Black Olive Mediterranean Cuisine 3101 Hoyt Ave

No reviews yet

3101 Hoyt Ave

Everett, WA 98201

Main Menu

Salad

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olive, feta cheese, tzatziki and Greek dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine, seasoned croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, parmesan cheese, balsamic dressing.

Soup

Avgolemono Cup

Avgolemono Cup

$5.00

Chicken, rice, lemon juice, egg broth

Avgolemono Bowl

Avgolemono Bowl

$8.00

Chicken, rice, lemon juice, egg broth

Appetizers

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$6.00

Mediterranean seasoning, feta cheese, special fry sauce.

Tzatziki & pita

$6.00

Cucumber yogurt sauce, serve with warm pita.

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$6.00

Chickpea puree, Tahini, Garlic, EVO oil.

Babaganoush & Pita

$6.00

traditional smoked eggplant and tahini served with warm pita bread

Dolmas

Dolmas

$5.00

4 grape leaves rolled with rice, onions and spices served with a side of tzatziki sauce

Falafel

$5.00

4 falafel balls and a side of tzatziki sauce

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$7.00

2 Phyllo dough filled with spinach and feta cheese served with tzatziki sauce

Sandwiches

Beef and Lamb Gyro Sandwich

Beef and Lamb Gyro Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Beef & Lamb with tomato, lettuce, onions, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce in pita bread

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast with tomato, lettuce, onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce in pita bread

Caesar Salad Gyro

Caesar Salad Gyro

$9.00

Your choice of beef and lamb, chicken, in pita bread and topped with Caesar salad

Falafel Gyro

Falafel Gyro

$9.00

Deep fried garbanzo beans and dry vegetables with tomato, lettuce, onions, cucumbers, tzatziki, feta cheese in pita bread(can make vegan upon request)

Plates

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$14.00

Grilled beef and lamb mix served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce and Greek salad

Chicken kabob

$14.00

One skewer of grilled chicken breast served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

Beef kabob

$14.00

One skewer of grilled tenderloin beef served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

Lamb kabob

$16.00

One skewer of lamb served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

Koobideh kabob(ground beef kabob)

Koobideh kabob(ground beef kabob)

$12.95

One skewer of ground beef kabob served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

Shrimp kabob

Shrimp kabob

$14.00

One skewer of shrimp kabob served with basmati rice, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Greek salad

Veggie Plate

$13.00

Sides

Olives

$2.00

2oz cup

Pita Bread

$2.00

one pita

Tzatziki

$2.00

dipping cup

Hummus

$2.00

dipping cup

Babaganoush

$2.00

dipping cup

Feta cheese

$2.00

Koobideh Skewer

$6.00

1 skewer of meat

Chicken Skewer

$7.00

1 skewer of meat

Shrimp Skewer

$6.00

1 skewer of meat

Lamb Skewer

$7.00

1 skewer of meat

Beef Skewer

$7.00

1 skewer of meat

Gyro Meat

$6.00

1 skewer of meat

Fries Sauce

$1.00

Add Grilled Tomato

$1.00

Rice

$5.00

Desserts

Baklava

$3.50

Phyllo pastry, pistachios, walnuts, honey syrup

Chocolate mousse cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Lady fingers, mascarpone cheese

Drinks

Can of Soda

Can of Soda

$1.50
Bottle of Soda

Bottle of Soda

$2.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Snapple

Snapple

$2.50
Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$1.50
Prier

Prier

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Black Olive Mediterranean cuisine is family owned and family-friendly restaurant in downtown Everett, WA. We are open for lunch and dinner and serve a number of delicious Mediterranean meals. Whether you're looking for a small plate or cup of soup with salad, perhaps a unique sandwich or a plate of lamb kabob - we have it all and you can finish your meal with a delectable dessert; one reviewer called our Baklava "the best in Everett", and who are we to argue? :) We're open 6 days a week (closed on Sunday), from 11:00 am until 8:00 pm. Enjoy your meal in peace and comfort, served by always courteous and attentive servers. Our job is to make your day just a little bit better by serving you quality Mediterranean dishes, striving to do better with every visit. Come, dine with us!

Location

3101 Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201

Directions

