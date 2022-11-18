Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Rooster

review star

No reviews yet

201 Meeting Street

West Columbia, SC 29169

Order Again

Small Plates

ESCARGOT

$15.00

Roasted Tomato Butter, Cognac, Peppers & Onions, Nduja Aioli, Crostini

LE CHEESE BOARD

$14.00

Chef’s Selection of Three Cheeses, Seasonal Jam, Candied Nuts, Infused Local Honey, Crostini

LE CHEF BOARD

$18.00

Chef’s Selection of Cheese & Charcuterie Items, Paired with Seasonal Accoutrements

LE GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

Gruyere Cheese, Bayonne Ham, Smoked Tomato Bisque

MORACCAN BEEF TARTARE

$18.00

CAB Tenderloin, Harissa Aoili, Capers, Shallot, Marinated Olives, Quail Egg, Grilled Naan, Saffron Oil, Arugula, Peppers

ONION SOUP GRATINÉE

$11.00

Caramelized Onion, Veal Broth, Gruyere Crouton

OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL

$18.00

Seasonal Mignonette

POACHED PEAR SALAD

$14.00

GF Lettuce, Port & Baking Spice Marinade, Toasted Walnuts, Black Mission Figs, Sherry Vinaigrette, Local Goat Cheese Foam

SEASONAL SAVORY CREPE

$14.00

Curry Chicken, Coconut Milk Crepe, Caramelized Onions, Marinated Zucchini, Toasted Peanuts, Curry Aioli, Arugula Salad

SMOKEHOUSE MOULES FRITES

$18.00

Maine Mussels, Abacus BBQ Aioli, Bacon, Maître D'hôtel Butter, White Wine, Beef Tallow Fries

TINNED SEAFOOD

$16.00

Choice of Mussels or Octopus, House Pickles, Simple Salad, Crostini, Aioli

Entrees

ALSATIAN PORK SCHNITZEL

$28.00

Carolina Heritage Pork Loin, Bacon, Farm Fresh Egg, Caramelized Onions, Mustard & Gruyere Mornay, Simple Salad, Seasonal Vegetables

BUN THIT XAO

$24.00

Stir Fried Vermicelli Noodles, Sweet Chili Sauce, Lemongrass & Ginger, Smoked Pork Shoulder, Caramelized Pork Belly, Fresh Herbs, Fried Shallots, Peanuts

GRILLED 15oz CAB RIBEYE

$39.00

Truffled Potato Au Gratin, Seasonal Vegetables, Chimichurri, Grilled Spring Onions, Au Poivre Sauc

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Crispy-Fried Chicken Breast in Nashville Hot Sauce, House Pickles, Beef Tallow Fri

PORK, LAMB & BEEF MEATLOAF

$24.00

Smoked Tomato Glaze, French Onion Veloute, Yukon Gold Potato Purée, Seasonal Vegetables

ROYALE with CHEESE

$16.00

wo Griddled Patties of Chuck & Brisket, Gruyere, Caramelized Onions, Dijonnaise, Beef Tallow Fri

SALMON WELLINGTON

$29.00

Potato "Hash" Ratatouille, Wild Mushrooms, Haricot Very, Smoked SC Pecans, Sauce Ravigote, Bacon Fat Noisette, Salmon Cracklins

STEAK FRITES

$29.00

7oz CAB Hanger Steak, Beef Tallow Fries, Simple Salad, Demi-Glace, Maître D'hôtel Butter

VEGETABLE PLATE DU JOUR

$24.00

Chef’s Selection of Seasonal & Local Vegetables

ToGo Royale

$16.00

Specials

MARKET FISH

$25.00

Seared SC Triggerfish, Polenta, Creole Gumbo, Louisiana Crawfish, Pickled Okra, Green Tomato Relish

HAM & PERSIMMON TART

$7.00

LOBSTER CANNOLINI

$34.00

SWEETBREADS

$11.00

RAMEN

$20.00Out of stock

Dessert

APPLE TART TATIN

$9.00

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$10.00

CREME BRULEE

$8.00

BAO CLAW

$8.00

TRUFFLES

$8.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Á La Carte

FRIES

$4.00

SIMPLE SALAD

$4.00

GARDEN SALAD

$6.00

SEASONAL VEG

$4.00

AU GRATIN

$4.00

BBQ AIOLI

$0.50

LE BLEU

$2.00

NASHVILLE SAUCE

$0.50

DIJONAISE

$0.50

DEMI-GLACE

$2.00

STANDARD AIOLI

MUSTARD

LUSTY MONK MUSTARD

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

201 Meeting Street, West Columbia, SC 29169

Directions

