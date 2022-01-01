Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Steakhouses
Sandwiches

Black Sheep - Chesterfield Village

211 Reviews

$$

2160 W Chesterfield Blvd

Springfield, MO 65807

Shakes

NA Birthday Cake Batter

$7.50Out of stock

NA Chocolate Shake

$7.00

NA Elvis

$7.50

banana, peanut butter, frozen chocolate custard

NA Heaven Upside Down

$7.50Out of stock

NA Pumpkin pie

$7.50

NA Purple Haze

$7.50

home-made blackberry pie, frozen custard

NA Red Velvet

$7.75

NA Strawberry

$7.00
NA Strawberry Fields Forever

NA Strawberry Fields Forever

$7.50

strawberries, shortcake, frozen custard

NA S’more than a feeling

$7.50Out of stock
NA The Boss

NA The Boss

$7.50

oreos and frozen custard

NA Vanilla

$7.00

NA You're All I Need

$7.50

home-made chocolate chip cookie dough, frozen custard

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$4.75

fresh home-made chocolate chip cookie dough

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Blackberry Mint Tea

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Fresh squeezed in-house lemonade

Orange Juice

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Tea - Sweet

$2.95

Tea - UnSweet

$2.95

White Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Fries & Sides

Fried Pickles

$6.96

Habanero cheese curds

$7.95
Hey Sweetie!

Hey Sweetie!

$9.95

sweet potato fries, pecans and marshmallow cream

Salt n' Vinegar Fries

$3.95

crispy fries, salt n' vinegar seasoning

Sea Salt n' Pepper Fries

Sea Salt n' Pepper Fries

$3.95

crispy fries, sea salt n' pepper

Shredded Onion Rings

$5.95

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00
Smoked Fries

Smoked Fries

$4.95

crispy fries smoked in our own smoker, sea salt n' pepper

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$6.95

crispy fries tossed in parsley, truffle oil and garlic, topped with parmesan, smoky garlic mayo on side

You Are Smokin'

You Are Smokin'

$9.95

apple n' hickory smoked fries, sauteed jalapenos, 3 Blind Mice cheese sauce, choice of pulled pork & chipotle bbq or home-made chili

Salads

Will You Love Me Forever?

Will You Love Me Forever?

$10.95Out of stock

chopped lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, avocado, candied bacon, feta, pepperoncini, choice of balsamic vinaigrette, honey mustard or ranch

Crazy For You

$10.95

Doggies

Doggie

Doggie

$5.95

Nathan's all beef hotdog

Chili Doggie

$6.95

Nathan's all beef hotdog, home-made chili, organic baba cheese sauce, onion, jalapenos

Burgers

Bleus Brothers

Bleus Brothers

$11.50

double 4 oz patties, bleu cheese, candied bacon, avocado, butter lettuce, pickle, onion, truffle mayonnaise

Born in the U.S.A.

$10.50

double 4 oz patties, american cheese, minced onion, mustard mayonnaise

Chicken Bijan

$11.95
Cowboy Carl

Cowboy Carl

$12.95

4 oz patty, slow cooked smoked brisket, sharp white cheddar, candied bacon, spicy fried onions, pickle, chipotle bbq

Don't Go Bacon My Heart

Don't Go Bacon My Heart

$10.50

4 oz patty, applewood smoked bacon, black diamond sharp cheddar, butter lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, smoky garlic mayonnaise

Foodie

Foodie

$9.95

double 4 oz patties, boursin style cheese, caramelized onion, truffle mayonnaise

I Have Lost My Mind

I Have Lost My Mind

$11.50Out of stock

two breaded n' fried chicken breasts, butter lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, home-made ranch mayonnaise

Snake River Farms Wagyu

$13.95
Springphilly

Springphilly

$12.95

4 oz patty, 5 oz sliced marinated filet, grilled red pepper n' onion, 3 Blind Mice cheese sauce

Ugly Cheeseburger

$9.95

double 4 oz patties, sharp white cheddar, butter lettuce, pickle, onion, baaahd sauce

Veggie My Heart

$8.95

Veggin' Out

$9.95

our own bean veggie patty, bleu cheese, avocado, butter lettuce, pickle, onion, truffle mayonnaise

What the Dr. Ordered

$12.95

4 oz patty, short ribs slow-cooked in Dr. Pepper, for 12 hours, topped with an over easy egg, truffle mayonnaise, chipotle bbq

Kids Meal

Chloe

$5.95

Mia

$5.50

Colin Tenders

$5.50

Dirt n' Worms

$3.50
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted Best Burgers and Fries in Missouri!

Website

Location

2160 W Chesterfield Blvd, Springfield, MO 65807

Directions

