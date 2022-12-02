Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Black River Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

403 Phoenix St

South Haven, MI 49090

Popular Items

Southwest Wrap
Chicken Sandwich, Grilled
Kids Chicken Tenders

Starters

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Chips N‘ Salsa

$7.00

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Hummus (Roasted Red Pepper)

$9.00

Mountain Tot

$12.00

Mountain Tot (1/2)

$6.00

Mozzarella sticks

$9.00

Pretzel Stix

$9.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$16.00

Pulled Pork Nachos (1/2)

$8.00

Wings JUMBO (6)

$14.00

Soups & Salads

Crock of Soup

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Garden Salad

$12.00

Tenderloin Salad

$15.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Crock of Chili

$6.00

Burgers

Black N Blue Burger

$16.00

BRT Big Mouth Burger

$16.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Southwest Burger

$15.00

Tavern Burger

$13.00

Western Burger

$14.00

Add Patty

$6.00

BRT Signatures

Fish ’N Chips

$18.00

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

Italian Beef

$15.00

Perch Dinner

$23.00

Tacos (Perch)

$16.00

Chicken Tenders (Adult)

$13.00

Sandwiches

BRT BLT

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich, BBQ

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich, Blackened

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich, Grilled

$14.00

Gyro Sandwich

$11.00

Perch Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

The Rachel

$13.00

Turkey Classic

$15.00

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Wraps

Beef Tenderloin Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Gyro Wrap

$12.00

Hummus Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Southwest Wrap

$14.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Fish ’n Chips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Sides

Brussels Sprouts Plain SIDE

$4.00

Coleslaw SIDE

$3.00

French Fries SIDE

$2.00

Garlic Parm Fries SIDE

$3.00

Tortilla Chips SIDE

$2.00

Tots SIDE

$2.00

Brussel Sprouts Korean BBQ SIDE

$4.00

1000 Island

$0.75

Aioli

$0.50

Andy's Sweet Heat

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Chz

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Blue Chz Crumbles

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.50

Buffalo Ranch

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Dijon Mustard

$0.50

French

$0.50

Marinara

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

Queso

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Tropical Habanero

$0.50

Zesty

$0.50

(1) Piece Perch

$3.00

(1) Xtra Perch Taco

$5.00

(1) Xtra Pita

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Chicken Breast No Seasoning

$4.00

Doggie Burger No Seasoning

$5.99

Giardanera

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.50

Xtra Celery

$0.50

Xtra Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Features & Specials

Iskender Kebab

$12.00Out of stock

Shish Kebab (Chicken)

$13.00Out of stock

Shish Kebab (Tender/Chix)

$14.00Out of stock

Shish Kebab (Tenderloin)

$14.00Out of stock

Beer

Dark Horse

$6.00+

Grand Armory Wheezing The Juice

$6.00+

Guinness

$6.00+

Haymarket Blood Orange Blonde

$6.00+

Norm's Ass IPA

$6.00+

Pigeon Hill Porter

$6.00+

Toasted Bock

$6.00+

Upper Hand Light

$3.00+

Blue Moon, Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light, Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser, Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light, Bottle

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Corona Light, Bottle

$5.00

Corona, Bottle

$5.00

Heineken Zero, Bottle

$5.00

Heineken, Bottle

$5.00

Mich Ultra, Bottle

$4.00

Miller High Life, Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite, Bottle

