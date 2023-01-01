black rabbit saloon 8 Main Road
No reviews yet
8 Main Road
Montville, NJ 07045
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Pasta
Dessert
Beverages
NA Bevs
Cola
$3.00
Diet Cola
$3.00
Club Soda
$2.50
Lemon Up
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Fruit Punch
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.00
Refill Cranberry
Arnold Palmer
$4.00
Iced Tea
$3.50
Lemonade
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$3.50
Refill Ginger Beer
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Roy Rogers
$3.50
Apple Juice
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Chocolate Milk
$5.00
Milk
$4.50
Saratoga Still BTL
$8.00
Saratoga Sparkling BTL
$8.00
Coffee/Tea
Coffee
$4.00
Decaf Coffee
$4.00
Cappuccino
$6.50
Decaf Cappuccino
$6.50
Espresso
$5.50
Decaf Espresso
$5.50
Double Espresso
$6.00
Decaf Double Espresso
$6.00
Caffè Americano
$6.00
Caffè Latte
$6.50
Caffè Macchiato
$6.00
Caffè Corretto
$8.00
Hot Chocolate
$5.50
Black Tea
$5.00
Decaf Black Tea
$5.00
Chamomile Tea
$5.00
English Breakfast Tea
$5.00
Earl Grey Tea
$5.00
Green Tea
$5.00
Peppermint Tea
$5.00
Mocktails
Cocktails
Other Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$8.00
Americano
$10.00
Aviation
$11.00
Bee's Knees
$11.00
Bellini
$10.00
Brandy Alexander
$9.00
Caipirinha
$12.00
Corpse Revivor #2
$11.00
Cuba Libre
$8.00
Daiquiri
$11.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$9.00
Gin Fizz
$9.00
Godfather
$10.00
Green Tea
$11.00
Harvey Wallbanger
$9.00
Hot Toddy
$9.00
Kamikaze
$11.00
Kir
$12.00
Kir Royal
$12.00
Last Word
$13.00
Lychee-tini
$11.00
Madras
$8.00
Mai Tai
$9.00
Martinez
$10.00
Mint Julep
$9.00
Mudslide
$9.00
New York Sour
$12.00
Paloma
$9.00
Paper Plane
$13.00
Paradise
$10.00
Penicillin
$11.00
Pimm's Cup
$11.00
Pisco Sour
$13.00
Pomegranate Martini
$11.00
Rum Runner
$12.00
Rusty Nail
$11.00
Salty Dog
$8.00
Sazerac
$11.00
Sbagliato
$12.00
Sea Breeze
$8.00
Sex on the Beach
$9.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Tuxedo
$11.00
Vesper Martini
$12.00
Whiskey Sour
$9.00
Shots
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila/Mezcal
Tequila (House)
$7.00+
Kelp Tequila
$11.00+
123 Dos Reposado
$13.00+
123 Tres Anejo
$14.00+
123 Uno Blanco
$12.00+
Casa Dragones Blanco
$15.00+
Casamigos Anejo
$14.00+
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00+
Casamigos Mezcal Joven
$13.00+
Casamigos Reposado
$13.00+
Clase Azul Reposado
$35.00+
Del Maguey Chichicapa Mezcal
$15.00+
Don Julio 1942
$35.00+
Don Julio Blanco
$13.00+
El Silencio Espadin Mezcal
$10.00+
Jose Cuervo Familia Extra Anejo
$40.00+
Mezcal (House)
$9.00+
Patron Silver
$13.00+
Tres Agaves Reposado
$12.00+
Volcan Cristalino Anejo
$15.00+
Bourbon
Bourbon (House)
$8.00+
Amador
$11.00+
Angel's Envy
$12.00+
Baker's 7
$15.00+
Basil Hayden's
$11.00+
Blanton's
$14.00+
Booker's
$20.00+
Buffalo Trace
$9.00+
Bulleit
$10.00+
Eagle Rare 10
$10.00+Out of stock
Elijah Craig
$10.00+
Four Roses Single Barrel
$12.00+
Jim Beam Vanilla
$8.00+
Knob Creek
$11.00+
Maker's Mark
$10.00+
Michter's US1
$12.00+
Old Grand-Dad Bonded
$8.00+
Penelope
$11.00+
Penelope Barrel Strength
$15.00+
Rabbit Hole Heigold
$15.00+
Widow Jane 10
$17.00+
Woodford Reserve
$10.00+
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
$13.00+
Rye Whiskey
Whiskey
Scotch
Ardbeg 10
$15.00+
Balvenie 12 DW
$15.00+
Balvenie 12 SB
$21.00+
Balvenie 14 CRC
$17.00+Out of stock
Caol Ila 12
$15.00+
Chivas 12
$10.00+
Cutty Sark
$8.00+
Dewars
$9.00+
Glenfiddich 12
$12.00+
Glenlivet 12
$12.00+
Glenlivet 14
$14.00+
Glenmorangie 10
$11.00+
Glenmorangie 18
$22.00+
J&B
$8.00+
JW Black
$11.00+
JW Blue
$40.00+
Lagavulin 16
$17.00+Out of stock
Laphroaig 10
$15.00+
Macallan 12 Double Cask
$15.00+
Macallan 12 Sherry Oak
$17.00+
Macallan 15
$22.00+Out of stock
Macallan 18
$45.00+Out of stock
