Black River Tavern

Food cooked to order, friends and locals quick with greetings, and drinks to sip while you tap your foot to a few tunes from the jukebox or live music. Grab a table with a sun-soaked view of Lake Michigan and the harbor, and order up some Coastal Cakes and Perch before you ease into a juicy 1/2 lb. burger or Elmer’s ribs. Or step out and try the Ripper Dog, our all-beef hot dog stuffed with cheese, wrapped in bacon, deep fried, and topped with caramelized onions. We have fused family traditions with local favorites backed by a firm belief that a tavern CAN offer family affordable atmosphere while offering wonderful food! With a strong commitment to the revitalization of live music, BRT has an upbeat adult nightlife while offering a family friendly atmosphere during the day. So forget the clock, grab a beer from one of several local beers on tap and you’ll soon see, at BRT there are no strangers...just friends that haven’t met yet!

