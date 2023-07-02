Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Rail Kitchen + Bar

431 Reviews

$$

6981 El Camino Real

#103

Carlsbad, CA 92009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp

Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp garlic, olive oil, chili de arbol, housemade focaccia

Black Rail 1/2 Burger

Black Rail 1/2 Burger

$20.00

our burger is cooked to the guest’s preferred temperature and served on the brioche bun spread with the black garlic aioli, topped with havarti cheese, crispy pancetta, and the lettuce and tomato. Served with crispy fingerling potatoes topped with garlic aioli

Moroccan Braised Lamb Meatballs

Moroccan Braised Lamb Meatballs

$25.00

Three large meatballs made with a blend of lamb and beef, Moroccan spices, egg and breadcrumbs. They are finished in a harissa tomato sauce and served over basmati rice. The dish is topped with green olives, feta cheese, red onions, and an herb salad.


Bar Favorites & Specials

To-Go Cocktail - Puns and Roses (16 oz)

To-Go Cocktail - Puns and Roses (16 oz)

$40.00

*must be 21 or older to order. All alcohol purchases must be accompanied by food. serves about 4 cocktails. Refreshing and crisp, with a soft floral note. Made with vodka, orange curacao, rose water, lemon, and sumac. To serve, we recommend that you shake well with ice and strain into a martini glass.

To-Go-Cocktail El Camino

$40.00

*must be 21 or older to order. All alcohol purchases must be accompanied by food. serves about 4 cocktails. Herbed and spicy take on a classic margarita. Tequila is infused in house with jalapeños and cilantro, then is combined with agave and fresh lime juice. To serve, we recommend that you shake well with ice and strain into a salted glass.

Shares

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$8.00

Roasted garlic hummus served with house made pita and crudité vegetable

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Fried Brussel sprouts tossed in spices (salt, pepper, chili flakes, cumin, Aleppo, ras al hanout, garlic, onion) topped with pickled shallots, with dill labneh

Vegetable Frito Misto

$14.00

gluten-free chickpea flour coated fried seasonal vegetables served with a calabrian chili aioli and lemon

Grilled Chicken Skewers

Grilled Chicken Skewers

$15.00

4 marinated chicken skewers served with dill labneh and housemade pickled vegetables

Crispy Pork Belly

$14.00

Asian glaze, cucumber salad, sesame seeds, and green onions.

Burrata + Focaccia

$16.00

Housemade pesto, blistered cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze

Angel's Salumi Charcuterie Plate

Angel's Salumi Charcuterie Plate

$18.00

A charcuterie board of lomo, black truffle salami, soppresata, whipped ricotta, marinated olives, cornichons, whole grain mustard, and housemade focaccia

Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp

Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Kino White Mexican Garlic Shrimp garlic, olive oil, chili de arbol, housemade focaccia

Chicken Wings

$14.00

spicy harissa glaze, shaved carrots +celery. feta dipping sauce.

Salads

Little Gems Salad

$12.00

Our version of a Caesar with parmigiano reggiano, achiote dressing, lemon zest, ciabatta croutons

Roasted Beet Carpaccio Salad

$14.00

Beets with cara cara oranges, black radishes, wild arugula, marcona almonds, and a champagne-shallot vinaigrette.

Charred Octopus Salad

$19.00

Mediterranean octopus is marinated in Greek yogurt, olive oil, lemon peel and garlic before being charred on the plancha. On the bottom of the plate is a saffron skordalia (yukon gold potatoes, garlic, saffron, egg yolk, dijon mustard, lemon juice, aleppo pepper and canola oil). The octopus sits on top of a salad of sliced fingerling potatoes, fire roasted cherry tomatoes, arugula, shaved fennel and dressed with an oregano vinaigrette (shallots, greek oregano, red wine vinegar, olive oil).

Wild Arugula + Watercress Salad

$14.00

Pickled peaches, goat cheese, marcona almonds, cara cara oranges, citrus agave vinaigrette

Heirloom Tomato + Burrata Salad

$16.00

Heirloom tomatoes with seasonal fruit, housemade pesto, burrata cheese, crostini, toasted pine nuts, micro greens, sumac dressing Allergens: gluten, nuts, garlic

Flatbreads & Pasta

Tomato Basil Flatbread

Tomato Basil Flatbread

$18.00

Our housemade dough topped with garlic purée, charred tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO, parmesan

Chorizo Salami Flatbread

$19.00

our house made pizza dough topped with marinara sauce, chorizo, salami, feta cheese, red onions, and cilantro.

Housemade Casarecce

Housemade Casarecce

$24.00

The pasta is made in house and is tossed in a traditional roman italian sauce made from red onion, garlic, chili flake, pancetta, and san marzano tomatoes. It is finished with a touch of butter, parm cheese, olive oil, basil, and topped with burrata cheese, micro basil, and parmesan bread crumbs.

