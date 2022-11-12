Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford 3097 Curry Ford Road suite D

No reviews yet

3097 Curry Ford Road suite D

orlando, FL 32803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga
Fish Taco
Black Rooster Asada

Salads

Kale

Kale

$9.50

Black Tuscan kale, red radish, queso fresco, red grape, green cabbage, candied pecan, carrot, celery, onion, parsley, cilantro, lemon, EVOO

Romaine

Romaine

$9.00

Roasted bell pepper, kalamata olives, green cabbage, ricotta cheese, parsley, cilantro, oregano, celery, carrot, onion, avocado, lime, red wine vinegar, EVOO

Caesar

Caesar

$9.00

Kale, green cabbage, avocado, kalamata olive, cotija cheese, hard cooked egg

Sides

Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.25

Onion, bell pepper, garlic, herbs

Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$3.50

Pork shoulder, pinto beans, herbs

Yellow Plantains

Yellow Plantains

$3.75

Fried sweet plantains, tossed in light butter

Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Side Guac

$4.00

Small side of guacamole (no chips)

Chips

$1.50

Side Queso

$2.50

Small side of queso (no chips)

Tacos

Achiote Pork

Achiote Pork

$4.00

Pork shoulder slow roasted in banana leaf, citrus pickled onion, cilantro, habanero salsa

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$4.25

Pulled roasted chicken, chile chipotle-tomato sauce, lettuce, cilantro, crema fresca

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$4.50

Seared beef, house marinade, onions, 3-chile salsa, cilantro

Black Rooster Asada

Black Rooster Asada

$4.75

Seared beef, apple wood smoked bacon, Oaxaca cheese, pickled chile poblano

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.75

Mahi-mahi, pickled red cabbage, avocado, radish, mayonnaise, cilantro

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$3.50

Shiitake mushrooms, onion, zucchini, epazote, cilantro, crema fresca

Smoked Greens

Smoked Greens

$3.75

Kale, shiitake mushroom, plantain, onion, ricotta cheese, cilantro

Pork Fat

Pork Fat

$4.25

Fried to deliciousness, tomatillo-avocado salsa, shaved onion, radish, cilantro

Brisket

Brisket

$4.75

Thinly sliced beef, chimichurri, romaine lettuce, crema fresca, pico de gallo, cotija cheese

Shrimp & Chorizo

Shrimp & Chorizo

$4.75

House made chorizo, tomatillo-avocado salsa, pico de gallo

Tortilla

$0.50

Handmade, organic corn tortilla

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$2.00

Corn tortilla with oaxaca cheese

Bowls

(Slow cooked meat in broth) Pork shoulder, roasted tomatillo, chile serrano, radish, cilantro, green cabbage, onion, lime, queso fresco, corn tortilla chips
Pozole Verde

Pozole Verde

$11.75

Pork shoulder, roasted tomatillo, chile serrano, radish, cilantro, green cabbage, onion, lime, queso fresco, corn tortilla chips

Beef Achiote

Beef Achiote

$11.50

(slow cooked meat in broth) Beef shoulder, aji panca, orange, sweet plantain, bell pepper, carrots, celery, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla chips

Sopes

House Meatball

House Meatball

$4.00

Crispy masa cup, beef, pork, pinto bean, black mole, green cabbage, roasted peanut, cilantro

Ceviche

Tomato, onion, cilantro, orange, red bell pepper-aji panca broth
Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$9.75

Tomato, onion, cilantro, orange, red bell pepper-aji panca broth

Desserts

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$4.00

3 milk soaked sponge cake

Chocolate-Chipotle Flan

Chocolate-Chipotle Flan

$4.00

Peanut butter, berry sauce

Chips with Dips

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.50

Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, chile serrano, lime

Nachos

Nachos

$8.75

Soft egg, chipotle-cheese sauce, pinto beans, smoked kale, tomato, onion, cilantro, guacamole

Queso

Queso

$5.25
3 Chile Tomato

3 Chile Tomato

$5.25

Our mild salsa

Tomatillo

Tomatillo

$5.25

Our medium salsa

Habanero

Habanero

$5.25

Our spicy salsa

Trio Salsa

Trio Salsa

$5.25

Small sides of each of our three salsas, 3 Chile Tomato, Tomatillo, and Habanero

3 Chile/Habanero

$5.25

Habanero/Tomatillo

$5.25

3 Chile/Tomatillo

$5.25

Tamales

Pork Tamale

$4.75

Organic corn masa, roasted pork, tomatillo avocado salsa, crema fresca, cilantro, radish

Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Black Tea

$3.50

Seasonal

$3.50

Quart Hibiscus Tea

$7.00

QT Agua Fresca

$8.00

Bottled Beers

Corona Extra

$6.00

Negro Modelo

$6.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$7.25

Coors Banquet

$3.25

Pacifico Clara

$4.75

Estrella Galicia

$6.00

Bucket Corona

$22.00

Coffee

Mexican Iced Coffee

$2.99

Horchata

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$1.99

Margarita

Quart Margarita

$24.00

Bottle Service Marg

$25.00

Soda

Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.75

Jarritos

$2.99

Dr. Brown Cream Soda

$2.75

Dr. Brown Cherry

$2.75

Dr. Brown Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock

Boylan Root Beer

$2.95

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.95

Boylan Shirley Temple

$2.95

Boylan Creme

$2.95

Coke Can

$2.75Out of stock

Sprite

$2.99

Water

Pellegrino

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.75

Topo Chico

$2.99Out of stock

Mineragua

$2.99Out of stock

Wine

Rose

$9.00

Bottle Red

$32.00

Bottle White

$32.00

Bottle Cava

$9.00

Swag

T-shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

Chick Magnet

$2.00

Koozie

$1.00

Pins

$2.00

Corkcicle

$30.00

BRUNCH FOOD

Burrito

Burrito

$9.00
Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$8.00
Egg Sope

Egg Sope

$7.00
French Toast

French Toast

$10.00
"Birria" Brunch Taco

"Birria" Brunch Taco

$8.00
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00
Fruta Mixta

Fruta Mixta

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Chef John Calloway’s modern take on Mexican cuisine is a culinary celebration of the country’s culture and history. Every dish is a twist on Latin flavor and made from the highest quality ingredients we can get our hands on.

3097 Curry Ford Road suite D, orlando, FL 32803