Monkey Shoulder
$11.00+
Oban 14
$17.00+
Cognac/Brandy
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto
$7.00+
Aperol
$8.00+
Apple Pucker
$7.00+
Averna
$10.00+
B&B
$10.00+
Baileys
$8.00+
Braulio
$11.00+
Campari
$8.00+
Cardamaro
$8.00+Out of stock
Chambord
$8.00+
Cointreau
$8.00+
Cynar
$8.00+
Disaronno
$9.00+
Drambuie
$10.00+
Fernet Branca
$10.00+
Frangelico
$8.00+
Grand Marnier
$10.00+
Green Chartreuse
$11.00+
Jagermeister
$7.00+
Kahlua
$8.00+
Licor 43
$8.00+
Limoncello
$8.00+
Luxardo Maraschino
$8.00+
Marie Brizard Anisette
$8.00+
Nonino Quintessentia Amaro
$12.00+
Peach Schnapps
$7.00+
Rumchata
$9.00+
Sambuca Meletti
$8.00+
Sambuca Romana
$7.00+
Sorrento Pistachio Cream
$8.00+
St. Germain
$10.00+
Yellow Chartreuse
$11.00+Out of stock
Fortified Wine
Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth
$9.00
Carpano Punt e Mes Vermouth
$8.00
Cocchi Vermouth di Torino
$7.00
Dolin Dry Vermouth
$7.00
Lillet Blanc
$7.00
Fonseca Bin #27 Ruby Port
$12.00
Taylor 10 Tawny Port
$12.00
Taylor 20 Tawny Port
$18.00Out of stock
Warre's Otima 10 Tawny Port
$12.00Out of stock
Madeira Broadbent 5 Reserve
$9.00Out of stock
Beer
Draft
Dft Brix City Saison des jus
$8.00
Dft Coastal Evacuation IPA
$8.00
Dft Cricket Hill Lager
$8.00
Dft Defiant Muddy Creek
$7.00
Dft Firestone Parabola
$10.00
Dft Glenbrook Lewis Morris IIPA
$8.00
Dft Goose Island Bourbon Stout
$12.00
Dft Guinness
$8.00
Dft Icarus Yacht Juice
$8.00
Dft Miller Lite
$6.00
Dft Ommegang Witte
$8.00
Dft Original Sin Black Widow
$8.00Out of stock
Dft Salt & Sea
$8.00
Dft Sloop Juice Bomb
$8.00
Dft Stella
$7.00
Dft Sweet Baby Jesus
$8.00
Dft Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue
$9.00
Dft Yuengling
$6.00
Dft Montauk Surf Beer
$7.00
Dft Maine Lunch
$8.00
Dft Victory Cloud Walker IPA
$8.00
Dft New Trail Broken Heels IPA
$7.00
Bottled
Sample
Sample Coastal Evacuation IPA
Sample Defiant Muddy Creek
Sample Equilibrium MC2
Sample Firestone Parabola
Sample Goose Island Bourbon Stout
Sample Icarus Yacht Juice
Sample King Gambrinus
Sample Ludlam Island Watergun & Rainbows
Sample Original Sin Black Widow
Sample Pines Lake Pils
Sample Salt & Sea
Sample Sloop Juice Bomb
Sample Sweet Baby Jesus
Sample Teraboss
Sample Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue
White Wine
Glass
Bottle
BT Albert Bichot Mâcon-Villages
$48.00
BT The Beach Rosé
$40.00
BT Bex Riesling
$30.00
BT Chateau de Maligny Chablis
$75.00
BT Cloudy Bay SB
$70.00
BT Duckhorn Chardonnay
$70.00
BT Indaba Chenin Blanc
$27.00
BT Le Petit Comte SB
$33.00
BT Mer Soleil Reserve
$55.00
BT Mesa Giunco Vermentino
$40.00
BT Miraval Rosé
$50.00
BT Rapaura Springs SB
$44.00
BT Regaleali Bianco Sicilia
$36.00
BT Santa Margherita PG
$50.00
BT Terra Alpina PG
$40.00
BT Wente Chardonnay
$40.00
Red Wine
Glass
Bottle
BT Banfi Cum Laude
$80.00
BT Bolt Cabernet
$33.00
BT Böen PN
$44.00
BT Caldora Montelpulciano
$36.00
BT Caymus Cabernet
$165.00
BT Chateau de Sales Bordeaux
$85.00
BT Daou Cabernet
$55.00
BT Gran Moraine PN
$80.00
BT Greystone Merlot
$33.00
BT Horseplay Cabernet
$48.00
BT La Jassine Rhône
$40.00
BT Lucente Toscana
$55.00
BT Marques de Murrieta Rioja
$60.00
BT Peju Cabernet
$105.00
BT Perrière PN
$33.00
BT Robert Mondavi PN
$70.00
BT Saldo Zinfandel
$60.00
BT San Polo Rubio
$40.00
BT Stags' Leap Petite Sirah
$70.00
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come as you are!
Location
8 Main Road, Montville, NJ 07045
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boonton Station 1904 - 202 Myrtle Avenue
No Reviews
202 Myrtle Avenue Boonton, NJ 07005
View restaurant
More near Montville
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Parsippany
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Rockaway
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Morristown
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Montclair
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.