Eggplant bolognese

$22.00

Housemade ziti, san marzano tomatoes, onions, celery, carrots, red wine, oregano, basil, parmesan cheese

Housemade Fusilli

$26.00

5 jumbo shrimp sauteed and combined with butter,parmesan reggiano, white wine, chili flakes, broccolini, green beans, charred tomatoes, and lemon zest.

Sandwiches

Black Rail 1/2 Burger

Black Rail 1/2 Burger

$20.00

our burger is cooked to the guest’s preferred temperature and served on the brioche bun spread with the black garlic aioli, topped with havarti cheese, crispy pancetta, and the lettuce and tomato. Served with crispy fingerling potatoes topped with garlic aioli

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Caesar Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$21.00

Chickpea fried chicken breast, romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, housemade caesar dressing, toasted telera roll

Duroc Pork Loin French Dip

Duroc Pork Loin French Dip

$20.00

Spicy mustard, house pickle, havarti, pork jus, toasted telera roll

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$24.00

Chermoula spiced salmon filet, pickled red onions, wild arugula, lemon aioli, housemade focaccia

Lamb Carnitas

Lamb Carnitas

$19.00

2 carnitas, pickled onion, avocado salsa, arugula, blistered cherry tomatoes, poblano crema, house made pita

Large Plates

Moroccan Braised Lamb Meatballs

Moroccan Braised Lamb Meatballs

$25.00

Three large meatballs made with a blend of lamb and beef, Moroccan spices, egg and breadcrumbs. They are finished in a harissa tomato sauce and served over basmati rice. The dish is topped with green olives, feta cheese, red onions, and an herb salad.

Jidori Airline Chicken Breast

$26.00

The Jidori chicken is seasoned with fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme, oregano, garlic, onion, salt and pepper) and roasted in the oven to golden brown. The chicken is served over a mix of farrow, black kale and charred red onion and finished with a tarragon chicken jus.

Whole Branzino

Whole Branzino

$29.00

A one-pound branzino is butterflied and marinated with Mediterranean spices before it is grilled. Served with a walnut-caper salsa and finished with wild arugula and shaved fennel

Hearth Roasted Cauliflower

Hearth Roasted Cauliflower

$26.00

A whole head of cauliflower marinated in Zatar spices. Served with lentils and quinoa, charred tomato salsa, labneh and micro salad

Grilled Salmon

$35.00

7 oz skin on filet of salmon (seasoned with salt and pepper only, and from Patagonia) is grilled and served with a mix of roasted shallots, pea vines, and sugar snap peas with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, fresh herbs. Served with a white truffle pea puree.

Grilled Beef Tenderloin

Grilled Beef Tenderloin

$42.00

7 oz tenderloin, wild mushrooms, roasted shallots, red wine reduction.

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$30.00

Bone in duroc pork chop that has been hous-brined (garlic, dark beer, rosemary + water) and cooked on the grill served over crispy fingerling potatoes topped with a dijon balsamic glaze and a peach chutney *This dish is seasonal. Photo may feature different accompaniments than how it is served.

Grilled New York Steak

10 oz New York steak is seasoned with salt and pepper and grilled. It will be topped with a shallot herb demi-glace. It is served with crispy fingerling potatoes with a house garlic aioli drizzle.

Sides

5 pieces of asparagus that are cooked in the broiler with a garlic confit and parmesan cheese. Served with a charred lemon.

Crispy Potatoes

$9.00

seasoned, crispy fingerling potatoes served with garlic aioli.

Oven-roasted Wild Mushrooms + Shallots

$9.00

Herbed Rice

$9.00

Grilled Broccolini

$9.00

Grilled broccolini topped with preserved lemon, pickled Fresno chilis, and parmesan breadcrumbs

Grilled Asparagus

Desserts

Raspberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Orange Olive Oil Cake

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6981 El Camino Real, #103, Carlsbad, CA 92009

Directions

Gallery
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar image
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar image
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar image
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,143
6985 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Beach Plum Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,287
6971 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Notorious Burgers - Carlsbad
orange star4.0 • 1,394
6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107 Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Tinleaf Holiday 2022
orange starNo Reviews
6985 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - The Beacon
orange starNo Reviews
7740 El Camino RealTenant J Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Pluck United
orange starNo Reviews
2527 Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carlsbad

The Cheesecake Factory
orange star4.4 • 19,345
2525 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Veggie Grill
orange star4.6 • 6,630
965 Palomar Airport Rd Carlsbad, CA 92011
View restaurantnext
Beach Plum Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,287
6971 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,143
6985 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Luna Grill
orange star4.7 • 5,408
2681 Gateway Rd Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Leucadia Pizza Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 5,289
959 Tamarack Ave Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carlsbad
Vista
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston