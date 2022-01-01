- Home
- /
- Winchester
- /
- American
- /
- Black Horse Tavern Winchester
Black Horse Tavern Winchester
486 Reviews
$$
32 Waterfield Road
Winchester, MA 01890
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
STARTERS
Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip
Fresh spinach and artichoke hearts blended with melted cheeses. Served with crisp corn tortilla chips
Buff Chicken Nachos
Classic Nachos with grilled white meat chicken breast tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce.
Chicken Nachos
Classic Nachos with grilled white meat chicken breast.
Chicken Wings
Crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery and Blue cheese dressing
Chili Nachos
Classic Nachos with our award winning chili.
Chips/Salsa/Guac
Classic Nachos
A mountain of tortilla chips covered in melted cheese house made guacamole, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. Finished with a dollop of sour cream
Coconut Shrimp
Six crispy fried shrimp with spicy orange dipping sauce
Crispy Soy-Ginger Brussel Sprouts
House favorite crispy brussel sprouts tossed in a sweet and savory soy-ginger sauce
Eggplant Fries
Tender eggplant lightly fried and tossed with grated parmesan cheese. Sriracha Ranch for dipping
French Fries - Original
Heaping basket, enough for sharing
French Fries - Parmesan truffle
Heaping basket, enough for sharing, tossed in white truffle oil and grated Parmesan cheese
Fried Calamari
Lightly panko battered and tossed with hot cherry peppers, flash fried until crispy, and served with a sweet red pepper dipping sauce
Fried Mozzarella
Sliced fresh mozzarella hand breaded in panko crumbs and fried until crispy. Served over house made marinara sauce and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze
Haddock Tacos
Fresh fried haddock with shredded lettuce, avocado, pineapple mango salsa, and cilantro, finished with a sour cream chipotle drizzle
Honey Buffalo Cauliflower
Tender cauliflower, panko crumbs lightly fried and tossed in our honey buffalo sauce. Served with celery and house made blue cheese dressing
Hummus Plate
Home-made tahini hummus, French feta cheese, kalamata olives, sliced red peppers, pita chips
Meatball Marinara
2 house made meatballs covered in our house made marinara sauce topped with grated imported parmesan cheese and fresh basil. Served with garlic toasted crostini
Onion Rings - Original
Heaping basket served with our special dipping sauce
Onion Rings - Parmesan truffle
Heaping basket, enough for sharing, tossed in white truffle oil and grated Parmesan cheese
Pork Nachos
Classic Nachos with our smokey pulled pork.
Potato Skins
Crispy Idaho potatoes stuffed with shredded Jack & Cheddar cheeses, Applewood smoked Bacon & Scallions. Served with pica de gallo & sour cream
Pulled Pork Tacos
Smokey pulled pork, shredded lettuce, crispy shoestring onions, sliced avocado with chipotle aioli drizzle
Sweet Potato Fries - Original
Heaping basket, enough for sharing
Sword Tacos
Grilled blackened swordfish with shredded lettuce, avocado, pineapple mango salsa, and a spicy chipotle drizzle.
Tavern Tenders
Panko breaded boneless chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing
Tots - Original
Heaping basket, enough for sharing
Tots - Parmesan truffle
Heaping basket, enough for sharing, tossed in white truffle oil and grated Parmesan cheese
Wild Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
5 Chilled jumbo shrimp served with zesty house made cocktail sauce
SOUP
Essex Clam Chowder - Bowl
Our own recipe, classic New England chowder
Essex Clam Chowder - Cup
Our own recipe, classic New England chowder
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Our Chef’s daily creation, ask your server for details
Soup of the Day - Cup
Our Chef’s daily creation, ask your server for details
Tavern 3 Bean Chili - Bowl
Award winning recipe, simmered with beef, beans, and spices, topped with shredded cheese, tortilla chips and cilantro
Tavern 3 Bean Chili - Cup
Award winning recipe, simmered with beef, beans, and spices, topped with shredded cheese, tortilla chips and cilantro
SALADS
Caesar Salad - Entree
Fresh romaine hearts, tossed with our house made caesar dressing, fresh baked croutons and shaved parmesan. Anchovies upon request
Caesar Salad - Side
Fresh romaine hearts, tossed with our house made caesar dressing, fresh baked croutons and shaved parmesan. Anchovies upon request
Classic Wedge Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce drizzled with bleu cheese dressing, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles
Kale and Quinoa Bowl
A healthy and nutritious salad bowl filled with shredded kale, quinoa, sunflower seeds, chick peas, and roasted brussel sprouts. Served with a lemon-tahini dressing
Mediterranean
Crisp romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, red onion, kalamata olives, and french feta cheese. Finished with fresh mint, and our lemon vinaigrette
Pecan Gorgonzola
Mixed greens tossed in our maple dijon vinaigrette. Topped with gorgonzola crumbles, sliced Gala apple, red onions, grape tomatoes, and our famous candied pecans
Southwest Burrito Bowl
Cilantro-Lime rice, shredded lettuce, black beans, spicy corn, sliced avocado, tomato, red onion and shredded jack cheese. Finished with fresh cilantro, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle drizzle and our homemade buttermilk ranch
Spinach Goat Cheese
Baby spinach tossed in our maple dijon vinaigrette. Topped with dried cranberries, sliced red onion, and crisp applewood smoked bacon. Topped with warm panko fried goat cheese
Strawberry Fields
Mixed greens tossed in our lemon poppy seed dressing. Topped with fresh sliced strawberries, goat cheese crumbles, toasted almond slivers, and sliced red onion
Tavern Salad - Entree
Classic garden salad tossed in our house made shallot-dijon vinaigrette.
