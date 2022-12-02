Black River Tavern
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Food cooked to order, friends and locals quick with greetings, and drinks to sip while you tap your foot to a few tunes from the jukebox or live music. Grab a table with a sun-soaked view of Lake Michigan and the harbor, and order up some Coastal Cakes and Perch before you ease into a juicy 1/2 lb. burger or Elmer’s ribs. Or step out and try the Ripper Dog, our all-beef hot dog stuffed with cheese, wrapped in bacon, deep fried, and topped with caramelized onions. We have fused family traditions with local favorites backed by a firm belief that a tavern CAN offer family affordable atmosphere while offering wonderful food! With a strong commitment to the revitalization of live music, BRT has an upbeat adult nightlife while offering a family friendly atmosphere during the day. So forget the clock, grab a beer from one of several local beers on tap and you’ll soon see, at BRT there are no strangers...just friends that haven’t met yet!
403 Phoenix St, South Haven, MI 49090