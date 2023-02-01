  • Home
Black Sheep Bah Bah-Q Worcester 397 Chandler Street

No reviews yet

397 Chandler Street

Worcester, MA 01602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Plate
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Starters

Sticky Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Baked low and slow in our house teriyaki sasuce

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Marinated, breaded and deep fried. Served with celery, carrot & house ranch

Smoked Wings

$12.00

Dry rubbed, smoked and deep fried! Tossed in BBQ, Buffalo or Buffaque if desired

Trio of Wings

$18.00

4 of each of our wings

Smoked Pork Belly

$15.00

Thick cut slab bacon drizzled with hot honey over a bed of mixed greens

Stacked Skins

$12.00

Potatoes loaded with crispy pork belly, monterey jack cheese, sour cream & topped with scallions

Fried Ribs (4)

$10.00

Our smoked ribs cut into single bone servings and deep fried

Fried Ribs (6)

$14.00Out of stock

Quesadilla

$8.00

A gooey 3 cheese blend melted in a tortilla

Meatballs

$10.00

2 house made Italian style with marinara and toasted sourdough

Loaded Fry Starter

$14.00

Hand cut fries, shredded cheese, bbq and your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, pork belly or chili

Soups & Salads

Corn Chowder Cup

$6.00

Corn, carrot & orange bell pepper blended with potatoes & cream

Corn Chowder Bowl

$10.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Ground turkey & beef, 3 beans, corn, artichoke hearts & celery in a tomato base

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Green Garden Small

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrot & red onion

Green Garden Large

$8.00

Caesar Small

$6.00

Cut Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing

Caesar Large

$8.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Americana

$17.00

Pan seared or fried, pork belly, bbq, red onion & cheddar

Angus Burger

$14.00

Fresh 1/2 lb Angus beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle

Tuna Melt

$11.00

All white meat lightly seasoned tuna salad on toasted sourgough with melted cheddar

Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00

House made bbq beef & pork meatloaf with American cheese and caramelized onions on toasted sourdough

Fried Fish

$16.00

Fresh hand breaded haddock & coleslaw on a toasted roll

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

Sliced Italian style meatballs with marinara & mozzarella on toasted sourdough

Waffle Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken between a Belgian style waffle with hot honey & apple slaw

Shaved Steak

$15.00

Shaved sirloin with peppers, onions & mushrooms and American cheese on a toasted roll

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Our 3 cheese blend melted between toasted sourdough

Steak Bowl

$14.00

Shaved sirloin and sauteed onions, American cheese and pickles!

Bah-Bah-Q Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Dry rubbed & slow smoked pulled pork, bbq sauce & coleslaw

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Slow smoked pulled chicken with bbq sauce

Sausage Sandwich

$16.00

Sweet or hot smoked Italian sausage

Brisket Sandwich

$20.00

Tender, slow smoked brisket

Bah-Bah-Q Plates

Brisket Plate

$33.00

Dry rubbed, tender slow smoked brisket

Half Rack Plate

$29.00

Dry rubbed & slow smoked pork ribs drizzled with bbq sauce

Half Chicken Plate

$24.00

Juicy, slow smoked half chicken

Pulled Pork Plate

$18.00

Dry rubbed tender pulled pork drizzled with bbq sauce

Pulled Chicken Plate

$18.00

Moist, smoked pulled chicken

Sausage Plate

$18.00

Smoked Italian style sausage

Bah-Bah-Q Combo Plates

3 Ribs & 1 Meat

$25.00

A 3 bone portion & 1 extra meat

3 Ribs & 2 Meats

$33.00

A 3 bone portion & 2 extras

2 Meats (No Ribs)

$24.00

Tasty 2 meat combo

3 Meats (No Ribs)

$29.00

3 delicious meats

Entrees

Chicken & Waffles

$27.00

Fluffy Belgian waffles, twin fried chicken breasts, hot honey & apple slaw

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Smoked pulled chicken, peas, carrots, celery and onions in a creamy sauce topped with a flaky crust

Baked Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Creamy white sauce & 4 cheese blend, elbow macaroni & Ritz topping

Fish & Chips

$28.00

Fresh fried haddock, fries, coleslaw, tartar & a lemon wedge

Steak Tips

$27.00

Herb rubbed, pan seared and oven roasted tips, served with your choice of two sides

BBQ Meatloaf

$17.00

House made BBQ beef & pork meatloaf with carmamelized onions. Served with your choice of two sides

Ravioli & Meatballs

$20.00

Jumbo cheese raviolis, marinara & house made meatballs

Veggie Lasagna

$10.00

Baby spinach, baby bellas, ricotta, mozzarella & marinara layered between GF pasta sheets

Sides

Baked Mac & Cheese Side

$10.00

Creamy white sauce, 4 cheese blend tossed with elbows topped with Ritz crackers

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

Topped with butter, cheese, bbq & your choice of meat

Loaded Fry Side

$10.00

Fresh cut fries with cheese, bbq & choice of one meat

Vegetable

$7.00

Carrots, Broccoli or Corn, Steamed or Seasoned

Fresh Cut Fries

$7.00

Hand cut, fresh fried

Baked Potato

$7.00

With butter & sour cream

Mashed Potato

$7.00

Creamy, roasted garlic mashed

Coleslaw

$7.00

Slightly creamy dressed fresh cut cabbage & carrots

Apple Slaw

$7.00

Fresh cut cabbage, apples & carrots in a light vinegar dressing

Pasta Salad

$7.00

Cucumber, carrot & tomato with gemelli in a creamy balsamic dressing

Desserts

Frozen Banana

$4.00

Chocolate dipped frozen banana

Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Warm Belgian waffle, ice cream and sprinkles

Brownie Sundae

$5.00

Warm brownie with ice cream, chocolate sauce & whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$4.00

Moist house made cake with cream cheese frosting

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Creamy vanilla ice cream in Barq's Root Beer

Creamsicle

$4.00

Fanta Ornage soda over vanilla ice cream

Lemon Bar

$2.00

Sweet and tart lemon squares

Fudgy Brownie

$2.00

A classic!

Scoop Vanilla

$2.00

Scoop Chocolate

$2.00

NA Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

A 32oz Fair Style lemonade

Sweet Iced Tea

$4.00

Fresh brewed sweet tea

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

A half & half combo of lemonade and sweet tea

Fountain Drinks

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

397 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA 01602

Directions

Main pic