$4.00

Modelo, Bottle

$5.00

Stella Artois, Bottle

$5.00

4 Giants

$6.00

Bell's Two Hearted 16 oz

$6.00

Busch Light 25oz, Tall Boy

$3.00

Founders All Day 19oz, Tall Boy

$6.00

LaBatt Blue 24 oz, Tall Boy

$3.00

M43 16 oz

$6.00

PBR 24 oz, Tall Boy

$3.00

Bourbon

Apple Pie

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Jeppson's Bourbon

$5.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Ten High

$4.00

Apple Pie DOUBLE

$11.00

Basil Hayden DOUBLE

$21.00

Bulleit DOUBLE

$15.00

Jim Beam DOUBLE

$11.00

Knob Creek DOUBLE

$21.00

Makers Mark DOUBLE

$17.00

Ten High DOUBLE

$7.00

Apple Pie ROCKS

$8.00

Basil Hayden ROCKS

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon ROCKS

$10.00

Jim Beam ROCKS

$8.00

Knob Creek ROCKS

$13.00

Makers Mark ROCKS

$11.00

Ten High ROCKS

$5.00

Cider

McIntosh

$7.00

Smackintosh Cider

$6.00

Sierra Rose BLACKBERRY

$6.00

Sierra Rose BLUEBERRY

$6.00

Sierra Rose PEACH

$6.00

Sierra Rose RASPBERRY

$6.00

Sierra Rose SANGRIA CAN

$6.00

Ace Pear

$5.00

Cocktails

Adios Motherfucker

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$4.50

Amaretto Stone Sour

$4.75

Bahama Mama

$5.75

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Cosmo Martini

$5.75

Dark And Stormy

$5.75

Fuzzy Navel

$4.50

Gimlet Vodka

$4.50

Gimlet-Gin

$4.50

Hot Toddy

$4.50

Irish Coffee

$6.50

John Daily

$4.50

Long Island

$8.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$10.00

Mai Tai

$6.50

Manhattan

$6.50

Margarita

$7.00

Martini-Gin

$4.50

Martini-Vodka

$4.50

Mimosa

$6.75

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashion

$6.50

Paloma

$5.75

Rum Punch

$6.50

Salty Dog

$4.50

Sex on the Beach

$4.50

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.50

Tom Collins

$4.50

Trash Can

$8.00

White Russian

$5.75

Cordials

Amaretto

$3.50

Apple Schnapps

$3.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$5.50

Blue Curacao

$3.50

Butterscotch Schnapps

$3.50

Christian Brothers Brandy

$5.50

Frangelico

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$6.50

Hennessy

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

MALORT

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$3.50

St Germain

$7.00

Baily's Salted Caramel

$6.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Well Gin DOUBLE

$7.00

Bombay Saphire DOUBLE

$15.00

Hendricks DOUBLE

$17.00

Well Gin ROCKS

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire ROCKS

$10.00

Hendricks ROCKS

$11.00

NA Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer.

