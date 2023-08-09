Lunch at the Tiki Bar

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Six wings deep fried to a crispy finish tossed in your choice of sauce.

Mix & Match Tacos

Mix & Match Tacos

Soft flour tortilla, cilantro, and white onion with your choice of protein.

Shrimp & Hush Puppies

$13.00

6 Gulf Coast shrimp tossed in ‘Late Night Lobster’ dry rub with old-fashioned southern hush puppies

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

All-American grilled cheese sandwich on white bread Try the Spaghetti Grilled Cheese: Pasta with melted mozzarella & house red sauce on toasted white bread

Seared Salmon Rice Bowl

Seared Salmon Rice Bowl

$14.00

Jasmine rice, cucumber, carrots, red onion, avocado, kimchi, sweet soy glaze. Try it with grilled chicken, tofu or shrimp!

GG's Cheese Steak Sandwich

GG's Cheese Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Sautéed peppers and onions, melted provolone, nacho cheese, crumbled Doritos Make it a Chicken Philly!

Black Angus Beef Pastrami Dip

$16.00Out of stock

Shaved this pastrami with provolone cheese on a toasted demi baguette.

Turkey & Pulled Pork Cubano

Turkey & Pulled Pork Cubano

$10.00

Smoked turkey breast, house-cured ham, pulled pork, melted swiss, Cuban black bean mayo, yellow mustard, house-made tequila pickles

Roast Beef or Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Roast beef or chicken with lettuce, tomato, provolone, and dukes mayo.

Cold Salad Wrap

$8.50

Choice of chicken, tuna or shrimp salad on a wrap with tomato and lettuce.

Barnyard & Fries

$15.00

Fried chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella and smothered in a beef & pork Italian red sauce, on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Crabby Patty & Fries

Crabby Patty & Fries

$23.00

Jumbo lump crab cake with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce, and a squeeze of lemon, on a toasted Kaiser roll

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$13.00

Our house burger on a warm brioche bun

Side Fries

$5.00
Side Onion Strings

Side Onion Strings

$6.00
Side Hush Puppies

Side Hush Puppies

$7.00

House Salad

$8.00

Crab Cake

$13.00

Ice Cream & Baked Goods

Hyppo Pop

Hyppo Pop

$5.00
Mayday Ice Cream

Mayday Ice Cream

$5.00
Muffin of the Day

Muffin of the Day

$6.00

Baker's choice!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50
Lemon Cookie

Lemon Cookie

$3.50

Banana or Zucchini Bread

$3.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Water & Soda & Juice

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.50
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$3.00
Gold Peak Georgia Peach Tea

Gold Peak Georgia Peach Tea

$3.00
Caddy Shack Peace Tea (Arnold Palmer)

Caddy Shack Peace Tea (Arnold Palmer)

$3.00
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00
Agua Fresca Mango

Agua Fresca Mango

$3.00
Cranberry, Raspberry, Apple Minute Maid

Cranberry, Raspberry, Apple Minute Maid

$3.00
Peach Mango Minute Maid

Peach Mango Minute Maid

$3.00

Honest Kids Juice

$1.00

Beer & Canned Cocktails

Angry Orchard Apple or Mango

Angry Orchard Apple or Mango

$5.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$5.00
Corona Light

Corona Light

$5.00
Cutwater Mango Margarita

Cutwater Mango Margarita

$6.00
Cutwater Rum Punch

Cutwater Rum Punch

$6.00
DL Tilted Tonic Strawberry Seltzer

DL Tilted Tonic Strawberry Seltzer

$4.00

Funky Buddha Floridian Hefeweizen

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00
Michelob Ultra Can

Michelob Ultra Can

$5.00

Nutrl Mango Seltzer

$5.00

Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer

$5.00

Nutrl Raspberry Seltzer

$5.00

Nutrl Watermelon Seltzer

$5.00
Yuengling

Yuengling

$5.00

Mini Bottled Wine

Menage a Trois Red Blend

Menage a Trois Red Blend

$6.00
Sea Glass Sauvignon Blanc

Sea Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00
Woodbridge Chardonnay

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$6.00

Grab & Go Snacks

Chips, Pretzels, Popcorn

$2.00

Cookie or Cracker packs

$1.00

Sour Patch Kids

$1.00