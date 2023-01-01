Main picView gallery

black rabbit saloon 8 Main Road

No reviews yet

8 Main Road

Montville, NJ 07045

Food

Appetizers

Wings

$14.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

Skillet Shrimp

$19.00

BBQ Ribs

$19.00

Hummus

$15.00

Escargots

$17.00

Salads

Caesar

$11.00

Beet Salad

$11.00

Iceberg Lettuce

$13.00

Flatbreads

Margherita FB

$12.00

Meat FB

$15.00

Pear FB

$14.00

Pasta

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

Pappardelle

$25.00

Spaghetti Cacio Pepe

$18.00

Gnocchi

$18.00

Lasagna

$22.00

Pici

$21.00

Entrees

Angus Burger

$18.00

Salmon Burger

$19.00

Eggplant Parm

$20.00

Hanger Steak

$32.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Dessert

Gelato

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Lemon Coconut Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Tuxedo Cake

$9.00

Kids

Kid Meatballs

$12.00

Kid Chicken Fingers & FF

$12.00

Kid Pasta

$12.00

Beverages

NA Bevs

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Lemon Up

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Refill Cranberry

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Refill Ginger Beer

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Milk

$4.50

Saratoga Still BTL

$8.00

Saratoga Sparkling BTL

$8.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.50

Espresso

$5.50

Decaf Espresso

$5.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$6.00

Caffè Americano

$6.00

Caffè Latte

$6.50

Caffè Macchiato

$6.00

Caffè Corretto

$8.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Black Tea

$5.00

Decaf Black Tea

$5.00

Chamomile Tea

$5.00

English Breakfast Tea

$5.00

Earl Grey Tea

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Peppermint Tea

$5.00

Mocktails

Mojito N/A

$7.00

Bloody Mary N/A

$7.00

Apple Margarita N/A

$7.00

Paloma N/A

$7.00

Orange Mule N/A

$7.00

Bartender's Choice N/A

$7.00

Cocktails

Other Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Americano

$10.00

Aviation

$11.00

Bee's Knees

$11.00

Bellini

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$9.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Corpse Revivor #2

$11.00

Cuba Libre

$8.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gin Fizz

$9.00

Godfather

$10.00

Green Tea

$11.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Kamikaze

$11.00

Kir

$12.00

Kir Royal

$12.00

Last Word

$13.00

Lychee-tini

$11.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Martinez

$10.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

New York Sour

$12.00

Paloma

$9.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Paradise

$10.00

Penicillin

$11.00

Pimm's Cup

$11.00

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Pomegranate Martini

$11.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$11.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Sbagliato

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tuxedo

$11.00

Vesper Martini

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Shots

Bazooka Joe Shot

$7.00

Birthday Cake Shot

$7.00

Chocolate Covered Pretzel Shot

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$7.00

Girl Scout Cookie Shot

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Kamikaze Shot

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Red Headed Slut Shot

$7.00

Washington Apple Shot

$7.00

Liquor

Vodka

Vodka (House)

$7.00+

Absolut

$8.00+

Belvedere

$10.00+

Chopin

$9.00+

Effen Yuzu

$9.00+

Figenza

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Grey Goose La Poire

$10.00+

Grey Goose Le Citron

$10.00+

Haku

$9.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Stoli

$9.00+

Stoli Blueberi

$9.00+

Stoli Elite

$13.00+

Stoli O

$9.00+

Stoli Vanil

$9.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

Gin

Gin (House)

$7.00+

Aviation

$8.00+

Butterfly Pea Gin

$11.00+

Beefeater

$8.00+Out of stock

Bluecoat

$9.00+

Botanist

$13.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00+

Brooklyn Gin

$11.00+

Etsu Double Yuzu

$11.00+

Hendrick's

$11.00+

Monkey 47

$17.00+

Roku Suntory

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Tanqueray 10

$11.00+

Rum

Rum (House)

$7.00+

Bacardi

$8.00+

Bacardi 8

$10.00+

Captain Morgan Spiced

$8.00+

Don Q 151

$9.00+

Goslings Black Seal

$8.00+

Leblon

$9.00+

Malibu Coconut

$8.00+

Mount Gay Eclipse

$9.00+

Myers's Dark

$9.00+

Ron Zacapa 23

$13.00+

The Real McCoy 3

$8.00+

Tequila/Mezcal

Tequila (House)

$7.00+

Kelp Tequila

$11.00+

123 Dos Reposado

$13.00+

123 Tres Anejo

$14.00+

123 Uno Blanco

$12.00+

Casa Dragones Blanco

$15.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00+

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$13.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00+

