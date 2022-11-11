Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Pearl Seafood and Grill

12848 Day st

Moreno Valley, CA 92553

Shrimp Tacos Combo
Sweet and Sour Asian Shrimp
Mix Seafood Ceviche

Appetizer

Calamari Fritte

$16.00

Calamary lightly pan fried, cherry peppers, garlic butter, jalapenos,

Sweet and Sour Asian Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp lightly pan bread, ginger sweet and sour sauce, sesame seeds, scallions, siracha Aioli

Zucchine Fritte

$13.00

zucchini fritte w/ panko breaded, parmesan cheese, lemon aioli.

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp lightly pan fried + sweet and sour sauce +sweet coconut.

Poke Nachos

$16.50

Raw Tuna won ton chips, siracha aioli, seaweed, cilantro, serrano peppers, Scallions.

Shrimp Tacos Combo

$12.00

Blue Corn Tortilla + shrimp lightly Breaded+ Coleslaw + Cucumber +chipotle sauce w/ side of French fries.

Fish Tacos Combo

$12.00

Blue Corn Tortilla + fish lightly Breaded+ Coleslaw + Cucumber +chipotle sauce w/ side of French fries.

Jalapeno Parmesan Fries

$10.00

fried fries, garlic, butter, jalapeno, cilantro.

Cold Seafood Menu

Seafood Tower

$28.00

Rare Shrimp, salmon, scallops, ahi tuna, red onion, avocado, cooked octopus served with a Red Guajillo Sauce. W/ Side of chips.

Fish Strips Ceviche

$11.00

White fish strips cooked w/lime juice, red onion, cilantro, habanero peppers, Avocado. + side of corn chips.

Shrimp Ceviche

$11.00

Shrimp cooked, lime juice, red onion, cilantro, Jalapeno, Tomato, Tomato Juice, Avocado. + side of corn chips.

Mix Seafood Ceviche

$12.00

Shrimp & Octopus & White Fish cooked, lime juice, red onion, cilantro, Jalapeno, Tomato, Tomato Juice, Avocado. + side of corn chips.

House Specialties

Grilled New York Steak

$25.00

Grill New York Steak Served with two Sides.

Deep Fried Whole Fish

$20.00

Fried hold Tilapia fish , served with two sides.

Grilled Red Snapper

$20.00
Jumb Shrimp Skewer

$19.00

Grill Jumbo Shrimp, Red Onion, Squash Zucchini, Chimichurri Sauce. Came w/2 sides.

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Lightly Breaded Alaskan Cod Fish Strips + Coleslaw +Fries.

Mussels with Spicy Chorizo

$19.00

Mussels, Pork Chorizo, White wine, Clam Juice, Lemon Juice, Butter. + Garlic Bread

Agua Chiles

$19.00

Raw Shrimp Cooked with Special Green Sauce, Red Onion, Cucumber, Avocado. + Side of Corn Chips

Citrus Glaze Salmon

$20.00

Grill citrus glazed salmon, + 2 sides.

Melts

Salmon Melt

$22.00

Texas Bread, Atlantic Salmon, Tomato, Avocado, White Cheddar, thousand island

Tuna Melt

$19.00

Texas Bread, Tuna Salad, Avocado, Tomato, White Cheddar, Thousand Island

Patty Melt

$16.00

Texas Bread, Beef Patty, Tomato, Avocado, White Cheddar, thousand island

Rolls

Black Pearl Roll

$13.00

Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, Crab meat, Avocado, Soy Glaze, Siracha Aioli, Crispy Garlic, Seaweed. Sesame seed.

California Roll

$11.00

Crab Meat, Avocado, Cucumber, Siracha Aioli, Soy Glaze, Seaweed, Sesame seed.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Seaweed, Sesame seed.

Salad

Mexican Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Avocado Caesar Dressing, Corn Tortilla Strips, Feta Cheese.

Citrus Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Quina, Citrus Segments, Citrus Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Mint.

Spinach and Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Baby Spinach, Apple, Strawberry, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette, Candy pecans.

sides

Ginger rice

$3.50

Brown rice

$3.50

Quinoa

$3.50

Seasonal vegetables

$3.50
Parmesan Fries

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Vegan menu

Tofu Vegetable Stir Fry

$15.00

Cauliflower Ceviche

$9.00

Tofu Ceviche

$9.00
Asian BBQ cauliflower

$10.00

protein add on

add Salmon

$9.00
add Shrimp

$8.00
add Chicken

$8.00
add Steak

$9.00

kids menu

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Desserts

Churros

$13.00

Brownie with Ice cream

$13.00