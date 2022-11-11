- Home
Black Pearl Seafood and Grill
No reviews yet
12848 Day st
Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Appetizer
Calamari Fritte
Calamary lightly pan fried, cherry peppers, garlic butter, jalapenos,
Sweet and Sour Asian Shrimp
Shrimp lightly pan bread, ginger sweet and sour sauce, sesame seeds, scallions, siracha Aioli
Zucchine Fritte
zucchini fritte w/ panko breaded, parmesan cheese, lemon aioli.
Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp lightly pan fried + sweet and sour sauce +sweet coconut.
Poke Nachos
Raw Tuna won ton chips, siracha aioli, seaweed, cilantro, serrano peppers, Scallions.
Shrimp Tacos Combo
Blue Corn Tortilla + shrimp lightly Breaded+ Coleslaw + Cucumber +chipotle sauce w/ side of French fries.
Fish Tacos Combo
Blue Corn Tortilla + fish lightly Breaded+ Coleslaw + Cucumber +chipotle sauce w/ side of French fries.
Jalapeno Parmesan Fries
fried fries, garlic, butter, jalapeno, cilantro.
Cold Seafood Menu
Seafood Tower
Rare Shrimp, salmon, scallops, ahi tuna, red onion, avocado, cooked octopus served with a Red Guajillo Sauce. W/ Side of chips.
Fish Strips Ceviche
White fish strips cooked w/lime juice, red onion, cilantro, habanero peppers, Avocado. + side of corn chips.
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp cooked, lime juice, red onion, cilantro, Jalapeno, Tomato, Tomato Juice, Avocado. + side of corn chips.
Mix Seafood Ceviche
Shrimp & Octopus & White Fish cooked, lime juice, red onion, cilantro, Jalapeno, Tomato, Tomato Juice, Avocado. + side of corn chips.
House Specialties
Grilled New York Steak
Grill New York Steak Served with two Sides.
Deep Fried Whole Fish
Fried hold Tilapia fish , served with two sides.
Grilled Red Snapper
Jumb Shrimp Skewer
Grill Jumbo Shrimp, Red Onion, Squash Zucchini, Chimichurri Sauce. Came w/2 sides.
Fish and Chips
Lightly Breaded Alaskan Cod Fish Strips + Coleslaw +Fries.
Mussels with Spicy Chorizo
Mussels, Pork Chorizo, White wine, Clam Juice, Lemon Juice, Butter. + Garlic Bread
Agua Chiles
Raw Shrimp Cooked with Special Green Sauce, Red Onion, Cucumber, Avocado. + Side of Corn Chips
Citrus Glaze Salmon
Grill citrus glazed salmon, + 2 sides.
Melts
Rolls
Black Pearl Roll
Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, Crab meat, Avocado, Soy Glaze, Siracha Aioli, Crispy Garlic, Seaweed. Sesame seed.
California Roll
Crab Meat, Avocado, Cucumber, Siracha Aioli, Soy Glaze, Seaweed, Sesame seed.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Seaweed, Sesame seed.
Salad
Mexican Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Avocado Caesar Dressing, Corn Tortilla Strips, Feta Cheese.
Citrus Quinoa Salad
Quina, Citrus Segments, Citrus Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Mint.
Spinach and Strawberry Salad
Baby Spinach, Apple, Strawberry, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette, Candy pecans.