Black Pearl Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

404 Plainsboro Road

Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanadas
Latte
Vegan Delight

Hot Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

Black coffee

Latte

Latte

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Americano

Americano

Hot Chocolate

Chai

Indian tea made with of a mix of spices boiled to perfection. Vanilla added for sweetener. Can be unsweetend if requested.

Matcha

Matcha

High-grade Japanese green tea grounds into powder form, whisked into hot water. Steamed milk added.

Hot Tea

Espresso

Espresso

Macchiato

Macchiato

Cortado

Cortado

Affogato

$7.00

2 Ice cream scoops, with 2 shots of espresso

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Iced Coffee

Iced Americano

$4.00

16oz with Four shots of espresso

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

Lava Latte

$6.00
Frappuccino

Frappuccino

$5.75

2 shots of espresso, choice of milk, whipped cream, and sweetener/flavor. All blnded up with ice to perfection

American Frappe

$4.50

2 Shots of espresso and condensed milk blended up with ice

Crushed Iced Drink

Watermelon Crushed Ice

Watermelon Crushed Ice

$5.00

Watermelon chunks blended up with ice to create a a natural slushy

Papaya Crushed Ice

Papaya Crushed Ice

$5.00

Papaya chunks blended up with ice to create a a natural slushy

Mango Crushed Ice

Mango Crushed Ice

$5.00

Mango chunks blended up with ice to create a a natural slushy

Strawberry Crush Ice

Strawberry Crush Ice

$5.00

Strawberry chunks blended up with ice to create a a natural slushy

Passion Fruit Crushed Ice

$5.00

Passion Fruit blended up with ice to create a a natural slushy

Mixed Berries with Kale and Spinach Crushed Ice

$5.00

Mixed Berries with Kale and Spinach blended up with ice to create a a natural slushy

Bottle Drinks

Smart Water 1L

$2.75
Naked Juice. Small

Naked Juice. Small

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Apple Juice

$1.75
Bai

Bai

$2.25

Pelligrino Bottle

$2.25
Pellegrino Can

Pellegrino Can

$1.95

Cold Brew-Lacome

$4.25

Poland Spring Water

$1.00

Spindrift

$1.00

Juice and Tea

Orange Juice

$7.00

Freshly squeezed orange juice

Iced Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea with hints of mint and lemon

Thai Iced Tea

$4.75

Brewed thai black tea, with a touch of condensed milk.

Citrus Tea

$4.00

Mango Chunks with lemon juice sweetened to perfection

Sprint Tea

$4.00

Earl Grey tea with lavender and strawberry

Milk Tea

$3.75

Refreshing flavored iced tea with oreo crumbles at the bottom, Milk is mixed with a tea base, fruits, and flavored syrups.

Lemonade

$4.00

Freshly squeezed lemons, sweetened with cane sugar simple syrup and blended up with ice.

Protein Shake

$6.50

2 Scoops of orgain protein, your choice of milk, light ice for consistency, and fruit of your choice blended up to perfection.

Iced Chai

Indian tea made with of a mix of spices boiled to perfection. Vanilla added for sweetener. Can be unsweetend if requested.

The Bites

Pappy's Masala Bites

3 Baked bites. Egg whites, sautéed onions, green chili, masala spices, havarti cheese, and cilantro.

Sunrise Bites

3 Baked bites. Egg whites, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and muenster cheese with hints of olive oil.

Pimiento Bites

Pimiento Bites

3 Baked bites. Egg whites, mixed peppers, and a touch of butter

Mischief Bites

3 Baked bites. Egg whites, chives, fresh jalapeños, smoked mozzarella cheese, and olive pepper bruschetta.

Pesto Bites

Pesto Bites

3 Baked bites. Egg whites, pesto sauce, smoked Swiss cheese, and roasted red peppers with a touch of butter.

The Sandwiches

Nana's Toast

Nana's Toast

$6.50

Multigrain toast with plain cream cheese, sliced cucumbers, and shaved carrots topped off with a homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Vegan Delight

Vegan Delight

$7.50

Bagel or toast with avocado spread, sliced cucumbers, and shaved carrots topped off with a homemade vinaigrette dressing.