Tavern Salad - Side
Classic garden salad tossed in our house made shallot-dijon vinaigrette.
Tavern Tip Wedge Salad*
Grilled steak tips served with crisp iceberg lettuce drizzled with bleu cheese dressing, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles
BURGERS
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and tangy BBQ sauce.
Black Horse Original*
Cheddar cheese, sausage, caramelized onions,sauteed mushrooms
Blackened Caprese Chicken Sandwich
Cajun spiced grilled chicken breast topped with melted fresh Mozzarella cheese, baby arugula, sliced tomato, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Buffalo Bleu Burger*
Blue cheese crumbles, spicy buffalo sauce, applewood smoked bacon
Cheggy Burger*
Topped with a fried egg, American Cheese, applewood smoked bacon
Gorgonzola Burger*
Melted Gorgonzola, applewood smoked bacon, beer battered onion rings
Jalapeno Burger*
Diced jalapenos in and on the burger, melted Jack cheese, cool ranch sauce on side for dipping
Mediterranean Lamb Burger*
Organic ground lamb mixed with sauteed onions, peppers, and spices. Topped with Feta cheese crumbles, shredded lettuce, and house Tahini sauce. Sweet potato fries
Pulled Pork Sliders
3 Brioche slider rolls stuffed with house made pulled pork and crispy shoe string onions. Sweet potato fries.
Sachem Burger*
Classic Chargrilled Burger cooked to your liking. Add toppings
Steakhouse Burger*
Jack cheese, crispy onion strings, zesty steak sauce
Tavern Juicy Lucy*
Angus beef patty stuffed with Cheddar cheese, topped with more Cheddar cheese and crispy shoe string onions
Veggie Burger
Flavor veggie burger topped with Jack cheese, caramelized onions, and sauteed mushrooms.
ENTREES
Baked Haddock
Topped with our seasoned bread crumbs and drizzled with house made beurre-blanc sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and steamed asparagus.
Baked Scallops
Topped with our seasoned bread crumbs and drizzled with house made beurre-blanc sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and steamed asparagus.
Bolognese Rustica
Hearty meat sauce slow simmered with Angus beef and sweet sausage. Finished with shaved Parmesan cheese.
Chicken and Artichoke Piccata
Tender Chicken breast panseared with capers and articoke hearts in a zesty white wine and lemon sauce.
Chicken Parmesan
Our take on the classic. Severd over spaghetti.
Crispy Fish 'N Chips
Fresh haddock dipped in our special beer batter and fried till crispy. Served with house cut fries, onion rings, coleslaw and tarter sauce.
Filet Mignon*
Tender 7oz filet griled till your liking and topped with a mushroom brandy cream sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Mango Swordfish
Fresh Swordfish steak blackened with Cajun spice and grilled over an open flame. Topped with a sweet and spicy mango-pineapple salsa. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Mediterranean Squash
Roasted spaghetti squash sauteed with chick peas and fresh basil in our own marinara sauce. Finished with Feta cheese crumbles.
Mushroom & Chicken Ravioli
Chicken medallions pan seared with asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and baby spinach in a pesto cream sauce. Tossed over wild mushroom stuffed ravioli with shaved Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
Orange-Dijon Salmon*
Fresh Salmon grilled with a zesty orange glaze. Served with rice pilaf and sauteed spinach.
Penne alla Vodka
Chicken medallions pan seared with Parma Proscuitto, asparagus, and cherry tomatoes in a vodka cream sauce tossed over penne pasta.
Pesto Squash
Roasted spaghetti squash sauteed with cherry tomatoes and green peas in creamy basil pesto sauce. Finished with shaved Parmesan cheese.
Sachem Rib Eye*
14oz Seasoned boneless ribeye steak grilled to your liking and topped with herb butter. Your choice of 2 sides.
