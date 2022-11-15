Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Sheep American Pub

review star

No reviews yet

18450 US 41

Lutz, FL 33549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Smash Burger
Buffalo, NY
Chicken Wings

Starters

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Delicious mix of Egg Yolk and Fixins topped with Candied Pork Belly and Green Onions.

Chicken Fries

Chicken Fries

$10.00

Thin Cut Chicken fried in our House breading. Served with your choice of dipping sauce!

Coney Fries

Coney Fries

$8.00

Crispy Waffle Fries smothered in our house Coney Sauce and melted Cheddar Jack. Finished with Green Onions.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.00

8 Wings fried, tossed in your choice of sauce and finished over an open flame. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese and Celery.

Fried Gator Tots

$20.00

Deep fried in our House breading and served with Creole Ranch.

BYO Egg Roll

$10.00

Try our delicious BBQ, Italian, and Cuban Egg Rolls! Choose any combination of 3 and comes with BBQ, Marinara, and Mustard Dipping sauces!

Lardon Sprouts

$13.00

Deep Fried Brussel Sprouts - Garlic Butter - Balsamic Glaze - Candied Pork Belly

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.00

Wisconsin White Cheddar Hand Breaded and Deep Fried.

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Spinach - Sliced Tomato - Fresh Mozzarella - Balsamic Glaze - Fresh Basil

Southern Poutine

$8.00

Tater Tots - House Country Gravy - White Cheddar Cheese Curds - Scallions

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand Battered Pickle Chips - Creole Ranch

Peel & Eat Sea Grapes

$12.00+

Freshly Steamed Shrimp - Cocktail Sauce

Salads

Buffalo, NY

$8.00+

Romaine - Baby Spinach - Chicken (Grilled or Fried) in Choice of Sauce - Grape Tomato - Cucumber - Bleu Cheese Crumbles - Onions - Choice of Dressing

My Name is Chef

$7.00+

Romaine - Baby Spinach - Sliced Ham - Deviled Egg - Grape Tomato - Cucumber - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Choice of Dressing

Caesar

$5.00+

Romaine - House Made Caesar Dressing - Fresh Made Croutons - Parmesan Cheese

House Salad

$5.00+

Romaine - Baby Spinach - Grape Tomato - Cucumber - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Fresh Made Croutons - Onions - Choice of Dressing

BS Pub Salad

$8.00+

Romaine - Baby Spinach - Grilled Chicken - Bacon - Grape Tomato - Cucumber - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Pretzel Croutons - Choice of Dressing

Bubba's Big Bowls

Brocc On

$13.00

Rice - Sautéed Peppers - Caramelized Onion - Broccoli - Brussel Sprouts - Grape Tomato - Balsamic Glaze

Florida Man

$25.00

Fried Gator - White Cheddar Truffle Mashed Potatoes - Broccoli - Candied Pork Belly - Creole Ranch

In-Teri-Gator

$20.00

Fried Gator - Rice - Broccoli - Teriyaki - Caramelized Onions

Famous Pub Bowl

$15.00

White Cheddar Truffle Mashed Potatoes - Mac N' Cheese - Bacon - Street Corn - House Made Country Gravy - Chicken Fries - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Scallions

Fuhgeddaboudit

Vodka Fra Diablo

$10.00

Sauce made when you order with Butter, Onions, Tomato, Parmesan, Garlic, Marinara, Vodka, and Heavy Cream. Farfalle Pasta - Fresh Basil

Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Sauce Made to Order - Spaghetti - Parmesan - Grilled Shrimp

Primavera

$11.00

Penne - Sauce Made to Order - Zucchini - Grape Tomato - Baby Spinach - Caramelized Onions

Broccoli Alfredo

$11.00

Penne - Sauce Made to Order - Broccoli - Parmesan

S.O.P.

