Black Label Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

683 Old Country Rd

Westbury, NY 11590

Popular Items

Black Label Burger
Fries
Red Label Burger

Burgers

Black Label Burger

$8.60

USDA Prime Beef, american Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, label sauce, potato bun

Red Label Burger

$10.55

USDA Prime Beef, pepperjack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, spicy mayo, potato bun

Yellow Label Burger

$10.65

USDA Prime Beef, homemade fried mac n cheese patty, lettuce, tomato, potato bun

White Label Burger

$10.80

USDA Prime Beef, swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, mushroom, lettuce, mayo, english muffin

Blue Label Burger

$10.80

USDA Prime Beef, blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, english muffin

Orange Label Burger

$9.35

Grilled or Fried chicken, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato bun

Green Label Burger

$8.60

Black bean veggie patty, sliced avocado, roasted red pepper, lettuce, tomato, potato bun

Gray Label Burger

$9.55

All natural turkey patty, white cheddar, sliced avocado, homemade cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato, potato bun,

Kids Cheeseburger Meal

$10.75

Served with fries and soda. For children 12 and under

Hot Dogs

Classic Dog

$6.50

Wagyu beef hot dog, sweet relish, chopped tomato, chopped onion, mustard

Spicy Dog

$7.35

Wagyu beef hot dog, jalapenos, bacon bits, chipotle ketchup

Bacon Cheese Dog

$7.80

Wagyu beef hot dog, cheese sauce, bacon bits

Kids Hot Dog Meal

$9.50

Served with fries and soda. For children 12 and under

Fries

Fries

$3.85

Served with a side of our signature label sauce

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Served with a side of a homemade marshmallow dipping sauce

Truffle Fries

$6.50

Tossed with white truffle oil, topped with grated romano and parley

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Topped with homemade cheese sauce

Chocolate Fries

$5.15

Topped with hershey's dark chocolate and our marshmallow sauce

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.50

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, olive, onion, Italian dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine, grated romano, shaved parmesan, seasoned croutons, Caesar dressing on the side

Farm Salad

$7.95

Spring mix, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, sliced almonds, dried cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette on the side

Shakes

Vanilla

$6.25

Chocolate

$6.25

Strawberry

$6.25

Mint

$6.25

Black & White

$6.25

Salted Caramel

$7.35

PB&J

$7.35

Oreo

$7.35

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.35

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$7.35

Floats

Root Beer Float

$7.25

Boylan root beer, vanilla ice cream

Orange Creamsicle Float

$7.25

Boylan orange, vanilla ice cream

Black Cherry Float

$7.25

Boylan black cherry, chocolate ice cream

Vanilla Creme Float

$7.25

Boylan crème, vanilla ice cream

Strawberry Creme Float

$7.25

Boylan crème, strawberry ice cream

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$7.00

NA Bev

Fountain Soda

$2.85

Bottled Water

$2.00

Boylan Creme

$3.25

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.25

Boylan Orange

$3.25

Boylan Rootbeer

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

sign up for rewards today by copying and pasting the link below https://www.toasttab.com/black-label-burgers/rewardsSignup

Location

683 Old Country Rd, Westbury, NY 11590

Directions

Gallery
Black Label Burgers image
Black Label Burgers image