Shepherd's Pie
Ground Black Angus beef slow braised with sweet corn and English peas. Topped with house made mashed potatoes and baked until golden brown.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Black Angus house made meatballs served over al dente spaghetti tossed in our own marinara sauce. Topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
Tavern Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with our Tahini sauce. Served with house made rice pilaf and vegetable.
Tavern Tips*
A local favorite! Tender Black Angus steak tips marinated in our house special steak sauce. Grfilled to your liking and served with your choice of 2 sides.
Turkey Tips
Grilled over an open flame and smothered in our sweet and spicy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
FLATBREADS
Black and Blue*
White pizza with grilled steak tips, blue cheese crumbles, sliced Gala apple, baby spinach, red onion, bacon crumbles, and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken & Artichoke
Red sauce, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers, grape tomatoes, Monterey Jack and Mozzarella cheeses.
Chicken Margherita
Red sauce, fresh Mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, and chopped fresh basil.
Fig & Procuitto
Caramelized onions, sliced figs, imported Parma Proscuitto, Gorgonzola and Mozzarella cheeses.
Formaggio
House tomato sauce, specialty cheeses. Crispy thin crust.
Parmesan Truffle
White pizza with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh thyme, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses. Drizzle of white truffle oil.
Pulled Pork
House made pulled pork, red onion, baby arugula, mixed cheeses.
Rustic Meatball
Red sauce, sliced house meatballs, shredded Mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.
Sweet Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
White pizza with chopped broccoli rabe, sliced sweet sausage, cherry tomatoes, Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle of red pepper flakes.
PIZZA
Arugula-Parmesan
Sachem Classic topped with baby arugula, cracked black pepper, shaved Parmesan cheese, drizzle of Balsamic glaze.
BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, diced red peppers, and mixed cheeses.
Buff Chix Pizza
Spicy buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast, Blue cheese crumbles, and shredded Mozzarella.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
White pizza with grilled chicken, crispy bacon bits, homemade Ranch dressing, and shredded Mozzarella cheese. Finished with diced scallions.
Eggplant Parmesan
House tomato sauce, hand breaded eggplant slices, Ricotta and Mozzarella cheeses. Fresh basil.
Margherita
House tomato sauce, fresh whole milk Mozzarella, sliced tomato, and chopped fresh basil.
Meat Lovers
House tomato sauce, sliced meatballs, sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, crispy bacon bits, and shredded Mozzarella cheese.
Sachem Classic
House tomato sauce, specialty cheeses. Hand tossed crust.
Tavern Tip Pizza*
Grilled Steak tips, caramelzied onions, sauteed mushrooms, and shredded Mozzarella cheese.
Tomato-Basil Pesto
Basil pine-nut pesto, Ricotta cheese, sliced tomatoes, and shredded Mozzarella cheese
Verde Veggie
Basil pine-nut pesto, Ricotta cheese, sliced tomatoes, and shredded Mozzarella cheese
SIDES
Side Asparagus
Side Baby Carrots - Maple
Side Baby Carrots - Plain
Side Broccoli
Side Brussel Sprouts
Side Coleslaw
Side French Fries
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Onion Rings
Side Rice Pilaf
Side Spinach
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tater Tots
Sub Caesar Salad
Sub Tavern Tavern
KID'S
K-Chicken Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar topped with our grilled chicken
K-Fish N' Chips
Fresh haddock fried 'till golden brown. Served with house made tartar sauce.
K-Grilled Cheese
A classic grilled cheese made with American Cheese and your choice of bread.
k-Hot Dog
Served on a grilled split top roll
K-Mac-N-Cheese
Creamy and homemade, topped with buttery crumbs.
K-Pasta Butter
Elbow pasta drizzled with melted butter
K-Pasta Sauce
Elbow pasta tossed in our house marinara sauce
K-Sachem Jr. Burger*
A kid's sized Angus beef burger grilled to your liking. Add toppings if you like.
K-Spaghetti & Meatball
Homemade meatball served over spaghetti tossed in our house marinara sauce
K-Tavern Tenders
3 Hand breaded white meat chicken tenders served with honey mustard for dipping.
K-Tavern Tips*
Kid's size portion of our famous steak tips grilled to your liking.
DESSERT
Brownie Sundae
A Tavern favorite! Grandma Covino's homemade brownie, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream.
K-Sundae
Kid size sundae with whipped cream and hot fudge.
Lemon Pudding Cake
Light and refreshing, served warm with vanilla ice cream.
Molten Lava Cake
Decadent chocolate cake served warm with a gooey center. Vanilla ice cream on the side.
New York Cheesecake
Classic cheesecake served with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
Scoop of Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Rich pudding served warm with vanilla ice cream.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Casual Tavern Food With Specialty Dishes, Craft Beers, Wines and Spirits
32 Waterfield Road, Winchester, MA 01890