$15.00

Farfalle - Alfredo Made to Order - Marinara - Italian Sausage - Caramelized Onions - Sautéed Peppers - Parmesan - Fresh Basil

It's A Spaghett

$13.00

Spaghetti - House Made Marinara - Meatballs - Sautéed Mushrooms - Caramelized Onion - Parmesan - Fresh Basil

Smash Burgers

BYO Smash Burger

BYO Smash Burger

$11.00

Texas Toast - Choice of Cheese - Your Choice of Toppings

The Art Attack

$16.00

Texas Toast - American Cheese - Bacon - Mac N' Cheese - Coney Sauce - BS Burger Sauce

Black Sheep Burger

$14.00

Texas Toast - American Cheese - Bacon - Caramelized Onion - Sautéed Mushrooms - BS Burger Sauce

Spicy Boi

$16.00

Texas Toast - Pepper Jack Cheese - Bacon - Street Corn - Hot Sauce - Fresh Jalapeños - Creole Ranch

No Forks Given

Fowl Play

$14.00

Texas Toast - Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast - Choice of Sauce - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Lettuce - Tomato - Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Make No Misteak

$14.00

Texas Toast - Thinly Sliced Beef - Sautéed Mushrooms - Sautéed Peppers - Caramelized Onion - American Cheese - Mayo

The Only Ten-I-See

$12.00

Texas Toast - Pulled Pork - House Made BBQ Sauce - Caramelized Onion - Bacon - Cheddar Jack Cheese

In Queso Emergency

$12.00

Texas Toast - Provolone - American - Swiss - Pepper Jack - Cheddar Jack - Beer Cheese & Queso to dip

Get Buff Wrap

$10.00

Tortilla - Grilled Chicken - Choice of Sauce - Lettuce - Tomato - Cheddar Jack Cheese

Meatball Grinder

$10.00

Brioche Bun - House Made Marinara - Italian Meatballs - Provolone - Fresh Basil

Mike's Big Dog

$10.00

Brioche Bun - Italian Sausage - Provolone - Sautéed Peppers - Caramelized Onions - Marinara - Fresh Basil

Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Tortilla - Romaine - Caesar Dressing - Parmesan - Blackened Chicken

Bob's Big Dog

$10.00

Brioche Bun - 1/4lb All Beef Hot Dog - Coney Sauce - Beer Cheese - Scallions

PBLT

$13.00

Texas Toast - Pork Belly Sliced Thick - Lettuce - Tomato - BS Burger Sauce

Cuban

$12.00

Texas Toast - Smoked Ham - Pulled Pork -Salami - Swiss - Pickles - Mustard Sauce

Burger Wrap

$10.00

Tortilla - Mustard Sauce - Pickles - Tomato - American - Ground Beef

Make America Grate Again

Make America Grate Again

$11.00

Texas Toast - Mac N' Cheese - Bacon - American

Craft Mac

Caprese Mac

$16.00

Farfalle - White Cheddar Cheese - Meatballs - Grape Tomato - Baby Spinach - Marinara - Fresh Mozz - Balsamic Glaze - Fresh Basil

Broccoli Cheddar Mac

$14.00

Penne - Bacon - Broccoli - Cheddar Jack Cheese

Truffle Shuffle Mac

$13.00

Farfalle - Ground Beef - Truffle Oil - Parmesan - Sautéed Mushrooms - White Cheddar Cheese

Buff Mac

Buff Mac

$13.00

Penne - Fried or Grilled Chicken - Choice of Sauce - Cheddar Jack - Ranch or Bleu Cheese - Scallions

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Farfalle - Fried Chicken - White Cheddar Cheese - Marinara - Parmesan - Fresh Mozzarella - Fresh Basil

BBQ Mac

$13.00

Penne - Pulled Pork - House Made BBQ Sauce - Bacon - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Fried Shallots

Coney Island

$15.00

Penne - Sliced Hot Dog - Bacon - Caramelized Onion - Coney Sauce - Cheddar Jack Cheese

Southwest Mac

$15.00

Penne - Street Corn - Jalapeños - Bacon - Ground Beef - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Creole Ranch

Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$5.00

5 Oreos Fried - Caramel or Chocolate Sauce - Powdered Sugar

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Triple Layered Slice

Fudge Brownie

$5.00

Thicc Brownie - Chocolate or Caramel Sauce - Powdered Sugar

Empanadas

$6.00

2 Empanadas - Cream Cheese - Tajin - Fresh Mango - Cinnamon Maple Sugar - Caramel Sauce

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Giant Cookie - Chocolate or Caramel Sauce - Powdered Sugar

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$3.00

Seasoned to perfection and cooked crispy. Try topping them with any of our options!

