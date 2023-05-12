Black Olive Mediterranean Cuisine 3101 Hoyt Ave

Restaurant info

Black Olive Mediterranean cuisine is family owned and family-friendly restaurant in downtown Everett, WA. We are open for lunch and dinner and serve a number of delicious Mediterranean meals. Whether you're looking for a small plate or cup of soup with salad, perhaps a unique sandwich or a plate of lamb kabob - we have it all and you can finish your meal with a delectable dessert; one reviewer called our Baklava "the best in Everett", and who are we to argue? :) We're open 6 days a week (closed on Sunday), from 11:00 am until 8:00 pm. Enjoy your meal in peace and comfort, served by always courteous and attentive servers. Our job is to make your day just a little bit better by serving you quality Mediterranean dishes, striving to do better with every visit. Come, dine with us!