Del Maguey Chichicapa Mezcal

$15.00+

Don Julio 1942

$35.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00+

El Silencio Espadin Mezcal

$10.00+

Jose Cuervo Familia Extra Anejo

$40.00+

Mezcal (House)

$9.00+

Patron Silver

$13.00+

Tres Agaves Reposado

$12.00+

Volcan Cristalino Anejo

$15.00+

Bourbon

Bourbon (House)

$8.00+

Amador

$11.00+

Angel's Envy

$12.00+

Baker's 7

$15.00+

Basil Hayden's

$11.00+

Blanton's

$14.00+

Booker's

$20.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Bulleit

$10.00+

Eagle Rare 10

$10.00+Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$10.00+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00+

Jim Beam Vanilla

$8.00+

Knob Creek

$11.00+

Maker's Mark

$10.00+

Michter's US1

$12.00+

Old Grand-Dad Bonded

$8.00+

Penelope

$11.00+

Penelope Barrel Strength

$15.00+

Rabbit Hole Heigold

$15.00+

Widow Jane 10

$17.00+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$13.00+

Rye Whiskey

Rye (House)

$8.00+

Amador Rye

$14.00+

Angel's Envy Rye

$17.00+

Bulleit Rye

$10.00+

High West Double Rye

$10.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00+

Lot No. 40 Rye

$11.00+Out of stock

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00+

Russel's Reserve Rye

$14.00+

Whistlepig Rye 10

$17.00+

Woodford Reserve Rye

$10.00+

Whiskey

Whiskey (House)

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$10.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Gentleman Jack

$10.00+

Hibiki Harmony

$18.00+

Jack Daniel's

$9.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Misunderstood Ginger Spiced