The Pearl

The Pearl

$13.50

Multigrain toast with a homemade avocado spread, smoked salmon topped off with a tangy homemade dressing.

Meatlovers

$7.50

Two baked eggs served with pork roll, bacon, and ham in a freshly baked 6in roll.

CBLT

$6.00

Canadian bacon, lettuce, and tomato served in a freshly baked 6in roll.

Nova Sandwich

Nova Sandwich

$12.00

Bagel of your choice with plain cream cheese and smoked salmon topped off with capers.

Salami Delight

$6.50

Beef salami, sliced tomato, havarti cheese, and a drizzle of pesto sauced mixed with pepper paste in a freshly baked 6in roll.

Atun Sandwich

Atun Sandwich

$8.00

White meat tuna, lettuce, tomato, and cucumbers on a freshly baked 6in roll.

Bagel W/ Butter

$2.50

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$3.00

Egg and Cheese on a Croissant

$5.00

Egg Sandwich

$3.75

Bacon

$2.75

Turkey & Bacon Sandwich

$11.50

Avocado, butter lettuce, shredded mozzarella, crispy bacon, sliced roast turkey, and sriracha mayo in a jalapeno cheese wrap.

Lemon Rice Soup

$7.50

Bakery

Croissants

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$5.00Out of stock

Danish

$3.75

Dry Bagel

$1.50

Caramel 3 Leches

$4.50Out of stock

Muffins

$3.00

Banana Nut Bread

$2.00

Biscotti

$5.50

Mini Pastries

$3.50

Cranberry & Raisin Scone

$3.50

Giant Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$3.25

Peanut Butter Chunk Cookies

$3.25

Oatmeal N Raisin Cookies

$3.25

Torta Della Nonna

$5.50

Big Pastries (Pies)

$7.00Out of stock
Pan de Bono (Gluten Free)

Pan de Bono (Gluten Free)

$1.75Out of stock

Colombian Cheese Puffs

Chocolate Souffle

$4.50

Cranberry Rolls

$4.00

Scones

$4.00Out of stock
Mini Doughnuts

Mini Doughnuts

Sugar Doughnuts

Waffle

Waffle

$3.00

Almondine

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Raspberry

$6.50

Tiramisu

$5.00Out of stock

Gelato

Guava & Mango Flute

$5.50

Limoncello Flute

$5.50

Mixed Berry Flute

$5.50

Hazelnut & Chocolate Flute

$5.00

Coppa Spagnolla

$5.50

Coppa Yogurt and Berries

$5.00

Coppa Stracciatella

$5.00

Coppa Strawberry and Caramel

$5.50

Coppa Pistachio

$5.00

Creme Brûlée

$5.50

Raspberry and Cream W Pistachios mini cup

$5.50

Coppa Mascarpone

$5.50

Coppa Limoncello Di Sorrento mini cup

$5.50

Coppa Mascarpone and Strawberry

$5.50

Bomba

$4.00

Pistachio Tartufo

$4.00

Capuccino Swirl

$3.50

Spumoni Bomba

$4.00

Strawberry & Mascarpone TO GO cups

$4.00

Triple Chocolate TO GO cups

$4.00

Other

Lemon Rice Soup

$7.50

Oatmeal

$3.50

Oatmeal with brown sugar topped off with dried cranberries and shaved nuts.

Yogurt

$1.75

Granola Bars

$1.50

Fruits

Empanadas

Empanadas

Empanadas

Corn dough based empanadas filled with either chicken or beef, potato and cilantro. Served with a side of pico de gallo.

Merchandise

Long sleeve shirts

$25.00

Short Sleeve shirts

$23.00Out of stock

Colombian coffee 1 lb

$16.00

Stumptown Coffee 1lb

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Modern coffee house with imported coffee beans from all over the world. Delicacies with home baked pastries. Fresh, Healthy, and Tasty.

404 Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536

