Black Rail Kitchen + Bar

To-Go-Cocktail El Camino

$40.00

*must be 21 or older to order. All alcohol purchases must be accompanied by food. serves about 4 cocktails. Herbed and spicy take on a classic margarita. Tequila is infused in house with jalapeños and cilantro, then is combined with agave and fresh lime juice. To serve, we recommend that you shake well with ice and strain into a salted glass.