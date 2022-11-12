Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Olive- Louisville 2745 Crittenden Drive

review star

No reviews yet

2745 Crittenden Drive

Louisville, KY 40209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Cheese Lover's Pizza
Meat Lover's Calzone

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Served with homemade marinara sauce.

Cheesy Bread

$6.99

Add Pepperoni $2. Served with homemade marinara sauce.

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$7.99

Served with homemade marinara sauce.

Italian Bruschetta

$7.99

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Served with homemade pomodoro sauce.

Tomato Caprese

$7.99

Fresh mozzarella, basil balsamic glaze.

Shrimp & Calamari Fried

$13.99

Served with homemade pomodoro sauce.

Shrimp Pesto

$7.99Out of stock

Wings

$10.99

Mild • Medium Hot. Served with celery.

Sampler Platter

$13.99

Calamari, Mozzarella sticks, fried ravioli

Onion Rings

$7.99

Served with homemade pink sauce

Mussels Italiano

$13.99

Butter mushrooms served with homemade pink sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.99

A blend of spinach, artichokes hearts and cheese. Served with garlic breadsticks.

Salads

We have crispy fresh salad with your choice of dressing. Dressings: Creamy Italian, Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, French, Caesar, Thousand island, Balsamic.

Steak Garden Salad

$14.99

Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers.

Grilled Salmon Garden Salad

$16.99

Mushrooms, cucumbers, black olives, and tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Topped with a grilled chicken.

Mediterranean Vegetable Salad

$12.99

Grilled seasonal vegetables