Carolina Chopped Pork

$17.85

Chopped smoked shoulder, vinegar sauce

Double Smoked Pit Ham

$17.85

Double smoked, hand carved.

Smoked Sausage

$17.85

Beef & Pork, grill finish

Texas Beef Brisket

$21.90

Texas Style, S&P rub, hardwood smoked, hand carved

Arkansas Brisket

$21.90

Double Smoked, rough cut, sweet & smoky sauce

Half Chicken

$14.70

Comes with Cornbread. Choose 1 or 2 Sides.

Whole Chicken

$24.70

Full Slab

$39.95

Half Rack

$24.60

4 Bones

$17.60

Two Smoked Meats

$21.90

Black Hog Triple

$30.00Out of stock

Sides

Cole slaw

French fries

Mac & Cheese

Potato salad

Rice

Small Coleslaw

$0.50

Southern Greens

BH Baked Beans

Sweet Potatoes

Cornbread(1)

$1.25

Add-Ons

Add on Rib

$9.50

Add on Sausage

$6.60

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Add on Ham

$6.60

Add on Pork

$6.60

Add on Brisket

$7.90

Add on Sauce

$0.25

Add on Honey

$0.50

Add on Sour Cream

$0.50

Add on Pickles

$0.25

Add Single Bun

$0.60

NA Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.75

Cheerwine

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fresh Lemonade

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$1.50Out of stock

Half & Half Tea

$2.75

Kids Water

Milk

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75Out of stock

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet tea

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75Out of stock

Unsweet tea

$2.75

Water

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Lemonade Jug

$7.00

Sweet Tea Jug

$7.00

12 Pack Cheerwine

$13.99

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Homemade BBQ Sauce

Bottle BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Pint BBQ Sauce

$4.00

Quart BBQ Sauce

$7.50

Pint Dry Rub

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Great Traditional BBQ!

20064 Riverside Commons Plaza, Suite 180, Ashburn, VA 20147

Black Hog Ashburn VA image