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.00

Red Bull Yellow

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.50

Water

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Dragonberi

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$5.50

Myers

$5.50

Rum Chata

$6.00

Bacardi Dragonberry ROCKS

$7.50

Bacardi ROCKS

$7.50

Captain Morgan ROCKS

$8.00

Myers ROCKS

$7.50

Rum Chata ROCKS

$8.00

Well Rum ROCKS

$5.00

Malibu ROCKS

$7.50

Bacardi DOUBLE

$10.00

Captain Morgan DOUBLE

$11.00

Malibu DOUBLE

$10.00

Myers DOUBLE

$10.00

Rum Chata DOUBLE

$11.00

Well Rum DOUBLE

$7.00

Bacardi Dragonberry DOUBLE

$10.00

Scotch

CHIVAS REGAL - 13

$7.00

Dewers White

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black ROCKS

$9.00

Chivas 18 ROCKS

$9.00

Dewers ROCKS

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black, DBL

$14.00

Seltzer

Grapefruit Whiteclaw Tall

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00Out of stock

Long Drink Can

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry Tall

$6.00

Shots

4 Horseman

$7.00

B52

$5.50

Blow Job

$4.50

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.75

Citrus Bomb

$7.00

Duck Fart

$5.75

Green Tea

$5.75

Grenade Shot

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$7.50

Jelly Donut

$5.75

Jesus Bomb

$7.50

Johhny Vegas

$5.50

Kamikaze

$4.50

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$5.75

Mind Eraser

$5.75

Orange Peel

$5.75

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.50

Red Headed Slut

$5.75

Royal Flush

$6.50

Salty Nuts

$5.75

Scooby Snack

$5.50

Superman

$5.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Washington Apple

$5.75

White Gummy

$4.50

Watermelon Jolly Rancher

$5.75

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Drink Menu

BRT Sangria

$9.00

Elderflower Old Fashioned

$11.00

Giggle Juice

$8.00

On The Beach With Santa

$8.00

Salted Irish Chocolate

$9.00

Spiced Apple Cider Mule

$9.00

Strawberry Island

$9.00

The BRTea

$8.00

Apple Pie Old Fashioned

$10.00Out of stock

Rootbeer Float

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Covered Pretzel Martini

$10.00Out of stock

Tequila

1800 Silver

$7.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00

Patron

$10.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Well Tequila ROCKS

$5.00

1800 Silver ROCKS

$9.00

Patron ROCKS

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado ROCKS

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado ROCKS

Well Tequila DOUBLE

$6.00

1800 Silver DOUBLE

$13.00

Patron DOUBLE

$19.00

Hornitos Reposado DOUBLE

$13.00

Cazadores DOUBLE

$15.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.50

Firefly Sweet Tea

$6.50

Good Boy Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Smirnoff Orange

$6.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.50

Tito's

$8.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Western Son Blueberry

$6.50

Western Son Lemon

$6.50

Smirnoff Whipped

$6.50

Well Vodka DOUBLE

$7.00

Absolut DOUBLE

$12.00

Grey Goose DOUBLE

$17.00

Western Son Lemon DOUBLE

$12.00

Western Son Blueberry DOUBLE

$12.00

Smirnoff Orange DOUBLE

$12.00

Tito's DOUBLE

$13.00

Smirnoff Raspberry DOUBLE

$12.00

Smirnoff Whipped DOUBLE

$12.00

Good Boy DOUBLE

$15.00

Firefly Sweet Tea DOUBLE

$12.00

Well Vodka ROCKS

$5.00

Absolut ROCKS

$8.50

Grey Goose ROCKS

$8.50

Smirnoff Orange ROCKS

$8.50

Smirnoff Raspberry ROCKS

$8.50

Smirnoff Whipped ROCKS

$8.50

Tito's ROCKS

$9.50

Western Son Lemon ROCKS

$8.50

Western Son Blueberry ROCKS

$8.50

Good Boy ROCKS

$10.00

Whiskey

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jameson

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$5.50

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Well Whiskey, ROCKS

$5.00

Crown Royal, ROCKS

$9.00

Fireball, ROCKS

$8.00

Jack Daniels, ROCKS

$7.50

Jameson, ROCKS

$9.00

Crown Peach ROCKS

$9.00

Crown Apple ROCKS

$9.00

Seagrams 7 ROCKS

$7.50

Well Whiskey DOUBLE

$5.00

Crown Royal DOUBLE

$13.00

Crown Royal Apple DOUBLE

$13.00

Crown Royal Peach DOUBLE

$13.00

Fireball DOUBLE

$11.00

Jameson DOUBLE

$13.00

Jack Daniels DOUBLE

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Food cooked to order, friends and locals quick with greetings, and drinks to sip while you tap your foot to a few tunes from the jukebox or live music. Grab a table with a sun-soaked view of Lake Michigan and the harbor, and order up some Coastal Cakes and Perch before you ease into a juicy 1/2 lb. burger or Elmer’s ribs. Or step out and try the Ripper Dog, our all-beef hot dog stuffed with cheese, wrapped in bacon, deep fried, and topped with caramelized onions. We have fused family traditions with local favorites backed by a firm belief that a tavern CAN offer family affordable atmosphere while offering wonderful food! With a strong commitment to the revitalization of live music, BRT has an upbeat adult nightlife while offering a family friendly atmosphere during the day. So forget the clock, grab a beer from one of several local beers on tap and you’ll soon see, at BRT there are no strangers...just friends that haven’t met yet!

Website

Location

403 Phoenix St, South Haven, MI 49090

Directions

Gallery
Black River Tavern image
Black River Tavern image
Black River Tavern image

Map