$9.00+

Red Breast 15

$35.00+

Seagrams 7

$7.00+

Suntory Toki

$10.00+

Tullamore Dew

$10.00+

Wild Turkey Honey

$9.00+

Writer's Tears

$11.00+

Scotch

Ardbeg 10

$15.00+

Balvenie 12 DW

$15.00+

Balvenie 12 SB

$21.00+

Balvenie 14 CRC

$17.00+Out of stock

Caol Ila 12

$15.00+

Chivas 12

$10.00+

Cutty Sark

$8.00+

Dewars

$9.00+

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00+

Glenlivet 12

$12.00+

Glenlivet 14

$14.00+

Glenmorangie 10

$11.00+

Glenmorangie 18

$22.00+

J&B

$8.00+

JW Black

$11.00+

JW Blue

$40.00+

Lagavulin 16

$17.00+Out of stock

Laphroaig 10

$15.00+

Macallan 12 Double Cask

$15.00+

Macallan 12 Sherry Oak

$17.00+

Macallan 15

$22.00+Out of stock

Macallan 18

$45.00+Out of stock

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00+

Oban 14

$17.00+

Cognac/Brandy

Calvados Boulard VSOP

$12.00+

Courvoisier VS

$10.00+

Martell VSOP Blue Swift

$13.00+

Torres Brandy 10

$8.00+

Laird's Applejack

$7.00+

Nardini Grappa Bossano

$10.00Out of stock

Nonino Grappa Chardonnay

$14.00Out of stock

St. George Absinthe

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$7.00+

Aperol

$8.00+

Apple Pucker

$7.00+

Averna

$10.00+

B&B

$10.00+

Baileys

$8.00+

Braulio

$11.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Cardamaro

$8.00+Out of stock

Chambord

$8.00+

Cointreau

$8.00+

Cynar

$8.00+

Disaronno

$9.00+

Drambuie

$10.00+

Fernet Branca

$10.00+

Frangelico

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Green Chartreuse

$11.00+

Jagermeister

$7.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Licor 43

$8.00+

Limoncello

$8.00+

Luxardo Maraschino

$8.00+

Marie Brizard Anisette

$8.00+

Nonino Quintessentia Amaro

$12.00+

Peach Schnapps

$7.00+

Rumchata

$9.00+

Sambuca Meletti

$8.00+

Sambuca Romana

$7.00+

Sorrento Pistachio Cream

$8.00+

St. Germain

$10.00+

Yellow Chartreuse

$11.00+Out of stock

Fortified Wine

Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth

$9.00

Carpano Punt e Mes Vermouth

$8.00

Cocchi Vermouth di Torino

$7.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$7.00

Lillet Blanc

$7.00

Fonseca Bin #27 Ruby Port

$12.00

Taylor 10 Tawny Port

$12.00

Taylor 20 Tawny Port

$18.00Out of stock

Warre's Otima 10 Tawny Port

$12.00Out of stock

Madeira Broadbent 5 Reserve

$9.00Out of stock

Beer

Draft

Dft Brix City Saison des jus

$8.00

Dft Coastal Evacuation IPA

$8.00

Dft Cricket Hill Lager

$8.00

Dft Defiant Muddy Creek

$7.00

Dft Firestone Parabola

$10.00

Dft Glenbrook Lewis Morris IIPA

$8.00

Dft Goose Island Bourbon Stout

$12.00

Dft Guinness

$8.00

Dft Icarus Yacht Juice

$8.00

Dft Miller Lite

$6.00

Dft Ommegang Witte

$8.00

Dft Original Sin Black Widow

$8.00Out of stock

Dft Salt & Sea

$8.00

Dft Sloop Juice Bomb

$8.00

Dft Stella

$7.00

Dft Sweet Baby Jesus

$8.00

Dft Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$9.00

Dft Yuengling

$6.00

Dft Montauk Surf Beer

$7.00

Dft Maine Lunch

$8.00

Dft Victory Cloud Walker IPA

$8.00

Dft New Trail Broken Heels IPA

$7.00

Bottled

Bt Budweiser

$6.00

Bt Bud Light

$6.00Out of stock

Bt Coors Light

$6.00

Bt Corona

$7.00

Bt Heineken

$7.00

Bt Heineken 00

$7.00

Bt Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Can PBR

$6.00

Can NA Beer

$6.00

Bt Modelo Epecial

$7.00

Sample

Sample Coastal Evacuation IPA

Sample Defiant Muddy Creek

Sample Equilibrium MC2

Sample Firestone Parabola

Sample Goose Island Bourbon Stout

Sample Icarus Yacht Juice

Sample King Gambrinus

Sample Ludlam Island Watergun & Rainbows

Sample Original Sin Black Widow

Sample Pines Lake Pils

Sample Salt & Sea

Sample Sloop Juice Bomb

Sample Sweet Baby Jesus

Sample Teraboss

Sample Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

White Wine

Glass

GL Bex Riesling

$9.00

GL Albert Bichot Mâcon-Villages

$14.00

GL Indaba Chenin Blanc

$8.00

GL Comte SB

$10.00

GL Rapaura Springs SB

$13.00

GL Regaleali Sicilia

$11.00

GL Terra Alpina PG

$12.00

GL The Beach Rosé

$12.00

GL Wente Chardonnay

$12.00

Bottle

BT Albert Bichot Mâcon-Villages

$48.00

BT The Beach Rosé

$40.00

BT Bex Riesling

$30.00

BT Chateau de Maligny Chablis

$75.00

BT Cloudy Bay SB

$70.00

BT Duckhorn Chardonnay

$70.00

BT Indaba Chenin Blanc

$27.00

BT Le Petit Comte SB

$33.00

BT Mer Soleil Reserve

$55.00

BT Mesa Giunco Vermentino

$40.00

BT Miraval Rosé

$50.00

BT Rapaura Springs SB

$44.00

BT Regaleali Bianco Sicilia

$36.00

BT Santa Margherita PG

$50.00

BT Terra Alpina PG

$40.00

BT Wente Chardonnay

$40.00

Red Wine

Glass

GL Böen PN

$13.00

GL Bolt Cabernet

$10.00

GL Caldora Montepulciano

$11.00

GL Greystone Merlot

$10.00

GL Horseplay Cabernet

$14.00

GL La Jassine Rhône

$11.00

GL Perrière PN

$10.00

GL Rubio Sangiovese

$12.00

Bottle

BT Banfi Cum Laude

$80.00

BT Bolt Cabernet

$33.00

BT Böen PN

$44.00

BT Caldora Montelpulciano

$36.00

BT Caymus Cabernet

$165.00

BT Chateau de Sales Bordeaux

$85.00

BT Daou Cabernet

$55.00

BT Gran Moraine PN

$80.00

BT Greystone Merlot

$33.00

BT Horseplay Cabernet

$48.00

BT La Jassine Rhône

$40.00

BT Lucente Toscana

$55.00

BT Marques de Murrieta Rioja

$60.00

BT Peju Cabernet

$105.00

BT Perrière PN

$33.00

BT Robert Mondavi PN

$70.00

BT Saldo Zinfandel

$60.00

BT San Polo Rubio

$40.00

BT Stags' Leap Petite Sirah

$70.00

Sparkling

Glass

GL prosecco LaLuca

$11.00

Bottle

BT brut rose Lucien Albrecht

$40.00

BT brut prestige Mumm Napa

$50.00

BT champagne Veuve Cliquot Yellow

$110.00

BT prosecco LaLuca

$36.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come as you are!

Location

8 Main Road, Montville, NJ 07045

Directions

