A map showing the location of Black Rock Pizza Maui 1770 S. Kihei RdView gallery

Black Rock Pizza Maui 1770 S. Kihei Rd

No reviews yet

1770 S. Kihei Rd

Kihei, HI 96753

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD

BUILD A PIZZA

8" BUILD YOUR OWN

$12.00

12" BUILD YOUR OWN

$16.00

12" BUILD HALF AND HALF

$16.00

16" BUILD YOUR OWN

$20.00

16" BUILD HALF AND HALF

$20.00

BLACK ROCK SPECIALTIES

8" Combos

12" Combos

12" ONLY BRP HALF AND HALF

16" Combos

16" ONLY BRP HALF AND HALF

PUPUS

4 BRD STIX RED SAUCE

$5.00

6 BRD STIX RED SAUCE

$7.00

PEPPERONI ROLLS

$12.00

PESTO ROLLS

$15.00

CHICKEN TENDERS (5 PIECES)

$15.00

BIG ISLAND BALLS

$10.00

WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS (6)

$18.00

CHICKEN TENDER WINGS (5)

$16.00

VEGAN CAULIFLOWER WINGS (8)

$18.00

CALZONE

CALZONE (UP TO 4 TOPPINGS)

$16.00

UP TO 4 ITEMS ONLY

SANDWICHES

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$16.00

MEATBALLS ,ZESTY RED SAUSE , PARM CHEESE

SPICY ITALIAN SANDWICH

$16.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$16.00

EGGPLANT PARMESAN SANDWICH

$16.00

SALADS

LUAU POLU

$16.00

Spinach, Red Onion, Sliced Apple, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts & Blue Cheese with a Champagne Vinaigrette

SUNSET SALAD

$16.00

MIXED GREENS, ORANGES, GRAPES, APPLES, WALNUTS, MOZZ CHEESE, HONEY CURRY DRESSING

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, CHERRY TOMATO, CROUTONS, CEASER DRESSING

GREEK SALAD

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Feta with Garlic Herb Vinaigrette

HOUSE GREENS SALAD

$9.00+

MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, SHREDDED BEETS AND CARROTS, CROUTONS

SWEET BEET SALAD

$16.00

Spinach, Sliced Beets, Cajun Walnuts, Goat Cheese and our Sunset Honey Curry Dressing

PASTA

SPAGHETTI NO MEAT

$18.00

SPAGHETTI W/MEATBALLS

$24.00

PASTA WITH MEATBALL ONLY

CHICKEN ALFREDO (CAJUN CHIC) SPAGHETTI

$24.00

EGGPLANT PARMESAN SPAGHETTI

$24.00

VEGAN EGGPLANT PARMESAN SPAGHETTI

$24.00

VEGAN CHEESE

$3.00

DIPPING SAUCES

RANCH 4oz

$2.50

KIAWE BBQ 2oz

$1.50

HOISIN BBQ 2oz

$1.50

RED SAUCE 4oz

$2.50

SPICY RED SAUCE 4oz

$2.50

PESTO 2oz

$2.00

PESTO RANCH 4oz

$2.50

SPICY SOURCREAM 4oz

$2.50

SPICY SOUR CREAM 2oz

$1.50

ROCK SAUCE 2oz

$1.50

WHITE SAUCE 4oz

$2.50

WHITE SAUCE 2oz

$1.50

GARLIC BUTTER 2oz

$1.50

BRP HOT WING SAUCE 2oz

$2.00

BRP PINEAPPLE JALAPENO WING SAUCE 2oz

$2.00

SALAD DRESSINGS

RANCH 4oz

$2.50

RANCH 2oz

$1.50

HERB VINAIGRETTE 4oz

$2.50

HERB VINAIGRETTE 2oz

$1.50

CAESAR 4oz

$2.50

CAESAR 2oz

$1.50

HONEY CURRY 4oz

$2.50

HONEY CURRY 2oz

$1.50

CHAMPAGNE VINGAIGRETTE 4oz

$2.50

CHAMPAGNE VINAIGRETTE 2oz

$1.50

DRIZZLES

BALSAMIC

$1.00

PESTO DRIZZLE

$1.00

BBQ DRIZZLE

$1.00

ROCK SAUCE DRIZZLE

$1.00

SPICY SOUR CREAM DRIZZLE

$1.00

RANCH DRIZZLE

$1.00

PESTO RANCH

$1.00

HOISIN DRIZZLE

$1.00

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

$14.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$14.00

BLACK ROCK MALASADAS

$14.00

CANNOLI UBE HAUPIA

$8.00

CANNOLI CHOCOLATE

$8.00

CANNOLI TURTLE

$8.00

CANNOLI CARAMEL

$8.00

CANNOLI RASPBERRY

$8.00

XTRA TOPPING

$0.50

BY THE SLICE

CHEESE SLICE

$6.00

House made dough and BRP signature red sauce with mozzarella and garlic butter basted crust. ONLY AVAILABLE AT OUR COCONUT GROVE LOCATION

PEPPERONI SLICE

$6.50

House made dough with BRP signature red sauce, mozzarella and mounds of pepperoni and our garlic butter basted crust! ONLY AVAILABLE AT OUR COCONUT GROVE LOCATION

CLASSIC COMBO SLICE

$8.00

House made dough with BRP signature red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni. sausage, salami, green pepper, onion, mushroom and olive, with our garlic butter basted crust. ONLY AVAILABLE AT OUR COCONUT GROVE LOCATION

VEGGIE SLICE

$7.00

House made dough with BRP signature red sauce, mozzarella and rotating veggies! ONLY AVAILABLE AT OUR COCONUT GROVE LOCATION

SLICE OF THE MOMENT

$8.00

Rotating specials! Always a good choice! ONLY AVAILABLE AT OUR COCONUT GROVE LOCATION

KEIKI

MAC N CHZ / SODA

$8.00

CHICKEN FINGERS (2 PIECES) SODA

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

MISC

LARGE DOUGH

$7.00

MED DOUGH

$5.00

VEGAN CHEESE 4 OZ

$3.00

MERCHANDISE

SHIRTS

WOMANS SHIRT

$25.00

MENS SHIRT

$25.00

EMPLOY WOMAN

$15.00

EMPLOY MENS

$15.00

APRONS

$10.00

HATS

BRP HAT

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1770 S. Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI 96753

Directions

