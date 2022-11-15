Black Sheep American Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Black Sheep American Pub is a restaurant with delicious twists on the classics that every American enjoys. Served alongside our full liquor bar and 12 taps including local craft selections.
Location
18450 US 41, Lutz, FL 33549
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beef 'O' Brady's - zzClosed Lutz FL (US 41) #102C OLD
3.9 • 1,091
18421 N US Hwy 41 Lutz, FL 33549
View restaurant
Healthy & Fresco
No Reviews
21539 VILLAGE LAKES SHOPPING CENTER DRIVE Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
View restaurant