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

Normal spuds aren't the only ones that can be waffle cut!

White Cheddar Truffle Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Creamy Mashed Potatoes elevated to delicious heights with Truffle Oil and Cheese.

White Rice

$3.00

Buttered and Seasoned!

Mac 'N Cheese

$3.00

Upgrade to any of our Craft Macs for an upcharge.

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Deep Fried Brussel Sprouts - Garlic Butter - Parmesan

Broccoli

$3.00

Steamed.

Zucchini

$4.00

Pan-fried with butter and seasoning.

Tater Tots

$3.00

Street Corn

$4.00

Off the Cob and Delicious!

Kid's Menu

Kids Mac 'N Cheese

$6.00

Our Classic Sauce tossed with Elbow Macaroni.

Kids Chicken Fries w/ Side

$7.00

Our Chicken Fries served with one side of your choice.

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Side

$6.00

American Cheese melted between two slices of Texas Toast. Served with choice of side.

Kids Cheese Burger w/ Side

$7.00

A single patty Smash Burger with Cheese and your choice of side.

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$6.00

Our house made Marinara over Spaghetti noodles. Finished with Parmesan Cheese.

Side Sauces

Mayo

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Caesar

$1.50

Balsamic Glaze

$1.50

Mild

$1.00

Medium

$1.00

Hot

$1.00

F.T.H.

$1.50

Teriyaki

$1.00

Mango Hab

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Chocolate

$1.00

Caramel

$1.00

Marinara

$1.50

Creole Ranch

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Cuban Mustard

$1.00

Coney Sauce

$2.00

BS Burger Sauce

$1.00

Mayo, Dijon Mustard, Relish, Lime Juice, Ketchup, and Our House Freedom Seasoning

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Peach Bourbon BBQ

$2.00

2oz Beer Cheese

$1.00

4oz Queso

$2.50

2oz Dijon Cream

$1.00

Black Sheep

Stickers

$1.00

Rally Towels

$5.00

Rhino Smash

Rhino #5

$8.00

Sweet Pepper Mild

$8.00

Medium, Sweet Pepper

$8.00

Mango Habanero

$8.00

Phoenix

$8.00

Angry Rhino

$8.00

Opulent Galaxy

$10.00

Apache's Curse

$10.00

FTH

$10.00

Strawberry Princess

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Black Sheep American Pub is a restaurant with delicious twists on the classics that every American enjoys. Served alongside our full liquor bar and 12 taps including local craft selections.

Website

Location

18450 US 41, Lutz, FL 33549

Directions

Gallery
Black Sheep American Pub image
Black Sheep American Pub image
Black Sheep American Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Lutz FL (US 41)
orange star3.9 • 1,091
18421 N US Hwy 41 Lutz, FL 33549
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - zzClosed Lutz FL (US 41) #102C OLD
orange star3.9 • 1,091
18421 N US Hwy 41 Lutz, FL 33549
View restaurantnext
Station House BBQ
orange star4.8 • 538
16319 North Florida Ave Lutz, FL 33549
View restaurantnext
BARE BUNS CAFE @ LAKE COMO RESORT
orange starNo Reviews
20500 Cot Rd Lutz, FL 33558
View restaurantnext
Healthy & Fresco
orange starNo Reviews
21539 VILLAGE LAKES SHOPPING CENTER DRIVE Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Tampa FL (North Dale)
orange star4.9 • 173
15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33618
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lutz

Station House BBQ
orange star4.8 • 538
16319 North Florida Ave Lutz, FL 33549
View restaurantnext
Entre Panes - Lutz FL (SR54)
orange star4.4 • 54
24726 SR 54 Lutz, FL 33559
View restaurantnext
Calusa Pizza & Craft - 17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy
orange star4.5 • 13
17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy Lutz, FL 33548
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lutz
Land O Lakes
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
New Port Richey
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Wesley Chapel
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston