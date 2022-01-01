Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Black Horse Tavern Winchester

486 Reviews

$$

32 Waterfield Road

Winchester, MA 01890

Order Again

Popular Items

Sachem Burger*
Sachem Classic
Tavern Tips*

STARTERS

Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Fresh spinach and artichoke hearts blended with melted cheeses. Served with crisp corn tortilla chips

Buff Chicken Nachos

$19.00

Classic Nachos with grilled white meat chicken breast tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce.

Chicken Nachos

$19.00

Classic Nachos with grilled white meat chicken breast.

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery and Blue cheese dressing

Chili Nachos

$17.00

Classic Nachos with our award winning chili.

Chips/Salsa/Guac

$9.00

Classic Nachos

$14.00

A mountain of tortilla chips covered in melted cheese house made guacamole, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. Finished with a dollop of sour cream

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Six crispy fried shrimp with spicy orange dipping sauce

Crispy Soy-Ginger Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

House favorite crispy brussel sprouts tossed in a sweet and savory soy-ginger sauce

Eggplant Fries

$13.00

Tender eggplant lightly fried and tossed with grated parmesan cheese. Sriracha Ranch for dipping

French Fries - Original

$9.00

Heaping basket, enough for sharing

French Fries - Parmesan truffle

$12.00

Heaping basket, enough for sharing, tossed in white truffle oil and grated Parmesan cheese

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Lightly panko battered and tossed with hot cherry peppers, flash fried until crispy, and served with a sweet red pepper dipping sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$15.00

Sliced fresh mozzarella hand breaded in panko crumbs and fried until crispy. Served over house made marinara sauce and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze

Haddock Tacos

$17.00

Fresh fried haddock with shredded lettuce, avocado, pineapple mango salsa, and cilantro, finished with a sour cream chipotle drizzle

Honey Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Tender cauliflower, panko crumbs lightly fried and tossed in our honey buffalo sauce. Served with celery and house made blue cheese dressing

Hummus Plate

$14.00

Home-made tahini hummus, French feta cheese, kalamata olives, sliced red peppers, pita chips

Meatball Marinara

$12.00

2 house made meatballs covered in our house made marinara sauce topped with grated imported parmesan cheese and fresh basil. Served with garlic toasted crostini

Onion Rings - Original

$9.00

Heaping basket served with our special dipping sauce

Onion Rings - Parmesan truffle

$12.00

Heaping basket, enough for sharing, tossed in white truffle oil and grated Parmesan cheese

Pork Nachos

$19.00

Classic Nachos with our smokey pulled pork.

Potato Skins

$13.00

Crispy Idaho potatoes stuffed with shredded Jack & Cheddar cheeses, Applewood smoked Bacon & Scallions. Served with pica de gallo & sour cream

Pulled Pork Tacos

$16.00

Smokey pulled pork, shredded lettuce, crispy shoestring onions, sliced avocado with chipotle aioli drizzle

Sweet Potato Fries - Original

$9.00

Heaping basket, enough for sharing

Sword Tacos

$19.00

Grilled blackened swordfish with shredded lettuce, avocado, pineapple mango salsa, and a spicy chipotle drizzle.

Tavern Tenders

$14.00

Panko breaded boneless chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing

Tots - Original

$9.00

Heaping basket, enough for sharing

Tots - Parmesan truffle

$12.00

Heaping basket, enough for sharing, tossed in white truffle oil and grated Parmesan cheese

Wild Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

5 Chilled jumbo shrimp served with zesty house made cocktail sauce

SOUP

Essex Clam Chowder - Bowl

$10.00

Our own recipe, classic New England chowder

Essex Clam Chowder - Cup

$8.00

Our own recipe, classic New England chowder

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$10.00

Our Chef’s daily creation, ask your server for details

Soup of the Day - Cup

$8.00

Our Chef’s daily creation, ask your server for details

Tavern 3 Bean Chili - Bowl

$10.00

Award winning recipe, simmered with beef, beans, and spices, topped with shredded cheese, tortilla chips and cilantro

Tavern 3 Bean Chili - Cup

$8.00

Award winning recipe, simmered with beef, beans, and spices, topped with shredded cheese, tortilla chips and cilantro

SALADS

Caesar Salad - Entree

$13.00

Fresh romaine hearts, tossed with our house made caesar dressing, fresh baked croutons and shaved parmesan. Anchovies upon request

Caesar Salad - Side

$7.00

Fresh romaine hearts, tossed with our house made caesar dressing, fresh baked croutons and shaved parmesan. Anchovies upon request

Classic Wedge Salad

$12.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce drizzled with bleu cheese dressing, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles

Kale and Quinoa Bowl

$16.00

A healthy and nutritious salad bowl filled with shredded kale, quinoa, sunflower seeds, chick peas, and roasted brussel sprouts. Served with a lemon-tahini dressing

Mediterranean

$15.00

Crisp romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, red onion, kalamata olives, and french feta cheese. Finished with fresh mint, and our lemon vinaigrette

Pecan Gorgonzola

$15.00

Mixed greens tossed in our maple dijon vinaigrette. Topped with gorgonzola crumbles, sliced Gala apple, red onions, grape tomatoes, and our famous candied pecans

Southwest Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Cilantro-Lime rice, shredded lettuce, black beans, spicy corn, sliced avocado, tomato, red onion and shredded jack cheese. Finished with fresh cilantro, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle drizzle and our homemade buttermilk ranch

Spinach Goat Cheese

$15.00

Baby spinach tossed in our maple dijon vinaigrette. Topped with dried cranberries, sliced red onion, and crisp applewood smoked bacon. Topped with warm panko fried goat cheese

Strawberry Fields

$15.00

Mixed greens tossed in our lemon poppy seed dressing. Topped with fresh sliced strawberries, goat cheese crumbles, toasted almond slivers, and sliced red onion

Tavern Salad - Entree

$12.00

Classic garden salad tossed in our house made shallot-dijon vinaigrette.

Tavern Salad - Side

$7.00

Classic garden salad tossed in our house made shallot-dijon vinaigrette.

Tavern Tip Wedge Salad*

$21.00

Grilled steak tips served with crisp iceberg lettuce drizzled with bleu cheese dressing, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles

BURGERS

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and tangy BBQ sauce.

Black Horse Original*

$17.00

Cheddar cheese, sausage, caramelized onions,sauteed mushrooms

Blackened Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Cajun spiced grilled chicken breast topped with melted fresh Mozzarella cheese, baby arugula, sliced tomato, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Buffalo Bleu Burger*

$17.00

Blue cheese crumbles, spicy buffalo sauce, applewood smoked bacon

Cheggy Burger*

$17.00

Topped with a fried egg, American Cheese, applewood smoked bacon

Gorgonzola Burger*

$17.00

Melted Gorgonzola, applewood smoked bacon, beer battered onion rings

Jalapeno Burger*

$17.00

Diced jalapenos in and on the burger, melted Jack cheese, cool ranch sauce on side for dipping

Mediterranean Lamb Burger*

$19.00

Organic ground lamb mixed with sauteed onions, peppers, and spices. Topped with Feta cheese crumbles, shredded lettuce, and house Tahini sauce. Sweet potato fries

Pulled Pork Sliders

$17.00

3 Brioche slider rolls stuffed with house made pulled pork and crispy shoe string onions. Sweet potato fries.

Sachem Burger*

$15.00

Classic Chargrilled Burger cooked to your liking. Add toppings

Steakhouse Burger*

$17.00

Jack cheese, crispy onion strings, zesty steak sauce

Tavern Juicy Lucy*

$17.00

Angus beef patty stuffed with Cheddar cheese, topped with more Cheddar cheese and crispy shoe string onions

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Flavor veggie burger topped with Jack cheese, caramelized onions, and sauteed mushrooms.

ENTREES

Baked Haddock

$23.00

Topped with our seasoned bread crumbs and drizzled with house made beurre-blanc sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and steamed asparagus.

Baked Scallops

$31.00

Topped with our seasoned bread crumbs and drizzled with house made beurre-blanc sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and steamed asparagus.

Bolognese Rustica

$22.00

Hearty meat sauce slow simmered with Angus beef and sweet sausage. Finished with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Chicken and Artichoke Piccata

$22.00

Tender Chicken breast panseared with capers and articoke hearts in a zesty white wine and lemon sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Our take on the classic. Severd over spaghetti.

Crispy Fish 'N Chips

$21.00

Fresh haddock dipped in our special beer batter and fried till crispy. Served with house cut fries, onion rings, coleslaw and tarter sauce.

Filet Mignon*

$37.00

Tender 7oz filet griled till your liking and topped with a mushroom brandy cream sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Mango Swordfish

$28.00

Fresh Swordfish steak blackened with Cajun spice and grilled over an open flame. Topped with a sweet and spicy mango-pineapple salsa. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Mediterranean Squash

$18.00

Roasted spaghetti squash sauteed with chick peas and fresh basil in our own marinara sauce. Finished with Feta cheese crumbles.

Mushroom & Chicken Ravioli

$22.00

Chicken medallions pan seared with asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and baby spinach in a pesto cream sauce. Tossed over wild mushroom stuffed ravioli with shaved Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

Orange-Dijon Salmon*

$25.00

Fresh Salmon grilled with a zesty orange glaze. Served with rice pilaf and sauteed spinach.

Penne alla Vodka

$22.00

Chicken medallions pan seared with Parma Proscuitto, asparagus, and cherry tomatoes in a vodka cream sauce tossed over penne pasta.

Pesto Squash

$18.00

Roasted spaghetti squash sauteed with cherry tomatoes and green peas in creamy basil pesto sauce. Finished with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Sachem Rib Eye*

$43.00

14oz Seasoned boneless ribeye steak grilled to your liking and topped with herb butter. Your choice of 2 sides.

Shepherd's Pie

$19.00

Ground Black Angus beef slow braised with sweet corn and English peas. Topped with house made mashed potatoes and baked until golden brown.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$21.00

Black Angus house made meatballs served over al dente spaghetti tossed in our own marinara sauce. Topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

Tavern Chicken

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with our Tahini sauce. Served with house made rice pilaf and vegetable.

Tavern Tips*

$26.00

A local favorite! Tender Black Angus steak tips marinated in our house special steak sauce. Grfilled to your liking and served with your choice of 2 sides.

Turkey Tips

$22.00

Grilled over an open flame and smothered in our sweet and spicy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

FLATBREADS

Black and Blue*

$20.00

White pizza with grilled steak tips, blue cheese crumbles, sliced Gala apple, baby spinach, red onion, bacon crumbles, and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken & Artichoke

$19.00

Red sauce, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers, grape tomatoes, Monterey Jack and Mozzarella cheeses.

Chicken Margherita

$18.00

Red sauce, fresh Mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, and chopped fresh basil.

Fig & Procuitto

$19.00

Caramelized onions, sliced figs, imported Parma Proscuitto, Gorgonzola and Mozzarella cheeses.

Formaggio

$16.00

House tomato sauce, specialty cheeses. Crispy thin crust.

Parmesan Truffle

$18.00

White pizza with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh thyme, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses. Drizzle of white truffle oil.

Pulled Pork

$19.00

House made pulled pork, red onion, baby arugula, mixed cheeses.

Rustic Meatball

$19.00

Red sauce, sliced house meatballs, shredded Mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.

Sweet Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$18.00

White pizza with chopped broccoli rabe, sliced sweet sausage, cherry tomatoes, Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle of red pepper flakes.

PIZZA

Arugula-Parmesan

$19.00

Sachem Classic topped with baby arugula, cracked black pepper, shaved Parmesan cheese, drizzle of Balsamic glaze.

BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, diced red peppers, and mixed cheeses.

Buff Chix Pizza

$20.00

Spicy buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast, Blue cheese crumbles, and shredded Mozzarella.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, crispy bacon bits, homemade Ranch dressing, and shredded Mozzarella cheese. Finished with diced scallions.

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.00

House tomato sauce, hand breaded eggplant slices, Ricotta and Mozzarella cheeses. Fresh basil.

Margherita

$20.00

House tomato sauce, fresh whole milk Mozzarella, sliced tomato, and chopped fresh basil.

Meat Lovers

$23.00

House tomato sauce, sliced meatballs, sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, crispy bacon bits, and shredded Mozzarella cheese.

Sachem Classic

$19.00

House tomato sauce, specialty cheeses. Hand tossed crust.

Tavern Tip Pizza*

$26.00

Grilled Steak tips, caramelzied onions, sauteed mushrooms, and shredded Mozzarella cheese.

Tomato-Basil Pesto

$20.00

Basil pine-nut pesto, Ricotta cheese, sliced tomatoes, and shredded Mozzarella cheese

Verde Veggie

$20.00

Basil pine-nut pesto, Ricotta cheese, sliced tomatoes, and shredded Mozzarella cheese

SIDES

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Baby Carrots - Maple

$6.00

Side Baby Carrots - Plain

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$6.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Side Spinach

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Tater Tots

$6.00

Sub Caesar Salad

$2.00

Sub Tavern Tavern

$2.00

KID'S

K-Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Classic Caesar topped with our grilled chicken

K-Fish N' Chips

$14.00

Fresh haddock fried 'till golden brown. Served with house made tartar sauce.

K-Grilled Cheese

$9.00

A classic grilled cheese made with American Cheese and your choice of bread.

k-Hot Dog

$8.00

Served on a grilled split top roll

K-Mac-N-Cheese

$11.00

Creamy and homemade, topped with buttery crumbs.

K-Pasta Butter

$8.00

Elbow pasta drizzled with melted butter

K-Pasta Sauce

$8.00

Elbow pasta tossed in our house marinara sauce

K-Sachem Jr. Burger*

$11.00

A kid's sized Angus beef burger grilled to your liking. Add toppings if you like.

K-Spaghetti & Meatball

$10.00

Homemade meatball served over spaghetti tossed in our house marinara sauce

K-Tavern Tenders

$11.00

3 Hand breaded white meat chicken tenders served with honey mustard for dipping.

K-Tavern Tips*

$14.00

Kid's size portion of our famous steak tips grilled to your liking.

DESSERT

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

A Tavern favorite! Grandma Covino's homemade brownie, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream.

K-Sundae

$5.00

Kid size sundae with whipped cream and hot fudge.

Lemon Pudding Cake

$9.00

Light and refreshing, served warm with vanilla ice cream.

Molten Lava Cake

$9.00

Decadent chocolate cake served warm with a gooey center. Vanilla ice cream on the side.

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Classic cheesecake served with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.00

Rich pudding served warm with vanilla ice cream.

Specials

Boiled Dinner

$29.00Out of stock

Enka fried dough

$6.00Out of stock
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casual Tavern Food With Specialty Dishes, Craft Beers, Wines and Spirits

Website

Location

32 Waterfield Road, Winchester, MA 01890

Directions

