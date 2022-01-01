Black Oak BBQ 1119 N Old Hwy 81
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a Mobile Food trailer, serving a Texas style barbecue cuisine, featuring smoked meats and homemade southern sides.
Location
1119 N Old Hwy 81, Kyle, TX 78640
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle - 905 N Old Hwy 81
No Reviews
905 N Old Hwy 81 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kyle
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Kyle
4.6 • 1,146
856 Kholers Crossing, Suite 305 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurant