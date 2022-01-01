  • Home
  • /
  • Kyle
  • /
  • Black Oak BBQ - 1119 N Old Hwy 81
Main picView gallery

Black Oak BBQ 1119 N Old Hwy 81

review star

No reviews yet

1119 N Old Hwy 81

Kyle, TX 78640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Entree

Chopped Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$12.50

1/2 lb sandwich

Chopped Brisket Taco

$6.25

1/4 lb Taco

Sausage Link Sandwich

$11.50

1/2 lb sandwich

Sausage Link Wrap

$5.25

1 link

Pimento cheese Sandwich

$4.00

We home make our Pimento Cheese Sandwich served with a side of X.

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.50

1/2 lb sandwich

Smoked Pulled Pork Taco

$5.75

1/4 lb Taco

Sausage Link Sandwich - Jalapeno & Cheese

$11.50

1/2 lb sandwich

Sausage Link Wrap - Jalapeno & Cheese

$5.25

1 link

Turkey Leg

$10.00

Nachos

$12.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.25

Breakfast Taco

$4.25

Brisket 1/4 Lb

$6.25

Brisket 1/2 Lb

$12.50

Brisket 1 Lb

$25.00

Pulled Pork 1/4 Lb

$5.75

Pulled Pork 1/2 Lb

$11.50

Pulled Pork 1 Lb

$23.00

Sausage 1/4 Lb

$5.75

Sausage 1/2 Lb

$11.50

Sausage 1 Lb

$23.00

Plate

$12.50

Side

Red Potato Salad

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

BBQ Beans

$3.50

Chips

$1.25

Chips & Queso

$5.00

8oz

French Fries

$3.50

Fried Okra

$5.00

Onion Strings

$3.00

Smoked Corn

$3.50

Kiddos Entree

Grilled cheese

$4.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

PB&J

$4.00

Dessert

Lemonade Pie Cup

$4.00

Banana Pudding Cup

$4.00

Chocolate Cream Pie Cup

$4.00

Coconut Cream Pie Cup

$4.00

Peanut butter Pie Cup

$4.00

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Beverage

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Mobile Food trailer, serving a Texas style barbecue cuisine, featuring smoked meats and homemade southern sides.

Location

1119 N Old Hwy 81, Kyle, TX 78640

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle - 905 N Old Hwy 81
orange starNo Reviews
905 N Old Hwy 81 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Pizza Leon - Kyle - 147 elmhurst dr
orange starNo Reviews
147 elmhurst dr kyle, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Badassfoods512
orange starNo Reviews
107 E. Center Street Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
22604 interestate 35 kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Abby's Crab Shack - Kyle
orange starNo Reviews
5695 Kyle Parkway Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0019_Kyle TX_I-35
orange star4.6 • 562
20471 I-35 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kyle

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Kyle
orange star4.6 • 1,146
856 Kholers Crossing, Suite 305 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0019_Kyle TX_I-35
orange star4.6 • 562
20471 I-35 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Papa Jack's - Kyle
orange star4.0 • 1
108 W Center St Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Papa Jack's
orange star4.0 • 1
108 W Center St Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kyle
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston